Main Line Health Collaborates with Yext and Stericycle Communication Solutions to Transform the Healthcare Leader's Website into a Provider Search and Scheduling Powerhouse With Yext's AI-powered Find-a-Doc and Stericycle's Intelligent Scheduling Solution, Main Line Health can provide a more streamlined patient experience online.

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Line Health , a leading health care system in the Greater Philadelphia region, is partnering with Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the AI Search Company, and Stericycle Communication Solutions , specialists in patient engagement and a service of Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), to enhance and streamline its search and online scheduling functions for patients by using advanced technologies.

The not-for-profit health system based in Southeastern Pennsylvania is using Yext's Find-a-Doc search and Stericycle's Intelligent Scheduling Solution powered by InQuicker™ to enable patients to self-serve their healthcare search and appointment booking needs on Main Line Health's website. Main Line Health will be utilizing an AI search engine , which applies advanced natural language processing (NLP) to help patients search for doctors, specialties, conditions and more, and then, directly in the search results, patients will receive personalized recommendations and options to book an appointment through Stericycle's digital scheduling platform.

"At Main Line Health, we pride ourselves in putting our patients and consumers first — and in our digital world, that includes making sure the online experience is personalized for anyone searching for answers and in need of health care," said Carolyn Gorman, MBA, Senior Vice President for Strategy, Business Development, Communications and Marketing at Main Line Health.

"Today, just like in other areas of their lives, patients and consumers expect solutions that offer choice and convenience in healthcare," said Carrie Liken, Head of Industry for Healthcare at Yext. "When forward-thinking, patient-centric organizations like Main Line Health continually improve their digital experiences — especially search and scheduling — they are staying ahead of patient needs and providing great user experiences before patients even set foot in a provider's office."

"We are pleased to help power Main Line Health's new patient engagement platform through our robust solutions and knowledge of best practices for online scheduling," said Matt Dickson, Senior Vice President, Stericycle Communication Solutions. "Our combined technology simplifies provider discovery at a time when engaging patients with their healthcare needs is paramount."

Main Line Health's digital transformation marks the latest collaboration between Yext and Stericycle, a Yext Strategic Alliance Partner, as part of the official integration of Stericycle's Intelligent Scheduling Solution into the Yext platform. The two companies have also partnered to offer comprehensive COVID-19 information strategies with their respective solutions.

About Main Line Health

Founded in 1985, Main Line Health is a not-for-profit health system serving portions of Philadelphia and its suburbs. Main Line Health's commitment—to deliver advanced medicine to treat and cure disease while also playing an important role in prevention and disease management as well as training physicians and other health care providers—reflects our intent to keep our community and ourselves well ahead. A team of more than 12,000 employees and 2,000 physicians care for patients throughout the Main Line Health system.

At Main Line Health's core are four of the region's most respected acute care hospitals—Lankenau Medical Center, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Hospital—as well as one of the nation's recognized facilities for rehabilitative medicine, Bryn Mawr Rehabilitation Hospital.

Main Line Health also includes Mirmont Treatment Center for drug and alcohol recovery; Main Line Health HomeCare & Hospice, which includes skilled home health care, hospice and home infusion services; Main Line Health Centers, primary and specialty care, lab and radiology, and other outpatient services located in Broomall, Collegeville, Concordville, Exton, King of Prussia and Newtown Square; Lankenau Institute for Medical Research, a biomedical research organization; and Main Line HealthCare, one of the region's largest multispecialty physician networks.

Main Line Health is the recipient of numerous awards for quality care and service, including System Magnet® designation, the nation's highest distinction for nursing excellence and the Mid-Atlantic Alliance for Performance Excellence (MAAPE) Excellence Award. Main Line Health is committed to creating an environment of diversity, respect and inclusion and has proudly embraced the American Hospital Association's #123forEquity Pledge to Act to eliminate disparities in care. We are dedicated to advancing patient-centered care, education, and research to help our community stay healthy.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) the AI Search Company is on a mission to transform the enterprise with AI search.

With the explosion of information and data online, search has never been more important. However, while the world of consumer search has innovated over time, enterprise search has not. In fact, the majority of enterprise search is powered by outdated keyword search technology that only scans for keywords and delivers a list of hyperlinks rather than actually answering questions.

Yext, the AI Search Company, offers a modern, AI-powered Answers Platform that understands natural language so that when people ask questions about a business online, they get direct answers – not links.

About Stericycle Communication Solutions

Stericycle Communication Solutions is an industry leading provider of patient engagement solutions, providing online scheduling, automated messaging and strategic inbound and outbound call center services to drive patient access, action and adherence. Combining a human touch with innovative technologies, Stericycle Communication Solutions delivers best-in-class patient engagement solutions that help clients acquire and retain patients, achieve higher customer satisfaction rates, enhance their brands and grow revenue. In 2021, Stericycle was recognized by Frost and Sullivan with the Customer Value Leadership Award for best practices in the patient engagement industry. For more information, visit www.stericyclecommunications.com .

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., (Nasdaq: SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being, and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 16 countries with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com .

