Conagra Brands Issues Fiscal 2021 Citizenship Report

CHICAGO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced the publication of its Fiscal 2021 Citizenship Report, which shares the company's progress against key ESG initiatives and actions that support each of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The report details Conagra's efforts to nourish people, the planet and communities, and focuses on four different topic areas: Good Food, Responsible Sourcing, Better Planet and Stronger Communities.

Highlights from the report include:

Strengthening an inclusive culture: As part of Conagra's comprehensive D&I strategy, the company introduced inclusive behaviors, which provide employees with a common framework for fostering unity and effectively working across differences, launched new professional development programs for people of color to advance racial equity and enhance leadership capabilities, and made progress on 2025 representation goals related to women and people of color. In addition, for the seventh year in a row, Conagra achieved a perfect score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index.

Announcing approximately 93% of packaging materials by volume 1 were renewable, recyclable or compostable: To combat the growing issue of waste from plastic packaging, Conagra made meaningful progress on its goal to make To combat the growing issue of waste from plastic packaging, Conagra made meaningful progress on its goal to make 100% of its current plastic packaging renewable, recyclable or compostable by 2025

Innovating through sustainable operations: Through its 12 th annual employee-led Through its 12annual employee-led Sustainable Development Awards program , the company conserved 64 million gallons of water, decreased its carbon footprint by 91,000 metric tons, reduced waste by more than 12,300 tons and minimized material use by 17.6 million pounds.

Donating 30 million pounds of food to Feeding America and its network of food banks, which is the equivalent of 25 million meals: Conagra continued its longstanding partnership with Feeding America, the nation's leading hunger relief nonprofit, to fight food insecurity in the communities its employees call home.

"At Conagra, Integrity is among our timeless values: we work hard to do the right things and do things right. Every day, our employees exhibit their commitment to Integrity by building more sustainable production and business practices, advancing our culture of belonging and giving back to help end food insecurity in our communities," said Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer of Conagra Brands. "I am grateful to our team for their continued commitment to nourish our people, the planet and our communities."

In addition, the report includes supplementary ESG data addressing the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards, elements of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework, and CDP disclosures related to climate change, water stress and deforestation. Data in the 2021 Citizenship Report primarily covers the company's fiscal year 2021, which ended May 30, 2021, unless otherwise specified.

To read Conagra Brands' Fiscal 2021 Citizenship Report in its entirety, please visit www.conagrabrands.com.

About Conagra Brands Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.ConagraBrands.com.

1 Estimates are based, in part, on industry-wide average weights and post-consumer recycled content levels, guided by best practices on environmental footprint accounting.

