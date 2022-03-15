InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Packaging for Chip Cans (TRO-469)

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and simple way to gain access to chips at the bottom of a chip can," said an inventor, from Iqaluit, NU, Canada, "so I invented the SQUEEZE CAN. My design eliminates the hassle and frustration associated with traditional cans of potato chips."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to access potato chips packaged in a can. In doing so, it offers an alternative to tipping the can into a bowl. As a result, it reduces spills and messes and it increases convenience. The invention features a novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

