Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Reports Record Financial Results for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2021

NEWPORT, R.I., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. ("Pangaea" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PANL), a global provider of comprehensive maritime logistics solutions, announced today its results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

4th Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net income of $15.2 million , as compared to net income of $7.6 million in the same period of 2020.

Income from operations of $30.8 million , up from $8.3 million for December 31, 2020 .

Diluted net income per share was $0.34 as compared to $0.17 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 .

Pangaea's TCE rates were $32,563 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and $14,640 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 , a 122% increase, giving the Company an overall average premium over market rates of $4,459 or 16%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $38.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 versus $12.9 million for the same period in 2020.

2021 Highlights

Net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. of $67.2 million , as compared to $11.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 .

Income from operations of $78.9 million , up from $19.7 million for 2020.

Earnings per share of $1.50 as compared to $0.26 for the year ended December 31, 2020 .

Cash flow from operations of $61.7 million , compared to $20.8 million for the prior year.

Pangaea's TCE rates increased 102% to $25,056 from $12,433 in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA of $105.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 versus $42.6 million for the same period in 2020.

At December 31, 2021 , Pangaea had $56.2 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Mark Filanowski, Pangaea's Chief Executive Officer, commented;

"It really was a banner year in 2021 for Pangaea's performance. Our revenues and income reached new records. With our fleet renewal well underway, and timely deliveries of newbuilding vessels, we have remade our fleet profile and strengthened our balance sheet. We are a substantial company in a dynamic industry, our business plans are becoming more focused and sustainable, and we are supported by extremely talented, experienced, and dedicated people serving customers who appreciate our targeted, but wide array of ocean transportation and cargo services. In addition to increased earnings and cash flow from a larger fleet and stronger freight markets, our entire fleet has seen a significant increase in fair market value. It was a year that Ed Coll, our late CEO, would be extremely proud of."

Mr. Filanowski continued, "This year we were pleased to see recent key growth initiatives begin to return value. We had the first full year of additional profits from the acquisition of a one-third interest in our Panamax joint venture from our partner, increasing Pangaea's net income by over $5.3 million for 2021. We took delivery of four new 95,000 dwt Ice 1A ships, which will add over 1,400 annual shipping days fleet capacity next year in a profitable niche business, with 33% revenue coverage under a ten-year contract. We purchased four second hand vessels during the year, adding more owned ship days capacity, better vessel efficiencies and emissions, valuation increases, and longer life. And the establishment of our Sabine Pass, Texas port facility expanded port and terminal business relationships along other parts of the U.S. coasts."

"Looking ahead, 2022 has started out well for us but also presents a new set of challenges to which we are reacting. Rapidly changing sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States, and a general market movement away from "Russian" cargo, changed trading patterns overnight. Only time will tell us what the long-term impact will be on demand for commodities exported from Russia or Ukraine, and the impact on dry bulk ton miles. In the short term, to comply with sanctions, we have refocused some of our commercial efforts away from certain loading areas, and we have rearranged our technical management contracts on part of our fleet. We think the market will present many opportunities for us as it adjusts."

Results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021

Total revenue was $234.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared with $112.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The 108% increase in revenues was mainly attributable to the increase in the average TCE rates achieved by our vessels during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

Time Charter Equivalent rate (TCE) was $32,563 per day for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to an average of $14,640 per day for the same period in 2020. The achieved premium over the average market increased to $4,459 per day or 16% for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Total revenue was $718.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with $382.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The 88% increase in revenues was mainly attributable to the increase in the average TCE rates achieved by our vessels in 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

The average TCE rate achieved was $25,056 per day for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to an average of $12,433 per day for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Baltic Dry Index ("BDI"), a measure of dry bulk market performance, averaged 2,956 for 2021, up from an average of 1,085 for 2020. The Company's average TCE rates increased 102% in 2021 over the average for 2020.

Liquidity and Cash Flows

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $56.2 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $48.4 million on December 31, 2020.

