FLORIDA SOUTHERN OPERA THEATRE PRESENTS GILBERT AND SULLIVAN CLASSIC

LAKELAND, Fla., March 16, 2022 -- Florida Southern College's Festival of Fine Arts is bringing one of Gilbert and Sullivan's most famous operas to campus.

Patience (Bunthorne's Bride) will be performed one-time only at 7:30 p.m. on March 19 at Branscomb Auditorium.

FSC students will perform the production under the direction of Florida Southern Opera Theatre Director Professor Mark Thomsen, while the music will be performed under the direction of Florida Southern Associate Professor of Music Dr. Martha Placeres.

Patience is a satire on the aesthetic movement of the 1870s and '80s in England, part of the 19th-century European movement that emphasized aesthetic values over moral or social themes in literature, fine arts, the decorative arts, and interior design. Called ars gratia artis, or "Art for Art's Sake," the movement valued its ideals of beauty above any pragmatic concerns.

Patience tells the story of a chaotic love triangle between moody, handsome poet Reginald Bunthorne, who is in love with the title character, a simple milkmaid named Patience, who is in love with her childhood sweetheart, Archibald Grosvenor, also a poet.

Tickets for the performance cost $8 for adults, $4 for children and are free to Florida Southern faculty, staff and students with their school ID. The event is open to the public.

For tickets, call the Branscomb Auditorium box office at 863-680-4296, or visit https://www.flsouthern.edu/campus-life/arts-centers/festival-of-fine-arts/home.aspx for more information.

