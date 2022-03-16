2022 Prom Dress Collection Released at Lady Black Tie

HUDSON, Mass., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lady Black Tie has released their 2022 prom dress collection reflecting some of the hottest trends in formal wear today. From sequins and satin to bold colors and corset bodices, Lady Black Tie's design team has focused on turning all of the major catwalk styles into prom-ready dresses.

Rated as the top prom store in Massachusetts, Lady Black Tie in Hudson is known for having the largest social media following on both Instagram and TikTok, surpassing every other MA prom store's social following. A large part of their success can be attributed to their high quality dresses and their superior price points (the average price of a prom dress is $199, whereas other large prom stores in MA have an average price point of $450) and their in-house exclusive collection of prom gowns that can only be found at Lady Black Tie.

The top three prom trends this year include:

The Glam Trend - Show off your vibrant personality while accentuating your unique style with a sparkling sequin dress. From subtle to full glam, our sequin prom dresses come in varied levels of glittery detail and an assortment of beautiful colors.

Corset Dresses - A corset dress with a lace-up bodice is a timeless fashion favorite. The tailored fit helps to create a curvaceous and flattering figure. The lace-up back will give you a nicely-fitted bodice that adjusts comfortably to your curves, like a personalized fit without the alterations.

One-Shoulder Dresses - One-shoulder dresses are a feminine and sexy style. The asymmetrical look is a hot trend for prom dresses this year! If you're looking to be noticed without having to shout, wear a one-shoulder or single-strap dress.

No matter your personal style, you want one thing on prom night: to look flawless. The highly experienced fashion consultants at Lady Black Tie will help you find the perfect dress for your special day. Shop Lady Black Tie online, or visit their store to try on their stunning collection. They are located at 43 Broad Street, A200, Hudson, MA 01749.

About Lady Black Tie: Lady Black Tie is an e-commerce fashion powerhouse that specializes in unique formalwear designs. They offer a range of chic dresses for special occasions from floor-length gowns and bridal gowns, to mini, midi, and maxi dresses.

