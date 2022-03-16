InventHelp Inventors Develop Completely Wireless Charging Accessory(ALL-2748)

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an improved wireless charging accessory for smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices," said one of two inventors, from Columbus, Ga., "so we invented the CHARGE FOR LIFE. Our design enables you to continue to move and use your device while charging it."

The invention provides a completely wireless way to charge mobile devices. In doing so, it eliminates the need for conventional plug-in charging devices. As a result, it increases mobility and convenience and it reduces hassles and frustrations. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of mobile electronic devices. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