At December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the Company had working capital of $72.2 million and $0.5 million, respectively. This increase was primarily due to the refinancing of Bulk Nordic Odin, Bulk Nordic Olympic, Bulk Nordic Oshima, and Bulk Nordic Oasis Loan Agreements in 2021. The increase in working capital is also due to an increase in accounts receivable due to increased revenue in 2021.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities was $61.7 million, compared to $20.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, net cash used in investing activities was $197.8 million and $6.9 million, respectively. These changes reflect the Company's acquisition of seven vessels which includes three second hand vessels and four new-build ice class post Panamax vessels.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, net cash provided by financing activities was $143.9 million compared to net cash used in financing activities of $18.6 million for the same period of 2020. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the Company received $220.3 million in proceeds from long-term debt and finance leases and $9.2 million in proceeds from non-controlling interest recorded as a long-term liability. The Company repaid $62.0 million of long term debt, $9.9 million of finance leases and $2.5 million of other long term liabilities. The Company also paid $5.5 million of common stock cash dividends and $3.3 million cash dividends to non-controlling interests.

Subsequent Events

In November 2021 the Company entered into a memorandum of agreement to purchase a Panamax vessel to add to its operating fleet for $19.9 million. The vessel was delivered to the Company on February 17, 2022 and renamed the m/v Bulk Concord.

As previously announced the Company declared a $0.05 per share dividend which was paid to shareholders on March 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 1, 2022.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations





Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited)







Revenues:













Voyage revenue $ 202,503,619

$ 98,236,752

$ 614,482,101

$ 349,738,153 Charter revenue 32,054,642

14,616,574

103,622,287

33,157,838 Total revenue 234,558,261

112,853,326

718,104,388

382,895,991















Expenses:













Voyage expense 65,265,750

41,598,040

219,623,127

161,881,133 Charter hire expense 114,992,408

45,270,313

334,952,823

127,769,042 Vessel operating expenses 12,693,076

9,088,496

42,715,496

38,047,308 General and administrative 4,289,733

4,357,441

18,966,488

15,915,035 Depreciation and amortization 6,522,946

4,237,011

22,974,249

17,055,271 Loss on impairment of vessels —

—

—

1,801,039 Loss on sale of vessels —

25,000

—

730,065 Total expenses 203,763,913

104,576,301

639,232,183

363,198,893















Income from operations 30,794,348

8,277,025

78,872,205

19,697,098















Other (expense) income:













Interest expense, net (3,334,804)

(1,684,574)

(10,329,397)

(7,653,512) Interest expense, non-controlling interest (409,254)

(73,141)

(1,184,741)

(177,802) Unrealized (loss) gain on derivative instruments (9,784,274)

1,374,856

3,886,201

(156,019) Other income (expense) 327,693

(14,389)

1,129,436

982,345 Total other expense, net (13,200,639)

(397,248)

(6,498,501)

(7,004,988)















Net income 17,593,709

7,879,777

72,373,704

12,692,110 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,443,553)

(289,643)

(5,146,871)

(1,339,930) Net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics

Solutions Ltd. $ 15,150,156

$ 7,590,134

$ 67,226,833

$ 11,352,180















Earnings per common share:













Basic $ 0.34

$ 0.17

$ 1.53

$ 0.26 Diluted $ 0.34

$ 0.17

$ 1.50

$ 0.26















Weighted average shares used to compute

earnings per common share













Basic 44,004,980

43,489,698

43,997,311

43,417,879 Diluted 44,689,309

44,337,242

44,848,997

43,817,348

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets





December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Assets





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,208,902

$ 46,897,216 Restricted cash —

1,500,000 Accounts receivable (net of allowance of $1,990,459 and $1,896,038 at December 31,

