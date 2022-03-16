Las Vegas Travelers Hit Jackpot with Spirit Airlines' Entrance Into Three New Western Markets

Spirit announces new service in Albuquerque (ABQ), Boise (BOI) and Reno (RNO) as its Las Vegas route map grows to 40+ nonstop destinations

MIRAMAR, Fla., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit today announced an expansion out west with new service to Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ), Boise Airport (BOI), and Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO). All three new markets will kick off service with daily nonstop flights to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas (LAS) in August 2022.

"Announcing three new markets is an exciting milestone for Spirit Airlines and our Guests as we deliver more high-value options for travel between the bright lights of Vegas and the huge variety of beautiful places to visit in New Mexico, Idaho and Northern Nevada," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. "We can't wait to welcome these new communities into our network and continue to provide More Go for our Guests as we celebrate our 20th year serving LAS."

Adding the new service increases the carrier's presence in Las Vegas to 41 nonstop destinations and up to 75 peak-day departures. This total represents an almost 30% year-over-year increase from Spirit's service to LAS. Guests traveling from ABQ, BOI & RNO also gain connection opportunities through LAS to more than a dozen destinations. In addition to these three new markets, Spirit also recently announced upcoming nonstop service from LAS to Memphis and Salt Lake City.

"Spirit Airlines, LAS's second-busiest carrier in 2021, continues to invest in the Las Vegas market and provide opportunities for travelers to experience this world-class destination," said Chris Jones, Harry Reid International Airport Chief Marketing Officer. "We look forward to soon welcoming even more visitors from Reno, Boise and Albuquerque. These are three great markets within our region, each of which should show two-way demand among vacationers, sports fans, students and business travelers."

New & Previously Announced Routes Coming Soon to LAS: Destination: Flights Available: Launch Date: Memphis (MEM) Daily April 20, 2022 Salt Lake City (SLC) Twice Daily May 26, 2022 Albuquerque (ABQ)NEW Daily August 3, 2022 Boise (BOI) NEW Daily August 5, 2022 Reno (RNO) NEW Twice Daily August 10, 2022

"Spirit's entry into the Albuquerque market is a direct result of passengers utilizing direct, non-stop flight options," said Richard McCurley, Director of Aviation for the City of Albuquerque. "We're excited for the opportunities ahead and look forward to a strong partnership, bringing more connections for the residents of New Mexico."

"We are very excited to welcome Spirit Airlines to Boise this summer," said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp. "Adding daily service on a low-cost carrier will allow more BOI passengers access to the endless allures and attractions of Las Vegas."

"We are excited to join the Spirit family," said Shaun Carey, Chairman of the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. "The additional flights on Spirit Airlines from RNO to LAS will provide more options for our region, which is great news for northern Nevada. Reno-Tahoe continues to attract more air service, with people wanting to explore what our region has to offer, as well as fly out of RNO to conveniently get to the destination of their choice."

