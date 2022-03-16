ZA Group, Inc. (ZAAG), Orders its First Vertical Farm with E-Roots System, Inc. and Anticipates to Generate Revenue within Summer 2022

PENSACOLA, Fla., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZA Group, Inc. (OTC: ZAAG) ("ZAAG" or "the Company"), a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in the direct to consumer apparel and manufacturing self-sustainable farms, order its first vertical farm with E-Roots Systems, Inc. the Company's newly 60% owned acquisition announced early March 2022.

The purchase order was placed earlier this week after the Company made its deposit to secure its first self-sustaining vertical farm to be delivered and operating within the month of April 2022 and start generating revenue within the Summer of 2022.

"Creating a sustainable farm model is a major step for ZAAG. Food security is huge opportunity today for fresh local grown products" said John Morgan, President of ZA Group, Inc. "Owning 60% of E-Roots System, inc. offers huge demand and potential. The farming system is all off the shelf brought to local manufacturing center installed and the E-Roots know how is installed giving a leading edge technology to deliver and sell to customers." Morgan ends with, "We currently have many clients interested in obtaining our new farming system, since our acquisition. I look forward on updating our shareholders as we progress"

ZA Group, Inc. (ZAAG)

ZA Group, Inc. a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in the direct to consumer apparel and manufacturing self-sustainable farms. Its goal is to take its brands to the next level whether to own, license, or manage. Currently ZA Group, Inc. owns 60% of E-Roots Systems, Inc., to manufacture self-sustaining vertically integrated growing farms, and NFID as a wholly owned subsidiary, an online retail outlet offering apparel (visit website).

To learn more, please visit: www.zagroupusa.com

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-looking statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company's expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations or listing on an exchange — including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will" and other similar expressions — are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company's revenues, financial condition or stock price.