2021 and 2020, respectively) 54,259,265

29,152,153 Bunker inventory 27,147,760

15,966,247 Advance hire, prepaid expenses and other current assets 46,347,687

17,826,153 Total current assets 183,963,614

111,341,769







Fixed assets, net 471,912,810

276,741,751 Advances for vessel purchases 1,990,000

— Investment in newbuildings in-process —

15,390,635 Finance lease right of use assets, net 45,195,759

45,240,198 Other Non-current Assets 3,961,823

1,689,792 Total assets $ 707,024,006

$ 450,404,145







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 49,154,439

$ 32,400,288 Related party notes payable 242,852

242,852 Deferred revenue 32,205,312

12,799,561 Current portion of long-term debt 15,443,115

57,382,674 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 14,479,803

6,978,192 Dividends payable 213,765

1,005,763 Total current liabilities 111,739,286

110,809,330







Secured long-term debt, net 105,836,797

44,507,708 Finance lease liabilities 170,959,553

50,520,294 Long-term liabilities - other 17,806,976

10,135,408







Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued or

outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 45,617,840 and

45,447,751 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 4,562

4,545 Additional paid-in capital 161,534,280

159,581,415 Retained Earnings 85,663,375

23,179,805 Total Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. equity 247,202,217

182,765,765 Non-controlling interests 53,479,177

51,665,640 Total stockholders' equity 300,681,394

234,431,405 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 707,024,006

$ 450,404,145

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





Years ended December 31,

2021

2020 Operating activities





Net income $ 72,373,704

$ 12,692,110 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations:





Depreciation and amortization expense 22,974,249

17,055,271 Amortization of deferred financing costs 920,995

662,440 Amortization of prepaid rent 115,256

122,272 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments (3,886,201)

156,019 Income from equity method investee (1,129,436)

(1,083,142) Earnings attributable to non-controlling interest recorded as interest expense 1,184,741

177,802 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,559,378

152,416 Loss on impairment of vessels —

1,801,039 Loss on sales of vessels —

730,065 Drydocking costs (8,075,813)

(5,858,960) Share-based compensation 2,102,897

2,314,940 Change in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (26,666,490)

(995,167) Bunker inventory (11,181,513)

5,034,763 Advance hire, prepaid expenses and other current assets (24,935,427)

338,022 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 16,983,215

(10,887,555) Deferred revenue 19,405,751

(1,576,833) Net cash provided by operating activities 61,745,306

20,835,502







Investing activities





Purchase of vessels and vessel improvements (194,620,582)

(2,892,776) Proceeds from sale of vessels —

11,666,507 Acquisition of non-controlling interest —

(15,000,000) Advances for Vessel Purchases / Investment in newbuildings in-process (1,990,000)

(33,446) Purchase of equipment and internal use software (42,963)

— Contributions to non-consolidated subsidiaries (1,138,835)

— Purchase of derivative instrument —

(628,000) Net cash used in investing activities (197,792,380)

(6,887,715)







Financing activities





Proceeds from long-term debt 79,150,000

18,000,000 Payments of financing and issuance costs (2,046,450)

(421,775) Payments of long-term debt (61,960,469)

(22,990,674) Proceeds from finance leases 141,166,978

— Payments on finance lease obligation (9,919,514)

(12,548,938) Payments on other long-term liability (2,500,000)

— Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (3,333,334)

— Common stock accrued dividends paid (5,535,261)

(535,153) Cash paid for incentive compensation shares relinquished (150,015)

(238,364) Contributions from non-controlling interests 9,182,423

322,750 Payments to non-controlling interest recorded as long-term liability (195,598)

(193,508) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 143,858,760

(18,605,662)







Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 7,811,686

(4,657,875) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 48,397,216

53,055,091 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 56,208,902

$ 48,397,216







Supplemental cash flow items:





Cash paid for interest $ 9,088,684

$ 7,149,210







Supplemental non-cash investing and financing Information:





Deferred consideration related to acquisition of non-controlling interest $ —

$ 7,500,000

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)





For the three months ended

For the twelve months ended

December

31, 2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited)







Net Transportation and Service Revenue (1)













Gross Profit $ 35,102,473

$ 12,691,168

$ 97,938,881

$ 38,270,047 Add:













