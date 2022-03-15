Magnachip Introduces High-performance Synchronous Boost Converter

Synchronous architecture of high-side and low-side switches achieves high efficiency

SEOUL, South Korea, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip") (NYSE: MX) announced today that the company has released a synchronous boost converter for a variety of applications, such as NAND flashes for SSDs, OLED panels and Bluetooth speakers.

Magnachip (NYSE: MX) has released a synchronous boost converter for a variety of applications, such as NAND flashes for SSDs, OLED panels and Bluetooth speakers. The new synchronous boost converter is equipped with a fast transient response to reduce output voltage fluctuations in a short response time for stable power supply. Therefore, the new product is ideally suited for devices which can exhibit significant current variations. (PRNewswire)

The new synchronous boost converter is equipped with a fast transient response to reduce output voltage fluctuations in a short response time for stable power supply. Therefore, the new product is ideally suited for devices which can exhibit significant current variations.

The key feature of this newly released converter is a reduction in quiescent current of up to 1.5mA, as compared to the maximum 2mA of asynchronous boost converters currently on the market. Magnachip achieves this metric by the adoption of low-resistance high-side and low-side synchronous switches. Also, when a boost converter turns off, a built-in isolation switch prevents input voltage from being leaked through the output pin. And the soft-start time can be programmable by controlling the external capacitor and resistance values. This action reduces the in-rush current and ensures a stable power supply to external circuits.

This synchronous boost converter also provides strong circuit protection functions of overcurrent and overvoltage protection, thermal shutdown, fast discharge function and under voltage lockout in a small Dual Flat No Leads package (DFN) of 2.5mm x 2.5mm. It operates at the switching frequency of 1.2MHz, so a small-sized 4.7µH inductor with low capacity can be connected externally. As a result, the size of printed circuit board (PCB) will be reduced as well.

In addition, its packaging technology meets halogen-free requirements and also complies with the Restriction of the Use of certain Hazardous Substances in Electrical and Electronic Equipment (RoHS) – another example of Magnachip's commitment to deliver environmentally-friendly and sustainable semiconductor products.

"In the last 10 years, Magnachip has developed a wide range of power solutions for TV, lighting, display panels, mobile and IT devices," said YJ Kim, CEO of Magnachip. "Based upon our proven technological capabilities, we will continue to incorporate various features like bucks, boosts, multi-channels, op-amps and switch ICs into products and expand our next-generation product portfolio of integrated power management ICs."

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,150 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

