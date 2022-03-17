Tuniu Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

NANJING, China, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.
"In 2021, we continued to leverage integration and digitalization to upgrade Tuniu's operations," said Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We further strengthened our vertical integration across the industry chain, focusing on developing innovative high-quality products and services to drive our development. Despite the adverse external environment, we were encouraged that our self-operated local tour operators achieved double-digit growth in transaction volumes for the full year. Executing on our digitalization strategy, we also made achievements in reducing costs and improving efficiency. In 2021, our operating expenses decreased over 77% year-on-year and net loss for the year also narrowed significantly. In 2022, we will continue to strengthen our integration and digitalization to further improve our competitiveness and better prepare Tuniu for the opportunities and challenges brought by the changing external environment."
Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
Net revenues were RMB73.4 million (US$11.5 million[1]) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 38.2% from the corresponding period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the negative impact brought by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19.
- Revenues from packaged tours were RMB42.8 million (US$6.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 48.6% from the corresponding period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in certain regions in China.
- Other revenues were RMB30.6 million (US$4.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 13.8% from the corresponding period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in commissions received from other travel-related products impacted by the resurgence of COVID-19.
[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB6.3726 on December 30, 2021 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/default.htm.
Cost of revenues was RMB39.3 million (US$6.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 44.6% from the corresponding period in 2020. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 53.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 59.7% in the corresponding period in 2020.
Gross margin was 46.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a gross margin of 40.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Operating expenses were RMB78.0 million (US$12.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 91.9% from the corresponding period in 2020. Share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, which were allocated to operating expenses, were RMB3.3 million (US$0.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP[2] operating expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, were RMB74.8 million (US$11.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 91.9%.
- Research and product development expenses were RMB13.5 million (US$2.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.2%. Non-GAAP research and product development expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB0.7 million (US$0.1 million), were RMB12.8 million (US$2.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.0% from the corresponding period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to the increase in research and product development personnel related expenses.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB28.6 million (US$4.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 74.7%. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets of RMB1.2 million (US$0.2 million), were RMB27.4 million (US$4.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 69.0% from the corresponding period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in promotion expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB46.5 million (US$7.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 94.5%. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB1.4 million (US$0.2 million), were RMB45.1 million (US$7.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 94.6% from the corresponding period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in allowance for doubtful accounts.
[2] The section below entitled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" provides information about the use of Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, and the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release reconciles Non-GAAP financial information with the Company's financial results under GAAP.
Loss from operations was RMB43.9 million (US$6.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a loss from operations of RMB912.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, was RMB40.5 million (US$6.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Net loss was RMB36.2 million (US$5.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of RMB921.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, was RMB32.9 million (US$5.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB33.9 million (US$5.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB901.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, was RMB30.5 million (US$4.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021.
As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB1.0 billion (US$158.7 million). The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted our business operations, and will continue to impact our results of operations and cash flows for subsequent periods. Based on our liquidity assessment and management actions, we believe that our available cash, cash equivalents and maturity of investments will be sufficient to meet our working capital requirements and capital expenditures in the ordinary course of business for the next twelve months.
Fiscal Year 2021 Results
Net revenues were RMB426.3 million (US$66.9 million) in 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 5.3% from 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the negative impact brought by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19.
- Revenues from packaged tours were RMB305.3 million (US$47.9 million) in 2021, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.0% from 2020. The increase was primarily due to the growth in revenues from self-operated products offset by the negative impact brought by the resurgence of COVID-19.
- Other revenues were RMB121.0 million (US$19.0 million) in 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 18.2% from 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in revenues generated from financial services.
Cost of revenues was RMB254.8 million (US$40.0 million) in 2021, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.5% from 2020. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 59.8% in 2021 compared to 52.7% in 2020.
Gross margin was 40.2% in 2021, compared to a gross margin of 47.3% in 2020.
Operating expenses were RMB353.1 million (US$55.4 million) in 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 77.3% from 2020. Share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, which were allocated to operating expenses, were RMB18.4 million (US$2.9 million) in 2021. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, were RMB334.7 million (US$52.5 million) in 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 76.9%.
