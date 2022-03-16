The Joni Mitchell Channel Launching Exclusively on SiriusXM

SiriusXM rolls out channel during Women's History Month and coincides with Mitchell being honored as Person Of The Year by MusiCares

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced today the launch of The Joni Mitchell Channel, a limited engagement channel featuring the music of iconic musician and songwriter, Joni Mitchell.

Listeners can hear The Joni Mitchell Channel starting today, Wednesday, March 16 through Thursday, April 14 on the SXM App and on satellite (ch. 105) starting Wednesday, March 30 through Tuesday, April 5.

The exclusive channel coincides with Mitchell being honored as the 2022 Person of the Year recipient at The Recording Academy's MusiCares charity event on April 1st, raising funds for vital programs and relief efforts for the music community.

The Joni Mitchell Channel will feature the prolific artist's timeless music, including home recordings, live performances, and other rarities from the recent Joni Mitchell Archives series, as well as interpretations of her music by a wide range of artists including Chaka Khan, Elton John, Norah Jones, Annie Lennox, Brandi Carlile, Bob Dylan, The Byrds and more. Listeners will also be able to catch guest hosts sharing stories about Joni's impact while selecting some of their favorite songs.

Joni Mitchell's career spans decades and includes her daring musical ventures into multiple genres. While her music is often categorized as "folk," her sound draws as much from jazz, classical and rock, and often encompasses bespoke tunings and song structures that defy categorization. She has also helped redefine the role of women musicians by overseeing all aspects of her albums, including songwriting, arrangements, performance, production and artwork.

Joni adds MusiCares 2022 Person Of The Year to her vast list of accolades including multiple Grammy Awards, the Polar Music Prize, inductions into both the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame and the Songwriters Hall Of Fame and, most recently, the Kennedy Center Honors.

"It's a thrill to have my own SiriusXM channel," says Mitchell.

"Joni Mitchell redefined female musicianship with her songwriting, complexity, and voice, which has had a profound influence on musicians that have followed her" said Steve Blatter, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Music Programming, SiriusXM. "Not only is this channel an ode to Mitchell's integral impact on music and her timeless songs, but also a carefully curated collaboration we are honored to be a part of and have our listeners experience."

In addition, Pandora listeners can experience Joni Mitchell on Joni Mitchell: A-Z, where Pandora's expert curators have assembled her greatest songs into one playlist.

SiriusXM is available to subscribers in their car, on their phone and connected devices at home with the SXM App. Streaming access is included for most subscribers. Go to www.siriusxm.com/ways-to-listen to learn more.

For more on Joni Mitchell, please visit www.jonimitchell.com.

