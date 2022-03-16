Flippa Launches "Alts" - A New Community for Alternative Asset Investors

Flippa has acquired Richard Patey's Alts Cafe making Flippa Alts the largest alternative investing community in the world

AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flippa, the #1 global online marketplace to buy and sell online businesses and digital assets, today announced the launch of Alts by Flippa, an exclusive community from Flippa that provides research, insights, and community connections to investors who are interested in information on alternative assets. Alts by Flippa is a rebranding of Richard Patey's Alts Cafe, a startup community that was recently acquired by Flippa and that will continue under Patey's strategic leadership.

Flippa is seeing strong demand and growing interest to explore alternative assets as over 17,000 Flippa buyers, who have joined in the first two months of the year, have budgeted nearly $2 billion for alternative asset acquisitions and investments over the next 12 months.

Alts by Flippa will be a new Discord investor community to serve the vanguard of alternative asset class investing by delivering research, insights, analysis and commentary to investors on alternative assets including: collectibles, content sites, crypto, ecommerce sites, newsletters, NFTs, and online businesses. Patey will spearhead the community strategy, direction and commentary.

Along with the strategic insights and community connections provided on Alts, Flippa will also offer the Alts Discord community with exclusive deals for Alts members to get an early look before they hit the Flippa marketplace. All the Flippa Alts deals will be curated, vetted, and valued at excess of $1 million.

"Alternative and digital assets are thriving, but it can be hard for investors to know where to look for reputable advice and reliable research on this fast-moving investment space," said Blake Hutchison, CEO of Flippa. "That's why we decided to acquire Alts Cafe and hire Richard Patey, who is one of the most trusted well-regarded experts in the alternative asset space. Richard will play an integral role in providing research and analysis to build the Alts community for Flippa, and we look forward to serving this market of investors with exclusive deals in the new Flippa Alts community."

Flippa has a community of over 3 million registered users, with thousands of new buyers joining the platform each month. As investors show strong demand to acquire online businesses and digital assets, other alternative assets like crypto and NFTs are entering the conversation. Launching Alts by Flippa helps Flippa deliver a newsletter and Discord community where Alts investors can strategize, connect, and share ideas.

"I'm excited to build the largest alternative investment community globally at Flippa," said Richard Patey, Director of Investor Community at Flippa. "Flippa's support is going to help make the investor community stronger and help us discover even more opportunities together."

