Lennar's Q1 2022 Operating Performance Reflects Continued Strength in the Housing Market

Net earnings per diluted share were $1.69 ( $2.70 , excluding mark-to-market losses on technology investments)

Net earnings were $503.6 million ( $800.2 million , excluding mark-to-market losses on technology investments)

Revenues increased 16% to $6.2 billion

Deliveries increased 2% to 12,538 homes

New orders increased 1% to 15,747 homes; new orders dollar value increased 19% to $7.8 billion

Backlog increased 24% to 27,335 homes; backlog dollar value increased 43% to $13.6 billion

Homebuilding operating earnings increased to $1.1 billion , compared to operating earnings of $0.8 billion

Financial Services operating earnings of $90.8 million , compared to operating earnings of $146.2 million

Multifamily operating earnings of $5.4 million , compared to operating loss of $0.9 million

Lennar Other operating loss of $403.1 million , compared to operating earnings of $471.3 million

Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents of $1.4 billion

Controlled homesites increased to 58%, compared to 45%

No borrowings under the Company's $2.5 billion revolving credit facility

Homebuilding debt to total capital improved to 18.3%, compared to 24.0%

Repurchased 5.3 million shares of Lennar common stock for $526.3 million

Received Board approval for a new $2 billion stock repurchase authorization

MIAMI, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today reported results for its first quarter ended February 28, 2022. First quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2022 were $503.6 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, compared to first quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2021 of $1.0 billion, or $3.20 per diluted share. Excluding mark-to-market gains and losses in both years, first quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2022 were $800.2 million or $2.70 per diluted share, compared to first quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2021 of $642.7 million, or $2.04 per diluted share.

Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman of Lennar, said, "Our core operating performance in the first quarter reflects the continued strength in the housing market across the country. Our sales pace remained strong and consistent throughout the quarter, while strong traffic to our welcome home centers and website suggests that demand remains strong for the foreseeable future. While our new orders grew a controlled 1% compared to last year's first quarter, we achieved a homebuilding gross margin of 26.9% and homebuilding SG&A of 7.5%, leading to a 19.4% net margin. Both gross margin and net margin remained strong, even as materials costs and wages have increased, and home prices have continued to rise while remaining affordable even as interest rates have ticked up. Deliveries, though constrained by the supply chain disruption, were in line with the guidance given at the beginning of the quarter.

"Clearly the volatility imbedded in our LENX investments have skewed our bottom line performance as we report first quarter earnings of $503.6 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, compared to $1.0 billion or $3.20 per diluted share for the first quarter last year. Excluding the significant upward impact last year and downward impact this quarter from these investments, first quarter 2022 earnings were $800.2 million, or $2.70 per diluted share, compared to $642.7 million or $2.04 per diluted share for the first quarter last year.

"While our LENX investment strategy creates some volatility in our results, it nevertheless remains core to the future of our operating platform. Our LENX investments continue to provide significant operational efficiencies for both our homebuilding and financial services platforms, which flow through to our strong operating margins while vastly improving our homebuyers' experience."

Rick Beckwitt, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-President of Lennar, said, "During the first quarter, our community count increased 4% year over year as we continued to make excellent progress on our land light strategy. This was evidenced by our controlled homesite percentage increasing to 58% from 45% for those same periods. We ended the quarter with $1.4 billion in cash, no borrowings on our $2.5 billion revolver and homebuilding debt to capital of 18.3%. We repurchased 5.3 million shares of our common stock for $526 million. These buybacks, combined with our significant earnings, contributed to a return on equity of 19.5%, a 180 basis point improvement over last year's first quarter."

Jon Jaffe, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-President of Lennar, said, "During the quarter, our homebuilding machine continued to be intensely focused on production, even while our cycle time expanded about two weeks from the fourth quarter driven by the well documented, supply chain issues. The impact of supply chain issues and increased cycle times were partially offset by accelerated construction starts. We continue to strategize with our national supply vendors and local trades to minimize these ever changing challenges and are confident that we will successfully navigate through these unique dynamics. Our quarterly starts and sales pace remained strong and consistent at 4.7 homes and 4.3 homes per community, respectively, in the first quarter."

Mr. Miller concluded, "The housing industry continues to exhibit strong demand, outweighing supply, and we are confident that we will continue to generate solid growth and enhance our current market position. As we look ahead to our second quarter and consider the industry supply chain issues already noted, we expect to deliver between 16,000 to 16,300 homes while we expect homebuilding gross margins to be between 28.0% – 28.25%. For the full year, we are increasing our guidance on both deliveries and gross margin. We expect to deliver about 68,000 homes (up from our prior guidance of 67,000) while we expect homebuilding gross margins to be between 27.25% – 28.0% (up from 27.0% – 27.5%). Overall, we are operating from a position of strength with an excellent balance sheet enabling us to continue to execute on our core strategies."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022 COMPARED TO

THREE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2021

Homebuilding

Revenues from home sales increased 17% in the first quarter of 2022 to $5.7 billion from $4.9 billion in the first quarter of 2021. Revenues were higher primarily due to a 2% increase in the number of home deliveries to 12,538 homes from 12,314 homes and a 15% increase in the average sales price to $457,000 from $398,000.

