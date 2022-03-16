InventHelp Inventors Develop Protective Accessory for Sterno Fuel Cans(CKL-1149)

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an accessory to prevent the wind from blowing out the fuel cans used with chafing pans during outdoor activities," said one of two inventors, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so we invented the PAN SKIRT. Our design offers an alternative to using aluminum foil to block the fuel cans."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention prevents the wind from extinguishing sterno fuel cans. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of re-lighting the wicks and it eliminates the need to manually create a shield. It also helps to maintain the temperature of the food. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for caterers, chefs, party hosts, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CKL-1149, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp