Ricoh Announces PENTAX JUPITER Series Binoculars

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation today announced the PENTAX JUPITER series of porro-prism binoculars. The four models in the new series feature large-aperture objective lenses to ensure a bright, clear field of vision, even in low-light conditions, such as outdoors at dusk, at night or at indoor events. With a choice of magnifications ranging from 8x to 16x, users can find a PENTAX JUPITER series model that best suits their needs and intended applications, whether it's wildlife viewing, astronomical observation or a basketball game.

The PENTAX JUPITER series binoculars are designed for comfortable viewing, even for first-time binocular users. The series includes models with magnifications of 8x40, 10x50, 12x50 and 16x50. Each incorporates a large objective lens with an aperture of more than 40 millimeters, providing superb light-gathering power and assuring a sharp, high-contrast image of the subject. The optical element has been treated with a multi-coating process to minimize unwanted reflection of light, delivering a well-defined subject image, free of flare and ghost images.

The binoculars have also been designed to be simple to use and comfortable to hold, with an easy-to-access focus ring and an exterior rubber coating that helps to ensure a secure grip on the body and minimize the possibility of slippage.

The PENTAX JUPITER series is compatible with the optional and currently available TP-3 tripod adapter for use with a tripod.

The PENTAX JUPITER series binoculars will be available in April 2022, with the following manufacturer's suggested retail pricing: JUPITER 8x40 - $89.00, JUPITER 10x50 - $99.00, JUPITER 12x50 - $109.00; JUPITER 16x50 - $119.00.

Feature＼Model JUPITER

8x40 JUPITER

10x50 JUPITER

12x50 JUPITER

16x50 Magnification 8× 10× 12× 16× Objective lens diameter 40mm 50mm 50mm 50mm Real field of view 8.2° 6.5° 5.6° 3.5° Field of view at 1000m

Field of view at one thousand yards

143m

429ft. 114m

342ft. 98m

294ft. 61m

183ft. Exit pupil 5.0mm 5.0mm 4.2mm 3.1mm Eye relief 13mm 13mm 11mm 13mm Relative brightness 25.0 25.0 17.6 9.6 Minimum Focusing Distance: m (ft.)



6m

(19.7ft.) 9m

(29.5ft.) 9m

(29.5ft.) 10.3m

(33.8ft.) Dimensions Height: mm (in.) 132mm

(5.2in.) 167mm

(6.6in.) 162mm

(6.4in.) 167mm

(6.6in.) Width: mm (in.) 188mm

(7.4in.) 199mm

(7.8in.) 199mm

(7.8in.) 199mm

(7.8in.) Depth: mm (in.) 58mm

(2.3in.) 66mm

(2.6in.) 66mm

(2.6in.) 66mm

(2.6in.) Weight: g (oz.) 735g

(25.9oz.) 870g

(30.7oz.) 860g

(30.3oz.) 885g

(31.2oz.) Included Accessories Case, Neck Strap, Eyepiece lens cap, Objective lens cap

Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation is a subsidiary of Ricoh Company Ltd., a global technology company specializing in office imaging equipment, production print solutions, document management systems and IT services. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Company Ltd. Is part of Ricoh Group, which operates in about 200 countries and regions.



The company operating now as Ricoh Company Ltd. was originally founded in 1919, under the name Asahi Optical Joint Stock Co. and launched its first SLR camera in the 1950s under the PENTAX name. Today, the company continues to produce the heritage-rich, award-winning line of PENTAX DSLR cameras, lenses and sport optics equipment as well as Ricoh's offering of stylish and compact digital cameras, known for their wide-ranging, rich set of features.

