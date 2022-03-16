New Research from TruGreen Shows that Nearly 80% of American Homeowners will be Spring Cleaning both Outdoors and Indoors this Year

Conducted by OnePoll, a new TruGreen survey highlights homeowners' motivation for participating in this annual tradition

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TruGreen , the largest provider of lawn services in the U.S., has announced the results of a new survey conducted in collaboration with OnePoll to understand American homeowners' spring cleaning habits, including which tasks rank at the top of their to-do lists and their motivations for completing the work.

"Nothing feels quite as satisfying as a clean home and a well-kept outdoor living space. The start of spring serves as a reminder to tackle projects previously pushed to the side," said Justin Reinke, Vice President of Marketing at TruGreen. "The new season signals the perfect time for homeowners to get their outdoor living spaces in top shape for the warmer months ahead, and TruGreen can identify and implement tailored solutions to help homeowners achieve their goals."

Key findings of the survey include:

Spring and cleaning go hand-in-hand. The majority of homeowners wait until spring has started to begin crossing items off of their annual checklist. The survey found that 25% start in March and 19% begin in April.

A number of outdoor tasks are at the top of homeowners' to-do lists this year. While homeowners look to tackle projects indoors as well, priorities in their yard include: mowing the lawn (46%); raking leaves (43%); pruning bushes (40%); gardening and planting trees/shrubs (39%); pest control (39%); and weeding (37%).

Appearances matter. With a number of Americans continuing to work from home, they've prioritized improving their homes. As such, 78% have taken more pride in the look of their home, and nearly 70% in have taken more pride in their outdoor spaces. To keep up appearances, homeowners intend to make more investments in their lawn (31%), trees and shrubs (49%), and combatting pests (36%) in 2022.

There is a direct link between spring cleaning and homeowners' well-being. Research shows that 73% of respondents' motivation to partake in spring cleaning is to improve their overall health and wellness. Stress levels in particular directly correspond with the level of disorganization both inside (77%) and outside (69%) of the home.

Outdoor spaces remain indispensable for homeowners year-after-year. Three-quarters of homeowners polled by OnePoll on behalf of TruGreen indicated they don't know where they would be without their outdoor space over the past two years.

Homeowners would prefer to leave tasks to the professionals. Spring cleaning can be arduous, and research found that some of the most daunting tasks are put off by homeowners for six days. As such, nearly 60% indicated they would rather hire a professional to handle their spring cleaning this year, and 62% would hire specifically for cleanup of their outdoor spaces.

This random, double-opt-in survey of 2,000 American homeowners with an outdoor space was commissioned by TruGreen between February 14 and February 17, 2022. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

For more information about TruGreen, visit trugreen.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About TruGreen TruGreen is the nation's leading lawn care provider offering neighborhoods across the country tailored lawn, tree and shrub care along with protection against mosquitoes and other pests. As a company rooted in scientific expertise with a customer-centered approach, TruGreen helps homeowners achieve an outdoor living space that brings them pride. There are approximately 260 TruGreen branches in the United States and Canada, plus 38 franchise locations. Visit http://www.TruGreen.com, http://www.facebook.com/TruGreen , or the TruGreen app for more information.

