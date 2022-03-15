Omni Bridgeway launches US Judgment Enforcement business

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Omni Bridgeway (formerly known in the US as Bentham IMF) is pleased to announce the launch of its US Judgment Enforcement business.

Team includes Jeff Newton (of Kobre & Kim and Paul Weiss in NY) and Gabe Bluestone of Bluestone, P.C. ( Washington D.C. )

Omni Bridgeway, the most experienced multi-disciplinary foreign judgment enforcement provider in the world, launches its Judgment Enforcement services business in the US with three key appointments and further expansion pending, building on the company's 35-plus year track record in global enforcement.

We are delighted to welcome Hannah van Roessel as Senior Investment Manager, Director Enforcement - US in New York. Since 2013, Hannah has served as Director Enforcement & EMEA, Senior Legal Counsel in the Amsterdam office of Omni Bridgeway's litigation and global enforcement funding business, with a notable record of managing active enforcement cases and securing recoveries in contested settings. Hannah brings significant hands-on experience with the cross-border recognition and enforcement of arbitral awards on the basis of the New York Convention in a large number of jurisdictions, especially against sovereigns and semi-sovereigns.

Jeff Newton joins Hannah in Omni Bridgeway's New York office as Investment Manager and Legal Counsel responsible for expanding the company's US judgment enforcement initiatives. Jeff was a litigator at Kobre & Kim LLP and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP where he represented parties in a wide range of complex commercial cases across financial fraud, crypto, defaulted debt, technology, environmental, pharma, insurance, and reinsurance matters. He has represented clients on the plaintiff and defense side in civil and class action lawsuits and helped recover assets internationally.

Rounding out the team responsible for advancing the company's US enforcement business is Gabe Bluestone, who also joins the team as Investment Manager and Legal Counsel in New York. Gabe was previously a Shareholder and litigator at Bluestone, P.C., a leading asset recovery law firm with offices in Washington D.C. and New York, where he also maintained a robust business litigation practice. While in private practice, Gabe represented a global roster of clients in commercial disputes and in enforcing judgments, often seeking injunction-predicated relief, striking down fraudulent conveyances, and unravelling fraudulent corporate schemes.

Andrew Saker, Managing Director & CEO and Chief Strategy Officer – US notes "Omni Bridgeway's global leadership in judgment enforcement is unparalleled in terms of the results we deliver clients.

We are excited to officially launch our enforcement business in the US with the arrivals of Hannah, Jeff, and Gabe. Our dedicated US team will serve as an on-the-ground resource for clients in devising, managing, and executing cross border enforcement strategies, working closely with colleagues in North America, and researchers and asset tracers worldwide."

