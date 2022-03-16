FOOD & WINE ANNOUNCES THE 2022 DRINKS INNOVATORS OF THE YEAR

New Annual List Highlights the Eight People Who Are Changing the Way We Drink For the Better

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's FOOD & WINE names its 2022 Drinks Innovators of the Year, recognizing eight people who are making positive change in the way we drink, from developing a remarkably delicious non-alcoholic beer by rethinking the brewing process to creating a fund to help Black entrepreneurs succeed in the beverage industry, and much more. The 2022 Drinks Innovators of the Year are featured now at https://www.foodandwine.com/drinks/drinks-innovators-of-the-year and in the April issue of FOOD & WINE, on newsstands March 18.

(PRNewsfoto/Meredith Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Hunter Lewis, FOOD & WINE Editor in Chief, said, "There are so many exciting things happening in the drinks space right now, and we're honored to celebrate the change-makers who are moving the industry forward in new ways, featuring everything from wine, beer and whiskey to agave spirits and liqueurs. With inspired creations and clever ideas, these innovators are not only making our world better, but our happy hours so much more interesting."

FOOD & WINE Drinks Innovators of the Year 2022 :

Graciela Ángeles Carreño of Real Minero

Jason Haas of Tablas Creek Vineyard

Morgan McLachlan of Amass

Dan Petroski of Massican

Bill Shufelt of Athletic Brewing Co.

Jackie Summers of Sorel

Fawn Weaver & Victoria Eady Butler of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey

Standout products worth trying from each of these innovators and their companies are highlighted in the magazine and in the feature online. FOOD & WINE Executive Wine Editor Ray Isle spearheaded this first annual Drinks Innovators of the Year report, with contributions from across the FOOD & WINE editorial team.

The first annual FOOD & WINE Drinks Innovators of the Year is sponsored by SANTA TERESA 1796.

About FOOD & WINE

FOOD & WINE is the ultimate authority on the best of what's new in food, drink, travel, design, and entertaining. FOOD & WINE has an extensive social media following on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube. FOOD & WINE includes a magazine in print and digital; a website, foodandwine.com; a books division; plus newsletters, clubs, events, and more. At FOOD & WINE, we inspire and empower our wine- and food-obsessed community to eat, drink, entertain, and travel better—every day and everywhere. FOOD & WINE is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dotdash Meredith