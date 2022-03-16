Lowe's Plants the Seed for Spring with New Digital and In-Store Experiences

With the best in spring products, locally and regionally sourced live goods in the Garden Center, and new in-store and virtual experiences including SpringFest – Lowe's offers a fresh way to enjoy the season

MOORESVILLE, N.C., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With new homeownership continuing to rise, spring offers many possibilities. A sought-after spring destination, Lowe's is creating new ways for customers to 'seed spring,' including the return of Lowe's SpringFest event, enhanced in-store experiences and workshops, breakthrough values on top spring products and a special initiative to bring more plants into the world leading up to Earth Day.

"Our customers look forward to their first spring trip to Lowe's, as that's the unofficial start to the season for them," said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer. "This year, Lowe's is proving that the possibilities of spring at home have only just begun with an all-new SpringFest in-store experience and everything that our customers need to step outside and kick off the season."

Lowe's knows what the season means to customers. That's why the company is seeding the possibilities of bringing up to one million new plants into the world for Earth Day. For every person who posts a tulip emoji alongside #SeedingSpring on social media on the first day of spring, March 20, Lowe's will share a real-life seed ahead of Earth Day by surprising customers with unexpected seed giveaways at select in-store locations and by planting new plants and flowers in Lowe's Charlotte hometown community initiative.

Lowe's second annual SpringFest event will return online and in-store April 7-May 4, including new 30-minute in-store lawn and garden "walking tours" with Lowe's Red Vest store associates and top values on spring must-haves. SpringFESTIVAL Garden Tours will be offered three times per day every Tuesday and Thursday starting Tuesday, April 19. Customers can register for a timeslot beginning April 7 at Lowes.com/SpringFest, and find values on top products, including:

$100 Off Select EGO Mowers (valid 4/7-4/20)

Special Buy Char-broil 5-Burner Gas Grill for $278 (valid 4/7-4/20)

Special Buy Style Selections 4 Piece Patio Conversation Set for $498 (valid 4/7-4/13)

Save on Select Appliance Special Values + Free Basic Install via Rebate with purchase of select items of $599+ each & basic installation + Special Financing (valid 4/7-5/4, excludes RI and CT)

Throughout the season, customers looking to refresh their DIY skills can register for upcoming projects like "How to Build and Plant a Raised Garden Bed" and "How to Create a Beautiful Lawn" at DIY-U by Lowe's – the retailer's new shoppable learning platform for livestream and in-store workshops – at Lowes.com/DIYU.

Finally, Lowe's in-demand seasonal products will bring spring possibilities to every outdoor space. Give outdoor patios a fresh update with new stylish-meets-affordability patio furniture from Lowe's modern décor brand, Origin 21. Elevate grilling with innovative categories like Lowe's-exclusive Pit Boss Pro Series pellet grills, Blackstone outdoor griddles, Ooni Outdoor Pizza Ovens or the new line of Weber Genesis grills. Put the final touches on the yard with locally and regionally sourced flowers and plants found in Lowe's Garden Center and outdoor power equipment from the top four brands: John Deere, Honda, EGO and Craftsman.

To learn more about our kickoff to the spring season, please visit Lowes.com.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

