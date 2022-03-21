Entreprenista Media Announces The Acquisition Of Digital Membership Community The Collective Rising

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entreprenista Media is pleased to announce the acquisition of the popular digital membership community, The Collective Rising.

Founders of Entreprenista Media (parent company of The Entreprenista Podcast, Startups in Stilettos Podcast, and The Entreprenista League) and Socialfly (the leading social-first digital agency) Stephanie Cartin and Courtney Spritzer were looking to expand the reach of their robust offerings to a more global community of successful, high-achieving, entrepreneurial women when Entreprenista Advisor, Alyssa Arnold, introduced them to Kitty Schur, Founder of The Collective Rising. The Collective Rising, a curated digital membership community, began as a blog back in 2018, and has since evolved into a community of over 13k+ women who can best be described as industry pioneers, change-makers, and "women-to-watch."

As discussions progressed between Cartin, Spritzer, and Schur, it became clear that Entreprenista and The Collective Rising were "a match made in heaven." Aside from the personal synergies between the two companies' founders and teams, Entreprenista and The Collective Rising united over their shared belief that visibility and digital recognition are critical components in authentically empowering women to be successful. An initiative that Entreprenista truly values, and strives to provide their members access to and opportunities around.

Cartin and Spritzer were impressed by Schur's ability to build a meaningful, digital-first community. Firm believers that reaching and impacting a wider and more global audience is an undertaking that could be best achieved together through the power of collaboration and inclusion, Cartin and Spritzer are thrilled to be expanding The Entreprenista League community by welcoming all current members of The Collective Rising.

Cartin states, "We couldn't be more excited to welcome The Collective Rising members into The Entreprenista League. In our early days of speaking, Kitty and I spent many hours discussing her members' growing needs, and the entire Entreprenista team and I are looking forward to supporting these amazing women and providing them with the additional resources they have wanted for some time now."

Spritzer adds, "Kitty's connections to renowned women-owned businesses, conferences, and influential women make her a valuable asset as we continue to develop and expand The Entreprenista League. We are looking forward to working with her and having her involved in several of our upcoming projects, developments, and initiatives including the expansion of The Entreprenista Podcast Network."

Schur will remain involved post-acquisition, serving as a Senior Advisor to Entreprenista, and will assist with ongoing Creative and Strategy needs, as well as helping to facilitate partnerships. Cartin, Spritzer, and Schur plan to continue expanding the company's footprint, and develop new projects together, with the shared goal of uplifting and empowering as many women as possible around the world.

Schur shares, "After running The Collective Rising as a sole founder for almost three years, it is truly a dream to get to work alongside Stephanie, Courtney, and the remarkable and supportive team they have built. There is nothing I love more than being in the company of exceptional women."

The acquisition will expand Entreprenista's presence globally, and help even more women accelerate their professional growth, connect, evolve, and reach their full potential.

About Entreprenista Media

Entreprenista Media's mission is to empower women by celebrating and sharing stories while creating a community that cultivates meaningful connections, support, and access to resources. The media company comprises The Entreprenista League , a digital membership community and a media platform, which is home to The Entreprenista Podcast Network, hosting shows The Entreprenista Podcast and Startups in Stilettos.

The Entreprenista League helps ambitious, high-achieving, entrepreneurial women increase their online presence, gain access to virtual events guaranteed to lead to meaningful business connections, network with potential investors, mentors, prospective clients and customers, and utilize exclusive digital resources and member perks.