Vessel Depreciation and amortization 6,504,554

4,205,309

22,874,061

16,928,461 Net transportation and service revenue $ 41,607,027

$ 16,896,477

$ 120,812,942

$ 55,198,508















Adjusted EBITDA













Net Income $ 17,593,709

$ 7,879,777

$ 72,373,704

$ 12,692,110 Interest expense, net 3,744,058

1,757,715

11,514,138

7,831,314 Depreciation and amortization 6,522,946

4,237,011

22,974,249

17,055,271 EBITDA 27,860,713

13,874,503

106,862,091

37,578,695 Non-GAAP Adjustment













Loss on impairment of vessels —

—

—

1,801,039 Loss on sale of vessels —

25,000

—

730,065 Share-based compensation 367,939

399,752

2,102,897

2,314,940 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments, net 9,784,274

(1,374,856)

(3,886,201)

156,019 Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,012,926

$ 12,924,399

$ 105,078,787

$ 42,580,758















Earnings Per Common Share













Net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Ltd. $ 15,150,156

$ 7,590,134

$ 67,226,833

$ 11,352,180















Weighted average number of common shares - basic 44,004,980

43,489,698

43,997,311

43,417,879 Weighted average number of common shares - diluted 44,689,309

44,337,242

44,848,997

43,817,348















Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.34

$ 0.17

$ 1.53

$ 0.26 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.34

$ 0.17

$ 1.50

$ 0.26















Adjusted EPS













Net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. $ 15,150,156

$ 7,590,134

$ 67,226,833

$ 11,352,180 Non-GAAP













Add:













Loss on impairment of vessels —

—

—

1,801,039 Loss on sale of vessels —

25,000

—

730,065 Unrealized (loss) gain on derivative instruments (9,784,274)

1,374,856

3,886,201

(156,019) Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Pangaea

Logistics Solutions Ltd. $ 24,934,430

$ 6,240,278

$ 63,340,632

$ 14,039,303















Weighted average number of common shares - basic 44,004,980

43,489,698

43,997,311

43,417,879 Weighted average number of common shares - diluted 44,689,309

44,337,242

44,848,997

43,817,348















Adjusted EPS - basic $ 0.57

$ 0.14

$ 1.44

$ 0.32 Adjusted EPS - diluted $ 0.56

$ 0.14

$ 1.41

$ 0.32

INFORMATION ABOUT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES. As used herein, "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. To supplement our consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, this earnings release discusses non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP net revenue, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP Adjusted EPS. These are considered non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Rule 101 of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use non-GAAP financial measures for internal financial and operational decision making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons of the performance and results of operations of our core business. Our management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the performance of our core business by excluding charges that are not incurred in the normal course of business. Non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal planning and comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity. We believe certain non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making and are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the performance and operational results of our core business.

Gross Profit. Gross profit represents total revenue less net transportation and service revenue and less vessel depreciation and amortization.

Net transportation and service revenue. Net transportation and service revenue represents total revenue less the total direct costs of transportation and services, which includes charter hire, voyage and vessel operating expenses. Net transportation and service revenue is included because it is used by management and certain investors to measure performance by comparison to other logistic service providers. Net transportation and service revenue is not an item recognized by the generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other indicator of a company's operating performance required by U.S. GAAP. Pangaea's definition of net transportation and service revenue used here may not be comparable to an operating measure used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, loss on sale and leaseback of vessels, share-based compensation and other non-operating income and/or expense, if any. Earnings per share represents net income divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding. Adjusted earnings per share represents net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. plus, when applicable, loss on sale of vessel, loss on sale and leaseback of vessel, loss on impairment of vessel, unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments, and certain non-recurring charges, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common stock.

There are limitations related to the use of net revenue versus income from operations, adjusted EBITDA versus income from operations, and adjusted EPS versus EPS calculated in accordance with GAAP. In particular, Pangaea's definition of adjusted EBITDA used here are not comparable to EBITDA.

The table set forth above provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The Company addresses the transportation needs of its customers with a comprehensive set of services and activities, including cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, and voyage planning. Learn more at www.pangaeals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

