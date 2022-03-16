Biocom California Purchasing Group Announces LeggUP as New Professional Development Partner

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and LOS ANGELES and SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocom California Purchasing Group, the group purchasing organization serving California's largest life science membership association, today announced a new partnership with LeggUP – a professional coaching platform that helps to insure employee retention.

LeggUP's Talent Insurance program is now available to Biocom California's 1,500 member companies statewide. All individual employees within member companies can access workforce programs that promote professional development and well-being, including people assessments, coach-member matching technology, and one-on-one coaching sessions. Management and executive teams can also use the tool to track usage, review employee feedback, and identify areas of improvement. Establishing an environment that promotes well-being and productivity improves a company's ability to retain employees, and is key in attracting, developing, and retaining top talent in California.

"Key pillars of our Purchasing Group programs involve impactful DE&I initiatives, environmental stewardship, innovative offerings, value-based contracts, business continuity, and compliance resources," said Greg Giandomenico, vice president and managing director of Biocom California Purchasing Group. "We're excited to offer our members an innovative workforce program that will help develop and retain talent at a time that is so critical for our industry."

As a trusted advisor and industry partner, Biocom California Purchasing Group aims to accelerate life science success by leveraging innovative, member-driven strategic sourcing solutions that significantly lower the total cost of doing business in California and beyond.

"Biocom California Purchasing Group and their members are well-known and respected for their vetting of best-in-class partners. As genuine advocates for their members' success, it's a strong testament to the impact they believe LeggUP will have on organizations, their people, and retention," said Tom Finn, co-founder and CEO of LeggUP. "I'm honored to align LeggUP with the state's most powerful life science advocate."

Biocom California Purchasing Group is the group purchasing organization (GPO) serving the largest statewide life science membership association, with 1,500+ members in various sectors of the life science, biotech, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries. In 2021, members collectively saved $384M and brought more ideas to market through a broad range of products, services and technologies offered by endorsed Purchasing Group suppliers supporting members nationwide.

LeggUP and its core product offering, Talent Insurance, is a professional coaching and people development platform offered as an employee benefit. Designed to improve an individuals' skillset across 12 dimensions of Productivity and Wellbeing, LeggUP Talent Insurance helps organizations improve employee job satisfaction and emotional health resulting in reduced turnover for an organization.