Gross margin on home sales were $1.5 billion, or 26.9%, in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $1.2 billion, or 25.0%, in the first quarter of 2021. During the first quarter of 2022, an increase in revenues per square foot was offset by an increase in costs per square foot primarily due to higher lumber costs. Overall, gross margins improved year over year as land costs remained relatively flat while interest expense decreased as a result of our focus on reducing debt.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $428.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $410.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses improved to 7.5% in the first quarter of 2022, from 8.4% in the first quarter of 2021. This was the lowest percentage for a first quarter in the Company's history primarily due to a decrease in broker commissions and benefits of the Company's technology efforts.

Financial Services

Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $90.8 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $146.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in operating earnings was primarily due to lower mortgage net margins driven by a more competitive mortgage market.

Other Ancillary Businesses

Operating earnings for the Multifamily segment were $5.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to an operating loss of $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2021. Operating loss for the Lennar Other segment was $403.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to operating earnings of $471.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. Lennar Other operating loss in the first quarter of 2022 and Lennar Other operating earnings in the first quarter of 2021 was due to unrealized mark-to-market losses and gains, respectively, on the Company's publicly traded technology investments.

Tax Rate

For the three months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021, the Company had a tax provision of $167.4 million and $310.1 million, respectively, which resulted in an overall effective income tax rate of 25.0% and 23.6%, respectively. In the three months ended February 28, 2022, the overall effective income tax rate was higher primarily due to the expiration of the new energy efficient home tax credit.

Shares Repurchases and New Authorization

During the three months ended February 28, 2022, the Company repurchased 5.3 million shares of its common stock for $526.3 million at an average per share price of $99.90.

On March 16, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors increased the authorization for the Company to repurchase its own shares from time to time by $2 billion. The repurchase authorization has no expiration date.

Liquidity

At February 28, 2022, the Company had $1.4 billion of Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents and no borrowings under its $2.5 billion revolving credit facility, thereby providing $3.9 billion of available capacity.

2022 Guidance

The following are the Company's expected results of its homebuilding and financial services activities for the second quarter and fiscal year 2022:



Second Quarter 2022

Fiscal Year 2022 New Orders 17,800 - 18,200



Deliveries 16,000 - 16,300

About 68,000 Average Sales Price About $470,000

$470,000 - $475,000 Gross Margin % on Home Sales 28.0% - 28.25%

27.25% - 28.0% S,G&A as a % of Home Sales 6.8% - 7.0%

6.6% - 6.8% Financial Services Operating Earnings $90 million - $100 million

$440 million - $450 million

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the homebuilding market and other markets in which we participate. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Rather, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties inherent in our business that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include the potential negative impact to our business of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; slowdowns in real estate markets in regions where we have significant Homebuilding or Multifamily development activities; supply shortages and increased costs related to construction materials, including lumber, and labor; cost increases related to real estate taxes and insurance; reduced availability or increased cost of mortgage financing for homebuyers, increased interest rates or increased competition in the mortgage industry; reductions in the market value of the Company's investments in public companies; decreased demand for our homes or Multifamily rental apartments; natural disasters or catastrophic events for which our insurance may not provide adequate coverage; our inability to successfully execute our strategies, including our land lighter strategy and our planned spin-off of certain businesses; a decline in the value of the land and home inventories we maintain and resulting possible future writedowns of the carrying value of our real estate assets; unfavorable losses in legal proceedings; conditions in the capital, credit and financial markets; changes in laws, regulations or the regulatory environment affecting our business, and the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2021. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

A conference call to discuss the Company's first quarter earnings will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 17, 2022. The call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed through the Company's website at www.lennar.com. If you are unable to participate in the conference call, the call will be archived at www.lennar.com for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will also be available later that day by calling 203-369-0110 and entering 5723593 as the confirmation number.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Revenues and Operating Information (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

February 28,

2022

2021 Revenues:





Homebuilding $ 5,752,205

4,943,056 Financial Services 176,701

244,069 Multifamily 267,359

131,443 Lennar Other 7,251

6,900 Total revenues $ 6,203,516

5,325,468







Homebuilding operating earnings $ 1,109,850

833,180 Financial Services operating earnings 90,791

146,207 Multifamily operating earnings (loss) 5,427

(874) Lennar Other operating earnings (loss) (403,134)