- Research and product development expenses were RMB54.6 million (US$8.6 million) in 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 45.7%. Non-GAAP research and product development expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB3.4 million (US$0.5 million), were RMB51.2 million (US$8.0 million) in 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 44.9% from 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB150.5 million (US$23.6 million) in 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 59.5%. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets of RMB4.9 million (US$0.8 million), were RMB145.6 million (US$22.8 million) in 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 50.5% from 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in sales and marketing personnel related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB174.0 million (US$27.3 million) in 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 84.3%. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB10.0 million (US$1.6 million), were RMB164.0 million (US$25.7 million) in 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 85.0% from 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in general and administrative personnel related expenses and allowance for doubtful accounts.
Loss from operations was RMB181.5 million (US$28.5 million) in 2021, compared to a loss from operations of RMB1.3 billion in 2020. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, was RMB162.8 million (US$25.5 million) in 2021.
Net loss was RMB128.5 million (US$20.2 million) in 2021, compared to a net loss of RMB1.3 billion in 2020. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, was RMB109.7 million (US$17.2 million) in 2021.
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB121.5 million (US$19.1 million) in 2021, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB1.3 billion in 2020. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, was RMB102.8 million (US$16.1 million) in 2021.
Business Outlook
Tuniu's business has been significantly and negatively impacted by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19 since January 2020. As a result of the continued influence by COVID-19, for the first quarter of 2022, the Company expects to generate RMB34.8 million to RMB42.5 million of net revenues, which represents 45% to 55% decrease year-over-year. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has provided non-GAAP information related to cost of revenues, research and product development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, other operating income, total operating expenses, loss from operations, net loss, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders-basic and diluted and net loss per ADS-basic and diluted, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing underlying business performance and operating trends, and management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our financial performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets is that share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets have been – and will continue to be – significant recurring expenses in the Company's business. You should not view non-GAAP results on a stand-alone basis or as a substitute for results under GAAP, or as being comparable to results reported or forecasted by other companies.
(Financial Tables Follow)
Tuniu Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2021
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
213,538
349,077
54,778
Restricted cash
50,566
46,521
7,300
Short-term investments
1,353,670
615,901
96,648
Accounts receivable, net
264,134
111,941
17,566
Amounts due from related parties
23,913
14,969
2,349
Prepayments and other current assets
378,704
337,033
52,888
Total current assets
2,284,525
1,475,442
231,529
Non-current assets
Long-term investments
266,866
201,947
31,690
Property and equipment, net
111,697
98,159
15,403
Intangible assets, net
71,362
55,376
8,690
Land use right, net
96,713
94,652
14,853
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
42,293
48,115
7,550
Goodwill
232,007
232,007
36,407
Other non-current assets
91,180
92,111
14,454
Total non-current assets
912,118
822,367
129,047
Total assets
3,196,643
2,297,809
360,576
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
60,679
9,981
1,566
Accounts and notes payable
705,838
383,626
60,199
Amounts due to related parties
21,034
4,679
734
Salary and welfare payable
47,487
33,761
5,298
Taxes payable
6,004
8,004
1,256
Advances from customers
208,762
139,777
21,934
Operating lease liabilities, current
18,264
16,556
2,598
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
676,501
382,629
60,043
Total current liabilities
1,744,569
979,013
153,628
Non-current liabilities
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
34,367
38,832
6,094
Deferred tax liabilities
14,861
