Milgard Homes Win Best of Houzz Design for 8th Straight Year

GRATZ, Pa., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Houzz, an online community for interior design and home-improvement, has named Milgard Windows & Doors on its Best of Houzz Design list for the eighth straight year.

"It's great to see Milgard products are inspiring industry professionals and homeowners on Houzz." - Joann Whetstine

Established in 2012, the annual Best of Houzz awards recognize the top-rated home pros and most popular designs on Houzz across the country and around the world. Winners are determined by more than 65 million Houzz users' reviews or photos they save to idea books.

"This year Milgard had four winning photos, all featuring black frames," said Joann Whetstine, Sr. Brand Manager at Milgard and parent company MI Windows and Doors. "Houzz is a great tool to find the latest design trends and it's great to see Milgard products are inspiring industry professionals and homeowners."

More than 2.7 million active home professionals and interior and architectural photographers use the Houzz platform; of those, just three percent receive the "Best of Houzz" distinction.

"We launched the Best of Houzz awards program over a decade ago to highlight the work of the most talented and customer-focused professionals in our industry," says Liza Hausman, Houzz's Vice President of Industry Marketing. "When homeowners come to Houzz to find professionals to complete their projects, the Best of Houzz badges offer a marker of credibility, supporting their decision to move forward. We are extremely proud of this year's winners, many of whom have won multiple times, and we're pleased to give them this recognition and a platform on which to showcase their expertise."

ABOUT MILGARD WINDOWS & DOORS

Founded in 1958, Milgard Windows & Doors offers a full line of vinyl, fiberglass and aluminum windows and patio doors for builders, dealers, and homeowners. Owned by MI, Milgard operates plants in Arizona, California, Oregon and Washington. Visit www.milgard.com.

ABOUT MI WINDOWS

MI is a fenestration products manufacturer that owns and operates three brands – MI Windows and Doors, Milgard Windows & Doors, and Sunrise Windows & Doors. MI is one of the nation's largest suppliers of precision-built and energy-efficient windows and doors. With more than 10 manufacturing plants located throughout the United States, MI brands offer stylish, high-performance, and market-preferred products for both new construction and replacement applications. Visit www.miwindows.com.

