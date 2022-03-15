Spesana Enters Next Phase Of Growth With Expansion Of Its Business And Commercial Leadership Team

Three leaders to advance proprietary healthcare platform powering workflow automation, communication and analytics serving clinicians, diagnostic labs, life sciences and payors

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spesana announced the appointment of John Verniero as Chief Business Officer, Court Veach as Vice President of Sales and Allen Rasoul as Vice President of Strategic Business Development to support Spesana's next phase of commercial growth.

Verniero brings global experience in the biopharmaceutical and precision medicine industry including at Merck, Amgen and Integra Connect and over the course of his career has led and built finance, sales, marketing, operations, access & reimbursement, business development, strategy, and analytic functions and teams in the U.S., Europe, and Asia and successfully launched numerous small and large molecule biopharmaceutical products, and precision medicine data and technology solutions. He has also. He has led multiple cross-functional scientific, software, manufacturing, and commercial teams focusing on the delivery of high-quality patient care based on science and data. He received his MBA in finance from Duke University, Fuqua School of Business and his BA in economics and political science from Drew University.

"I am thrilled to join Spesana and this talented team of innovators delivering to patients, providers, payors and life science companies a healthcare platform which captures, organizes, and analyzes all the relevant and needed data to ensure that patients get the appropriate treatments they deserve in a timely and efficient manner," said Verniero. "The Spesana team is bringing newly-harmonized collaboration, decision support and molecular diagnostics results together and making it more widely accessible and actionable."

"John's impressive career across critical segments of the global healthcare market is built on a passion for exceptional patient experience and makes him the perfect fit for the Spesana team," said Spesana CEO Carla Balch. "His leadership in the payor market supports the launch of Spesana's prior authorization product, which innovates the revenue cycle management of complex healthcare."

Vice President of Sales Court Veach brings experience with collaborative technologies in healthcare and information technologies particularly aligned with Spesana's patient referral management tools. He is a 10-year U.S. Army Veteran (officer and enlisted).

"Court engages physicians and health system executives in a collaborative process proven to untangle complex problems," said Balch. "He is bringing to providers meaningful, revenue-generating opportunities through patient referral management tools and Spesana's clinical trial portfolio manager. He knows that by providing health systems with true innovation in the hands of talented physicians; patients win."

Vice President of Strategic Business Development Allen Rasoul was on a path to becoming a physician when he pivoted to the business of healthcare allowing him to combine his passion for patient care with his business sense. Rasoul brings extensive expertise in the biotech space, medical devices, success in new business development, and marketing strategies. Rasoul also adds the power of strategic partnerships with other like-minded companies to benefit the healthcare ecosystem.

"Allen's deep experience as an entrepreneur brings added discipline to Spesana's strategic business development," said Balch. "He has built technology and service companies in healthcare and adds to our seasoned Spesana team. Most of us grew up in the halls of medicine, so we deeply understand the broken processes and super-human efforts that take place in physician offices daily."

About Spesana

The proprietary Spesana Healthcare Platform simplifies and automates the complex workflow of precision medicine for clinicians, life science and molecular diagnostic companies and payors. The platform interfaces with health systems' EMRs to consolidates electronic medical records, lab information, and financial systems to create a unified view of the clinical, operational and financial aspects of the healthcare system's performance. The multiple-specialty platform is indispensable for the delivery of timely high-quality and value-based patient care.

Spesana automates instant patient referrals, second opinions, provides relevant scientific articles, and clinical knowledgebases to support specialists treating patients across multiple therapeutic areas. A fully digital tumor board eliminates data entry by nurse navigators, ensuring more patients receive multi-disciplinary review of treatment or clinical trial decisions. The healthcare platform for molecular diagnostics-driven decision support and clinical collaboration allows physicians, patients and insurance teams to come together around the best available therapies and pathways for patients.

The company was founded by oncology information technology trailblazer Carla Balch and an experienced team known for building the first certified electronic medical record platform in oncology. For more information, please visit www.Spesana.com.

