Amcor Issues Update on the Conflict in Ukraine

ZURICH, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor, a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, today issued the following message from its CEO, Ron Delia, to its global workforce on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the company's operations in the region.
- Our first focus is the safety of our people in Ukraine
- We recognize that our packaging products help people in communities everywhere with their daily necessities
- Our sense of obligation extends also to the multinational customers we partner with in Ukraine and Russia.
We are deeply concerned about the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and are actively contributing to the relief efforts. Amcor is committing at least USD1 million for direct support to our team in Kharkiv and their families as well as general humanitarian aid, in partnership with the International Red Cross. This includes a matching contributions program open to all Amcor colleagues around the world. Let's please keep up the support and a big thank you for all the generous contributions so many of you already made.
- Focusing our manufacturing on supporting only existing multinational customers
- Suspending new projects and investments
- Discontinuing exports from the country as soon as possible.
Thank you to all the Amcor colleagues who are collaborating to address the hugely challenging situation on the ground. Thank you also to everyone who is contributing from afar in so many ways. Your commitment, caring and generosity continue to be an inspiration.
Ron
Ron Delia
CEO
