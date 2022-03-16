Canon U.S.A., Inc. Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for Fifth Straight Year

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For its commitment to advancing business integrity, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, was recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for 2022. Canon U.S.A. earned the honor for the fifth consecutive year from Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

Ethisphere’s 2022 Ethics Index, the collection of publicly traded companies recognized as recipients of this year’s World’s Most Ethical Companies designation, outperformed a comparable index of large cap companies by 24.6 percentage points over the past five calendar years. (PRNewswire)

Canon U.S.A. has been recognized every year since 2018 and, for the fifth straight year, is the lone honoree in Ethisphere's Imaging Technology category. In total this year, Ethisphere recognized 136 honorees spanning 22 countries and 45 industries.

"Our goal is to develop solutions and provide the highest quality of support in an ethical manner," said N. Scott Millar, senior vice president & general manager, Corporate Human Resources, Audit, Ethics & Business Consultation and senior vice president, Human Resources, Canon Solutions America, Inc. "To have Ethisphere once again recognize our business practices is a testament to our continuing commitment to corporate social responsibility and serving our customers with integrity."

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient,® the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

"Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change," said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community. Congratulations to Canon U.S.A. for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation."

