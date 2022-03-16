Tesis Biosciences Partners with Frontier Management to Provide Exclusive Pharmacogenetic Testing for Residents of Frontier's Senior Living Facilities

PHOENIX and PORTLAND, Ore., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesis Biosciences, the leader in targeted genetic sequencing, and Frontier Management, one of the largest senior housing providers in the U.S., have announced an agreement under which Tesis will be the exclusive provider of pharmacogenetic testing for residents of the company's communities.

Frontier operates more than 130 independent living, assisted living and memory care facilities across 21 states. As part of its package of services to residents, Frontier provides basic healthcare. Under this agreement, Tesis will conduct all pharmacogenetic testing for Frontier facility residents and serve as the testing arm of Frontier's pharmaceutical management program for residents.

"The main premise behind this program is to not only more accurately synchronize patients with the proper medications, but also to look at their genetic predisposition for metabolizing certain drugs should they need more advanced treatment such as for cancers or neurogenic type conditions," said Tesis CEO Ron King. "This is critical because 85% of this population has two or more chronic conditions and are already on multiple medications."

Chronic conditions such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, lung disease and Alzheimer's are among the leading causes of death in the U.S. and consume up to 90% of the nation's annual healthcare costs. Tesis uses a genetically integrated medical platform for targeted genetic sequencing and comprehensive genetic data collection to fuel breakthroughs in chronic disease management.

With its genetically integrated medical platform for targeted genetic sequencing, comprehensive genetic data collection and ability to create proprietary, narrowly focused diagnostics panels, Tesis will help drive better drug efficacy, utilization, diagnostics and therapeutics for the Frontier population.

The Tesis program also will include a study to determine how effective pharmacogenomic testing can be in helping to prevent falls, which are common among senior populations and often are connected to mismanagement of medications. Falls among adults ages 65 and older each year cost about $50 billion in medical expenses related to non-fatal fall injuries, while $754 million is spent related to fatal falls, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Tesis Biosciences' advanced pharmacogenomics technology will help our residents better manage their health and medications, while will enable them to lead higher-quality lives," said Frontier President and CEO Greg Roderick. "We are excited to provide these services to our communities."

Tesis Biosciences currently operates labs in Arizona, Colorado and Texas.

About Tesis Biosciences

Tesis Biosciences' genetically integrated medical platform has revolutionized targeted genetic sequencing. Our mission is to change medicine by providing physicians, hospitals, and researchers with the tools to help patients treat and overcome major chronic conditions such as heart and lung disease, cancer and Alzheimer's through advanced genetic testing. Tesis offers healthcare providers and physicians access to our unique genetic testing and precision medicine, enabling them to create personalized care plans for treating chronic diseases – individually and across generations. We also enable medical device companies and pharmaceuticals to bring new products to market and to create a robust repository of genetic data and research. Visit www.tesisbiosciences.com to learn more.

Frontier Management

With home offices in both beautiful Portland, Oregon and sunny Dallas, Texas, Frontier Management provides guidance and ongoing support to senior living facilities across the country. We're proud to be part of the thousands of lives of those who call our communities "Home." We're also proud of the incredible Ladies and Gentlemen who serve our wonderful residents. With more than 130 locations across 21 states, Frontier Management is one of the largest senior housing operators in the United States. While our portfolio includes a large number of senior living communities, providing quality care at each individual facility remains our top priority. Visit https://frontiermgmt.com/