471,346 Corporate general and administrative expenses (113,661)

(110,531) Charitable foundation contribution (12,538)

(12,314) Earnings before income taxes 676,735

1,327,014 Provision for income taxes (167,420)

(310,105) Net earnings (including net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests) 509,315

1,016,909 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 5,734

15,540 Net earnings attributable to Lennar $ 503,581

1,001,369







Average shares outstanding:





Basic 293,930

309,020 Diluted 293,930

309,020







Earnings per share:





Basic $ 1.70

3.20 Diluted $ 1.69

3.20







Supplemental information:





Interest incurred (1) $ 59,933

71,064







EBIT (2):





Net earnings attributable to Lennar $ 503,581

1,001,369 Provision for income taxes 167,420

310,105 Interest expense included in:





Costs of homes sold 60,158

74,947 Costs of land sold 117

559 Homebuilding other expense, net 5,236

4,931 Total interest expense 65,511

80,437 EBIT $ 736,512

1,391,911





(1) Amount represents interest incurred related to homebuilding debt. (2) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as earnings before interest and taxes. This financial measure has been presented because the Company finds it important and useful in evaluating its performance and believes that it helps readers of the Company's financial statements compare its operations with those of its competitors. Although management finds EBIT to be an important measure in conducting and evaluating the Company's operations, this measure has limitations as an analytical tool as it is not reflective of the actual profitability generated by the Company during the period. Management compensates for the limitations of using EBIT by using this non-GAAP measure only to supplement the Company's GAAP results. Due to the limitations discussed, EBIT should not be viewed in isolation, as it is not a substitute for GAAP measures.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Segment Information (In thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

February 28,

2022

2021 Homebuilding revenues:





Sales of homes $ 5,721,757

4,890,914 Sales of land 23,967

47,643 Other homebuilding 6,481

4,499 Total homebuilding revenues 5,752,205

4,943,056







Homebuilding costs and expenses:





Costs of homes sold 4,184,864

3,666,862 Costs of land sold 28,556

41,188 Selling, general and administrative 428,478

410,236 Total homebuilding costs and expenses 4,641,898

4,118,286 Homebuilding net margins 1,110,307

824,770 Homebuilding equity in loss from unconsolidated entities (286)

(4,565) Homebuilding other income (expense), net (171)

12,975 Homebuilding operating earnings $ 1,109,850

833,180







Financial Services revenues $ 176,701

244,069 Financial Services costs and expenses 85,910

97,862 Financial Services operating earnings $ 90,791

146,207







Multifamily revenues $ 267,359

131,443 Multifamily costs and expenses 263,737

131,049 Multifamily equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities and other gain 1,805

(1,268) Multifamily operating earnings (loss) $ 5,427

(874)







Lennar Other revenues $ 7,251

6,900 Lennar Other costs and expenses 5,407

4,252 Lennar Other equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities, other income (expense),

net, and other gain (9,808)

(1,047) Lennar Other unrealized gain (loss) from technology investments (1) (395,170)

469,745 Lennar Other operating earnings (loss) $ (403,134)

471,346



(1) The following is a detail of Lennar Other unrealized gain (loss) from technology investments:





Three Months Ended

February 28,

2022

2021 Opendoor (OPEN) mark to market $ (143,361)

469,745 Hippo (HIPO) mark to market (124,457)

— Sunnova (NOVA) mark to market (75,041)

— SmartRent (SMRT) mark to market (44,363)

— Blend Labs (BLND) mark to market (7,442)

— Sonder (SOND) mark to market (506)

—

$ (395,170)

469,745



LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Summary of Deliveries, New Orders and Backlog

(Dollars in thousands, except average sales price)

(unaudited)



Lennar's reportable homebuilding segments and all other homebuilding operations not required to be reported separately have divisions located in:

East: Alabama, Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and South Carolina

Central: Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia

Texas: Texas

West: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington

Other: Urban divisions





For the Three Months Ended February 28,

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021 Deliveries: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 4,082

3,920

$ 1,672,372

1,351,301

$ 410,000

345,000 Central 2,521

2,419

1,105,929

926,438

439,000

383,000 Texas 2,537

2,349

805,630

636,411

318,000

271,000 West 3,392

3,622

2,142,204

1,976,808

632,000

546,000 Other 6

4

5,003

3,647

834,000

912,000 Total 12,538

12,314

$ 5,731,138

4,894,605

$ 457,000

398,000



Of the total homes delivered listed above, 25 homes with a dollar value of $9.4 million and an average sales price of $375,000 represent home deliveries from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended February 28, 2022, compared to 12 home deliveries with a dollar value of $3.7 million and an average sales price of $308,000 for the three months ended February 28, 2021.





