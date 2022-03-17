JK Tech Expands its Presence in the US through collaboration with Progress

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JK Tech, a Global System Integrator of Progress, is a next-generation digital transformation and IT services, provider. They are industry leaders of products that develop, deploy and manage top-of-the-rack applications, to assist enterprises from all industries with redesigning and innovating their business strategies, to achieve their digital transformation goals.

JK Tech, together with Progress is organizing a webinar - Application Modernization to Accelerate Business Growth, on the 24th of March 2022, to demonstrate the usage and present the benefits of this collaboration to their customers. As part of this webinar, Progress and JK Tech will present guiding principles for modernizing applications.

Dedicated to offering highly customized, and secure digital solutions to their customers, the two companies have joined forces to provide a comprehensive set of digital transformation services. The 4R Innovate© Modernization Framework developed by JK Tech, provides clients with faster yet secure execution of their transformation process.

Deep Thapliyal, Business Head - North America, stated, "JK Tech has been associated with Progress for more than two decades. We believe that our clients will be able to reap the benefits of the Progress product suite and the JK Tech 4R Innovate© Modernization Framework as they embark upon a journey towards modernization and digital transformation. By implementing this comprehensive solution, businesses can deliver impeccable customer experiences while increasing operational efficiencies."

Adding to this, Jennifer McAdams,VP Marketing, Enterprise Application Experience Group, said, "JK Tech's Progress Center of Excellence and Modernization Framework has been helping companies with their digital journey for years. As a Global System Integrator of Progress, JK Tech has deepened the partnership and commitment that began 27+ years ago. This Webinar is the first of a series we have planned this year and will help customers sift through their priorities to achieve a faster time to market with their digital transformation journey."

The Organization provides the ultimate level of security and analytics to Progress clients by providing the latest new-age technologies that result in increased efficiency and productivity. JK Tech's Progress Center of Excellence has subject matter experts who possess core competency in Progress® OpenEdge® implementation.