12,479
1,958
Long-term borrowings
22,577
14,344
2,251
Other non-current liabilities
3,054
-
-
Total non-current liabilities
74,859
65,655
10,303
Total liabilities
1,819,428
1,044,668
163,931
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
27,200
27,200
4,268
Equity
Ordinary shares
249
249
39
Less: Treasury stock
(302,916)
(293,795)
(46,103)
Additional paid-in capital
9,125,689
9,125,748
1,432,029
Accumulated other comprehensive income
275,012
271,821
42,655
Accumulated deficit
(7,713,355)
(7,834,879)
(1,229,464)
Total Tuniu Corporation shareholders' equity
1,384,679
1,269,144
199,156
Noncontrolling interests
(34,664)
(43,203)
(6,779)
Total equity
1,350,015
1,225,941
192,377
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity
3,196,643
2,297,809
360,576
Tuniu Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2021
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Packaged tours
83,143
90,709
42,761
6,710
Others
35,566
23,915
30,642
4,808
Net revenues
118,709
114,624
73,403
11,518
Cost of revenues
(70,841)
(74,884)
(39,250)
(6,159)
Gross profit
47,868
39,740
34,153
5,359
Operating expenses
Research and product development
(12,833)
(15,580)
(13,494)
(2,118)
Sales and marketing
(113,162)
(41,668)
(28,612)
(4,490)
General and administrative
(844,759)
(41,224)
(46,512)
(7,299)
Other operating income
10,698
2,106
10,571
1,659
Total operating expenses
(960,056)
(96,366)
(78,047)
(12,248)
Loss from operations
(912,188)
(56,626)
(43,894)
(6,889)
Other (expenses)/income
Interest and investment (loss)/income
(17,998)
19,492
6,171
968
Interest expense
(5,657)
(1,097)
(1,814)
(285)
Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net
11,002
(463)
4,453
699
Other (loss)/income, net
(914)
686
459
72
Loss before income tax expense
(925,755)
(38,008)
(34,625)
(5,435)
Income tax benefit/(expense)
3,853
568
(1,450)
(228)
Equity in income/(loss) of affiliates
124
861
(169)
(27)
Net loss
(921,778)
(36,579)
(36,244)
(5,690)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(19,820)
(1,497)
(2,348)
(368)
Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
(61)
-
-
-
Net loss attributable to Tuniu Corporation
(901,897)
(35,082)
(33,896)
(5,322)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(901,897)
(35,082)
(33,896)
(5,322)
Net loss
(921,778)
(36,579)
(36,244)
(5,690)
Other comprehensive loss:
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax
(14,599)
1,685
(4,134)
(649)
Comprehensive loss
(936,377)
(34,894)
(40,378)
(6,339)
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders -
(2.43)
(0.09)
(0.09)
(0.01)
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted*
(7.29)
(0.27)
(0.27)
(0.03)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing
370,460,479
370,956,994
371,020,652
371,020,652
Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows:
Cost of revenues
551
214
78
12
Research and product development
1,094
359
136
21
Sales and marketing
615
332
129
20
General and administrative
8,562
2,475
770
121
Total
10,822
3,380
1,113
174
*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.
Tuniu Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
Year Ended
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2021
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Packaged tours
302,359
305,333
47,913
Others
147,900
121,015
18,990
Net revenues
450,259
426,348
66,903
Cost of revenues
(237,065)
(254,815)
(39,986)
Gross profit
213,194
171,533
26,917
Operating expenses
Research and product development
(100,514)
(54,622)
(8,571)
Sales and marketing
(371,984)
(150,493)
(23,616)
General and administrative
(1,109,340)
(174,021)
(27,308)
Other operating income
27,849
26,064
4,090
Total operating expenses
(1,553,989)
(353,072)
(55,405)
Loss from operations
(1,340,795)
(181,539)
(28,488)
Other income/(expenses)
Interest and investment income
3,526
50,041
7,853
Interest expense
(32,266)
(7,491)
(1,176)
Foreign exchange gains, net
18,720
7,030
1,103
Other (loss)/income, net
(253)
2,895
454
Loss before income tax expense
(1,351,068)
(129,064)
(20,254)
Income tax benefit/(expense)
6,641
(130)
(20)
Equity in income of affiliates
797
726
114
Net loss
(1,343,630)
(128,468)
(20,160)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(35,674)
(6,944)
(1,090)
Net loss attributable to Tuniu Corporation
(1,307,956)
(121,524)
(19,070)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(1,307,956)
(121,524)
(19,070)
Net loss
(1,343,630)
(128,468)
(20,160)
Other comprehensive loss:
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax
(18,772)
(3,191)
(501)
Comprehensive loss
(1,362,402)
(131,659)
(20,661)
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
(3.53)
(0.33)
(0.05)
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted*
(10.59)
(0.99)
(0.15)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
370,240,040
370,874,312
370,874,312
Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows:
Cost of revenues
1,044
