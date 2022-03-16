UATP INVITES TRAVEL INDUSTRY EXECUTIVES TO AIRLINE DISTRIBUTION 2022

WASHINGTON and LISBON, Portugal, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UATP invites global airlines and industry executives to attend Airline Distribution 2022. The event is back in-person, 10-12 May in Lisbon.

Airline Distribution brings together a variety of industry leaders from around the world to discuss significant distribution issues in a neutral forum. Airline Distribution will focus on the many aspects of airline distribution, with a variety of airline and industry speakers featuring the return to travel, payment advancements, future outlook, as well as how technology has evolved over the last two years across the industry and much more.

"Airline Distribution is an excellent chance for attendees to learn from the experts working to solve the complex distribution issues facing the industry today," said Ralph Kaiser, president and CEO, UATP. "Attendees have the opportunity to contribute to the discussions and gain first-hand experience to help prepare for the opportunities that abound."

UATP has been hosting Airline Distribution for more than 15 years. Learn from, participate with and network amongst global industry leaders. To learn more about Airline Distribution 2022, please visit: https://uatp.com/index.php/news-events/airline-distribution-2022/

If you are interested in sponsoring or speaking at Airline Distribution 2022, contact Marketing@uatp.com.

