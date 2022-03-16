The Instant Group Adds Leading Virtual Office Provider to Global Marketplace for Flex Space

LONDON, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Instant Group has merged Davinci Virtual Office Solutions into its online marketplace for flexible workplace, making the platform the leading aggregator globally for virtual offices.

Last week, Instant announced the creation of the world's largest independent marketplace for flexible workspace through the merger with key digital assets from IWG plc including: EasyOffices.com, Meetingo.com, Rovva and Worka.

Davinci, as the global leader in its field, will enhance the offerings of Instant's new workspace platform by adding virtual office solutions, meeting and day office booking options, as well as live receptionist services.

Tim Rodber, CEO at The Instant Group, said: "There has been record demand for virtual offices over the past year, and our new platform will be greatly enhanced by joining with the market leader in this area. Davinci has been a pioneer in this critical part of the flexible workspace sector for more than 15 years and is key in enabling our 'work from anywhere' platform for customers."

Davinci Virtual Office Solutions was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company provides virtual office solutions and live receptionist services to over 50,000 companies and entrepreneurs throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, Central America, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Clients can obtain prime business addresses, meeting and workspaces and live receptionist services – instantly – with the click of a button.

Martin Senn, Chairman for Davinci added: "We have seen demand increase significantly over the past year as virtual office solutions continue to enable a hybrid working economy. Davinci's customers are now asking for a suite of flexible office options to have more choice and enhanced business agility.

"Joining with the Instant Group will allow us to scale our platform while introducing our clients to greater market choice across the flex workspace sector. With this merger, Davinci's client base is going to gain access to the largest global inventory of workspace solutions."

The Instant Group's newly enhanced marketplace will serve more than 250,000 businesses in 127 countries, operating 24/7 through an integrated platform in more than 40 languages. It will consolidate more than 25,000 workspaces and will offer a range of services to clients including membership plans; on demand; virtual offices; office booking; managed offices; and consulting services.

About The Instant Group

The Instant Group has been rethinking workspace since 1999 with over 500 experts working globally across more than 175 countries. Instant's digital platforms constitute the world's largest digital marketplace for flexible workspace listing meeting rooms, virtual offices, flexible office space and coworking memberships. Its global team advises on commercial real estate solutions from serviced offices to fully customised managed offices, and consulting services for portfolio and net zero strategies. Instant's approach enables agility, hybrid working solutions and improved operational resilience for more than 250,000 businesses every year. Clients include Amex, Prudential, Booking.com, Shell, Jaguar Land Rover and GSK. Instant has global offices including London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney.

About Davinci:

Davinci Virtual is the leading provider of professional business addresses, flexible meeting spaces and turnkey virtual communications and live receptionist solutions.

Davinci offers virtual office locations and virtual office services worldwide. With professional business addresses in over 5,500 prime locations, mail forwarding, lobby and directory listings, access to conference rooms and day offices, catering, administrative services, virtual assistants, business support centers, resident agent services, license hanging and more, Davinci Virtual helps businesses maintain a global presence on a local budget.

DavinciMeetingRooms.com is a comprehensive workspace reservation platform for business, providing access to over 25,000 conference rooms, day offices, meeting spaces and business support services around the globe. Users can book professionally equipped meeting spaces, day offices and team rooms as well as critical add-on services such as LCD projectors, video conferencing, wireless Internet access, catering services and secretarial support.

Davinci's virtual communications services include local or toll-free telephone and fax numbers, digital voicemail, electronic fax, email, online command center, unified messaging, voice and video conferencing, voicemail to email, fax to email, professional live receptionist services, virtual assistants, live call answering, live web chat, screening and forwarding, find me, follow me, surveys, outbound calling, customer service, appointment scheduling, order taking, and much more.