At February 28,

For the Three Months Ended February 28,

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021 New Orders: Active Communities

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 347

340

4,910

4,814

$ 2,133,056

1,700,112

$ 434,000

353,000 Central 298

274

3,112

3,326

1,402,138

1,333,626

451,000

401,000 Texas 216

218

2,766

2,775

921,785

812,169

333,000

293,000 West 340

327

4,954

4,652

3,335,932

2,692,395

673,000

579,000 Other 3

3

5

3

4,628

2,974

926,000

991,000 Total 1,204

1,162

15,747

15,570

$ 7,797,539

6,541,276

$ 495,000

420,000



Of the total homes listed above, 44 homes with a dollar value of $17.3 million and an average sales price of $393,000 represent homes in five active communities from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended February 28, 2022, compared to 35 homes with a dollar value of $11.6 million and an average sales price of $332,000 in four active communities for the three months ended February 28, 2021.



At February 28,

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021 Backlog: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 9,115

6,907

$ 4,041,347

2,659,746

$ 443,000

385,000 Central 5,695

5,278

2,617,383

2,169,360

460,000

411,000 Texas 4,495

3,249

1,569,424

1,000,342

349,000

308,000 West 8,027

6,642

5,328,890

3,629,018

664,000

546,000 Other 3

1

3,567

1,175

1,189,000

1,175,000 Total 27,335

22,077

$ 13,560,611

9,459,641

$ 496,000

428,000



Of the total homes in backlog listed above, 98 homes with a backlog dollar value of $36.6 million and an average sales price of $373,000 represent the backlog from unconsolidated entities at February 28, 2022, compared to 61 homes with a backlog dollar value of $19.4 million and an average sales price of $318,000 at February 28, 2021. During the three months ended February 28, 2022, the Company acquired 355 homes in backlog in the East Homebuilding segment.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



February 28,

November 30,

2022

2021 ASSETS





Homebuilding:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,366,597

2,735,213 Restricted cash 27,025

21,927 Receivables, net 456,185

490,278 Inventories:





Finished homes and construction in progress 11,587,394

10,446,139 Land and land under development 7,758,804

7,108,142 Consolidated inventory not owned 1,246,504

1,161,023 Total inventories 20,592,702

18,715,304 Investments in unconsolidated entities 1,066,256

972,084 Goodwill 3,442,359

3,442,359 Other assets 1,141,362

1,090,654

28,092,486

27,467,819 Financial Services 2,183,333

2,964,367 Multifamily 1,250,570

1,311,747 Lennar Other 1,108,863

1,463,845 Total assets $ 32,635,252

33,207,778







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Homebuilding:





Accounts payable $ 1,321,148

1,321,247 Liabilities related to consolidated inventory not owned 1,038,561

976,602 Senior notes and other debts payable, net 4,639,222

4,652,338 Other liabilities 3,022,840

2,920,055

10,021,771

9,870,242 Financial Services 1,334,145

1,906,343 Multifamily 311,775

288,930 Lennar Other 120,129

145,981 Total liabilities 11,787,820

12,211,496 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock —

— Class A common stock of $0.10 par value 30,243

30,050 Class B common stock of $0.10 par value 3,944

3,944 Additional paid-in capital 8,855,151

8,807,891 Retained earnings 15,078,788

14,685,329 Treasury stock (3,290,748)

(2,709,448) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,686

(1,341) Total stockholders' equity 20,679,064

20,816,425 Noncontrolling interests 168,368

179,857 Total equity 20,847,432

20,996,282 Total liabilities and equity $ 32,635,252

33,207,778

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Data (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited)



February 28,

November 30,

February 28,

2022

2021

2021 Homebuilding debt $ 4,639,222

4,652,338

5,976,168 Stockholders' equity 20,679,064

20,816,425

18,896,246 Total capital $ 25,318,286

25,468,763

24,872,414 Homebuilding debt to total capital 18.3 %

18.3 %

24.0 %











Homebuilding debt $ 4,639,222

4,652,338

5,976,168 Less: Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents 1,366,597

2,735,213

2,421,411 Net homebuilding debt $ 3,272,625

1,917,125

3,554,757 Net homebuilding debt to total capital (1) 13.7 %

8.4 %

15.8 %





(1) Net homebuilding debt to total capital is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt less homebuilding cash and cash equivalents) divided by total capital (net homebuilding debt plus stockholders' equity). The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capital is a relevant and a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in homebuilding operations. However, because net homebuilding debt to total capital is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, this financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures prescribed by GAAP. Rather, this non-GAAP financial measure should be used to supplement the Company's GAAP results.

View original content:

SOURCE Lennar Corporation