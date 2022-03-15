BETHESDA, Md., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it arranged a $31,375,000 construction loan for The Casey, a 125-unit, four-story luxury multifamily property to be built in Camas, Washington. The project is a few minutes' drive east of the rapidly developing 192nd Avenue Corridor, which is home to a variety of restaurants, retail, and services. Construction is underway by general contractor, Tapani Inc., and will be completed in April 2023.

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $31 Million Construction Loan for The Casey Apartments in Camas, WA (PRNewswire)

Eric McGlynn, a Managing Director of Walker & Dunlop's Capital Markets team, facilitated the transaction between the developer, Sansano Capital LLC, and the lender, an affiliate of Sculptor Real Estate based in New York City.

Said Mr. Lugliani, Manager of Sansano Capital LLC, "Walker & Dunlop and Sculptor Real Estate have been a pleasure to work with. They are both forward thinking and supportive of the vision for the Casey's trail blazing market position."

Said Mr. McGlynn, "The Casey represents a much-needed luxury product with a modern design aesthetic and superior amenities in the growing Camas market. We had strong interest from the capital markets, and we were able to secure a competitive, nonrecourse loan."

The Casey is located on a 10-acre site surrounded by forests and a wetland preserve. Modern floor plans include one- and two-bedroom units ranging from 588 to 1,270 square feet. Units will feature 9' ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, roll up blinds, open living areas, stainless steel appliances, and solid quartz countertops, and balconies on select units. Certain units will also include gas appliances and fireplaces. The property will feature an extensive amenity package including a library, conference room, clubroom lounge, forest-facing fitness center, a second-floor outdoor deck, first floor outdoor barbeque entertainment patio, and a lit outdoor dog park with freshwater fountain and canine obstacle course. The Casey will have gated parking, a cell phone-activated entry system, security surveillance, electric vehicle parking, and off grid backup generators.

Walker & Dunlop was the top provider of capital to the U.S. multifamily market, originating $31 billion in transactions and lending over $24 billion for multifamily properties in 2020. With one of the strongest networks in the industry, the firm's 2021 brokered loan originations totaled $30 billion, a 170% increase over 2020. To learn more about our Capital Markets capabilities and financing options, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology make us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

About David Lugliani

David Lugliani has been developing in the Pacific Northwest since 1995. The project portfolio includes single-family homes, subdivisions, public storage, RV resort, mixed use development, and apartments.

About Sculptor Real Estate

Sculptor Real Estate— was founded by Steven E. Orbuch in 2003 to make investments in real estate and real estate related assets across North America and Europe. Sculptor Real Estate has invested in over $18.2 billion of real estate assets across 26 different real estate related asset classes, including direct equity investments, preferred equity structures, senior loans, mezzanine loans, ground leases and other credit investments.

For more information, visit www.sculptor.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.