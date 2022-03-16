El Cortez Hotel & Casino Selects OPTX's Casino Data Platform for Player Development, Slots and Marketing

LAS VEGAS, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OPTX, the quickly growing casino data software company, is proud to announce the addition of El Cortez Hotel & Casino to its rapidly expanding book of business.

OPTXA smarter snapshot of your customers.A clearer overview of your operations.An actionable platform for your property. (PRNewsfoto/OPTX) (PRNewswire)

"Every piece of our operation will now be streamlined, making us more efficient than ever."

Las Vegas' El Cortez, the longest continuously running hotel and casino in Las Vegas, has selected OPTX for its full suite of slots, player development and marketing products. "We could not be more excited to be implementing the full suite of OPTX programs," said Joe Woody, Chief Financial Officer for El Cortez Hotel and Casino. "Every piece of our operation will now be streamlined, making us more efficient than ever."

"We are thrilled to welcome the team at El Cortez Hotel & Casino to the future of data analysis," said Brooke Fiumara, co-CEO at OPTX. "With OPTX, El Cortez will have access to data that will create a 360 view of their operations. A boost to the revenue and the guest experience creates a win for everyone!"

Providing customers a best-in-class product, OPTX addresses the unique challenges operators face through modern technology. The software provides an end-to-end solution focused on slots, marketing and campaigns, player development, and artificial Intelligence. The data intelligence used by OPTX creates actionable recommendations for casino operators, provides real-time individualized insights to ensure that no actionable player is missed, and empowers teams to spend less time compiling the data and more time implementing strategies that increase guest visitation, revenue, and profitability.

For more information about OPTX or to schedule a demo, go to www.OPTX.com.

ABOUT OPTX:

OPTX was founded in mid-2019 by former casino executives that believe only through the union of operations, people and technology can impactful results be achieved. The OPTX solution is designed from the ground up to simplify complex processes and improve operational efficiency. As an enterprise technology solution for casino operators, OPTX gathers the meaningful player data from multiple source systems, cleanses it and then presents it in an understandably clear way. For more information about OPTX go to www.OPTX.com .