390
61
Research and product development
4,349
724
114
Sales and marketing
1,099
644
101
General and administrative
13,972
7,374
1,157
Total
20,464
9,132
1,433
*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
GAAP Result
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Impairment of acquired
Non-GAAP
Compensation
intangible assets
intangible assets
Result
Cost of revenues
(39,250)
78
-
-
(39,172)
Research and product development
(13,494)
136
534
-
(12,824)
Sales and marketing
(28,612)
129
1,065
-
(27,418)
General and administrative
(46,512)
770
637
-
(45,105)
Other operating income
10,571
-
-
-
10,571
Total operating expenses
(78,047)
1,035
2,236
-
(74,776)
Loss from operations
(43,894)
1,113
2,236
-
(40,545)
Net loss
(36,244)
1,113
2,236
-
(32,895)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(33,896)
1,113
2,236
-
(30,547)
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
(0.09)
(0.08)
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted
(0.27)
(0.24)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
371,020,652
371,020,652
Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
GAAP Result
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Impairment of acquired
Non-GAAP
Compensation
intangible assets
intangible assets
Result
Cost of revenues
(74,884)
214
-
-
(74,670)
Research and product development
(15,580)
359
616
-
(14,605)
Sales and marketing
(41,668)
332
1,065
-
(40,271)
General and administrative
(41,224)
2,475
652
-
(38,097)
Other operating income
2,106
-
-
-
2,106
Total operating expenses
(96,366)
3,166
2,333
-
(90,867)
Loss from operations
(56,626)
3,380
2,333
-
(50,913)
Net loss
(36,579)
3,380
2,333
-
(30,866)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(35,082)
3,380
2,333
-
(29,369)
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
(0.09)
(0.08)
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted
(0.27)
(0.24)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
370,956,994
370,956,994
Quarter Ended December 31, 2020
GAAP Result
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Impairment of acquired
Non-GAAP
Compensation
intangible assets
intangible assets
Result
Cost of revenues
(70,841)
551
-
-
(70,290)
Research and product development
(12,833)
1,094
782
-
(10,957)
Sales and marketing
(113,162)
615
1,710
22,322
(88,515)
General and administrative
(844,759)
8,562
709
-
(835,488)
Other operating income
10,698
-
-
-
10,698
Total operating expenses
(960,056)
10,271
3,201
22,322
(924,262)
Loss from operations
(912,188)
10,822
3,201
22,322
(875,843)
Net loss
(921,778)
10,822
3,201
22,322
(885,433)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(901,897)
10,822
3,201
22,322
(865,552)
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
(2.43)
(2.34)
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted
(7.29)
(7.02)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
370,460,479
370,460,479
*Basic net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
Year Ended December 31, 2021
GAAP Result
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Impairment of acquired
Non-GAAP
Compensation
intangible assets
intangible assets
Result
Cost of revenues
(254,815)
390
-
-
(254,425)
Research and product development
(54,622)
724
2,714
-
(51,184)
Sales and marketing
(150,493)
644
4,260
-
(145,589)
General and administrative
(174,021)
7,374
2,651
-
(163,996)
Other operating income
26,064
-
-
-
26,064
Total operating expenses
(353,072)
8,742
9,625
-
(334,705)
Loss from operations
(181,539)
9,132
9,625
-
(162,782)
Net loss
(128,468)
9,132
9,625
-
(109,711)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(121,524)
9,132
9,625
-
(102,767)
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
(0.33)
(0.28)
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted
(0.99)
(0.84)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
370,874,312
370,874,312
Year Ended December 31, 2020
GAAP Result
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Impairment of acquired
Non-GAAP
Compensation
intangible assets
intangible assets
Result
Cost of revenues
(237,065)
1,044
-
-
(236,021)
Research and product development
(100,514)
4,349
3,279
-
(92,886)
Sales and marketing
(371,984)
1,099
44,780
31,876
(294,229)
General and administrative
(1,109,340)
13,972
2,836
-
(1,092,532)
Other operating income
27,849
-
-
-
27,849
Total operating expenses
(1,553,989)
19,420
50,895
31,876
(1,451,798)
Loss from operations
(1,340,795)
20,464
50,895
31,876
(1,237,560)
Net loss
(1,343,630)
20,464
50,895
31,876
(1,240,395)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(1,307,956)
20,464
50,895
31,876
(1,204,721)
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
(3.53)
(3.25)
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted
(10.59)
(9.75)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
370,240,040
370,240,040
*Basic net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of
