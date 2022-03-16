Motivational Speaker Eric "ET" Thomas, Katana Capital Select BIPOC Artists Who Will Design the Genesis Collection of NFTs to Launch the ETVerse

Motivational Speaker Eric "ET" Thomas, Katana Capital Select BIPOC Artists Who Will Design the Genesis Collection of NFTs to Launch the ETVerse

The "Hip-Hop Preacher," an award-winning author and influencer who has helped millions of fans maximize their potential, is expanding his reach through the metaverse

CHICAGO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned motivational speaker Eric "ET" Thomas announces the first cohort of artists who will design the Genesis Collection of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) for the ETVerse to raise funds for The School Days Foundation, a nonprofit he founded to empower young people to be successful students, so they can grow and develop into transformational leaders, innovators and world changers.

This web page illustration was created by artist Darryl Barnes for Katana Capital, builders of the ETVerse. (PRNewswire)

We are combining NFTs, crypto, Web3 and other new mediums to build a community of people who are empowered as creators.

The ETVerse NFTs are being created by BIPOC artists from around the world, including Thomas' hometown Chicago. These artists bring diverse experiences and techniques to the partnership. Thomas, or ET as he prefers to be called, is providing the artists an opportunity to focus on their creativity while maintaining control over their future. The NFTs also will serve as a unique e-ticket to ETVerse events in the real and digital worlds, and to gated content and communities that will reside only in the ETVerse.

"I'm excited to be part of this project," said Chicago artist Brandon Breaux. "This [NFT] project takes me back to the way I thought as a child, and it's making me rethink artistic spaces and how they connect."

Thomas has gained more than 2 million followers on social media by motivating listeners and sharing his personal experiences about homelessness, the absence of his biological father, academic struggles, and various other obstacles he overcame to rise from a G.E.D. to a Ph.D.

"The ETVerse will address the economic disparity gap by creating an unbiased, equal opportunity ecosystem," he said. "We are combining NFTs, crypto, Web3 and other new mediums to build a community of people who are empowered as creators, inspired as individuals and ready to invest in themselves and the future. Our motto for the ETVerse is #inspiretheblock."

Katana Capital , which creates early, transformational partnerships that have the potential to expand the metaverse, is leading the development of the ETVerse. For more information or to join the ETVerse community, visit: https://discord.gg/etverse, follow ETInspires.eth on Twitter and etthehiphoppreacher on Instagram.

About Eric Thomas

Eric Thomas, Ph.D., is a critically acclaimed author, world-renowned speaker, educator and pastor. ET, as he is known, is introducing a creative, common-sense approach to living a successful, satisfying professional and personal life. Through a significant social media presence with more than 2 million followers, and regular domestic and international tours, "ET, The Hip Hop Preacher" is creating opportunities for BIPOC artists to take ownership of their creations in the metaverse through NFTs.

About the ETVerse

Inspired by Eric "ET" Thomas and powered by Katana Capital, the ETVerse is founded on the belief that NFTs and the metaverse can be powerful levers for personal growth and success. You'll network and collaborate with other like-minded folks and access life-changing inspirational content available only to members of the ETVerse.

About Katana Capital

Katana Capital creates early transformational partnerships that have the potential to be significant and expansive in the metaverse. Katana invests in their partners for the long haul and understand that success takes hard work and dedication along with personal guidance from the very first stages. Katana leverages the latest technology to bring visions of digital disruption to fruition.

