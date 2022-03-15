Industry Veteran John Tomlinson Launches Gravitas Insurance Group

Gravitas is the first insurance brokerage exclusively built to serve today's music and business management communities

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance veteran John Tomlinson today announced the launch of Gravitas Insurance Group, the first insurance brokerage designed exclusively to serve the music and business management communities.

Tomlinson, having previously established one of the industry's most formidable music practices at Lockton Companies, will serve as the new venture's CEO.

In a March 15 Variety featurette on the announcement, Tomlinson said, "Business managers need an insurance partner willing to do whatever it takes to make them look like heroes to their clients. The publicly traded and PE-sponsored brokers have too much pressure on profitability," said Tomlinson in a statement. "They're just not able to provide those deep levels of partnership that business managers and the broader music community truly require."

Tomlinson represents many of the world's most notable musicians and performing artists, and his pioneering work in developing insurance innovations for the music industry led to him being named one of Hollywood's New Leaders by Variety.

Tomlinson believes that Gravitas' proprietary new service platform, Business Manager's Advantage™, stands to become the future standard for the business management community. "Our newly designed platform provides unprecedented convenience and accessibility for business managers and will truly be an operational game-changer for the firms we serve."

"Today's business manager is seeking more than just status quo, and our entire existence revolves around constant evolving the experience for our clients," Tomlinson continued.

