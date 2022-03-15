Hollysys Automation Technologies Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and the First Half Year Ended December 31, 2021

Hollysys Automation Technologies Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and the First Half Year Ended December 31, 2021

First Half of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were $369.6 million , an increase of 13.8% compared to the comparable prior year period.

Gross margin was 35.3%, compared to 36.1% for the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was 35.4%, compared to 36.1% for the comparable prior year period.

Net income attributable to Hollysys was $44.3 million , a decrease of 14.6% compared to the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $51.3 million , a decrease of 3.3% compared to the comparable prior year period.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.72 , a decrease of 16.3% compared to the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.83 , a decrease of 4.6% compared to the comparable prior year period.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $51.1 million .

Days sales outstanding ("DSO") of 173 days, compared to 163 days for the comparable prior year period.

Inventory turnover days of 48 days, compared to 41 days for the comparable prior year period.

Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were $216.3 million , an increase of 10.7% compared to the comparable prior year period.

Gross margin was 36.1%, compared to 37.7% for the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was 36.2%, compared to 37.7% for the comparable prior year period.

Net income attributable to Hollysys was $30.1 million , a decrease of 4.1% compared to the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $33.1 million , an increase of 2.9% compared to the comparable prior year period.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.49 , a decrease of 3.9% compared to the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.54 , an increase of 1.9% compared to the comparable prior year period.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $29.3 million .

DSO of 147 days, compared to 142 days for the comparable prior year period.

Inventory turnover days of 50 days, compared to 40 days for the comparable prior year period.

See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

BEIJING, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) ("Hollysys" or the "Company"), a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal year 2022 ended December 31, 2021. Dr. Changli Wang, the CEO and director of Hollysys, stated:

"We are very delighted to report another fiscal quarter with solid financial and operational performance against all external and internal odds. Amid a disturbing and unfavorable environment, Hollysys never forgot our vision of bringing people better lives, showed great solidarity, confidence and strength to all, especially when wrapped in sandpaper, and lived up to our mission and honor. Today, in a seemingly mundane moment, fate requires me to be here shouldering the responsibility of leading Hollysys to a widely shared expectation of a promising future. We will continue to demonstrate the classic Hollysys spirit, building up and adding value to the Company through larger market shares and penetration on pillar business units of industrial automation ("IA") and rail transportation automation ("RTA") and potential drives on possible new business segments like new energy, among others. There was a decrease in net income for the reporting period compared to that for the comparable prior year period, primary due to an increase in operating expenses, especially research and development expenses and general and administration expenses. However, we believe such investment in operating expenses will give more knowledge and insights for the Company to optimize its existing operation and achieve greater economies of scale in a long run.

Here I would like to take the opportunity to discuss the current situation of the Company and address a brief development strategy.

The Company is of high growing potential. After over a month's discussion with colleagues from different levels and business units, a fact found is that Hollysys embraced various expertise from our competitors and our senior technicians have grown into capable specialists or managers with clear minds, distinct directions and glowing motivations over years. In addition, our research and development capability has been enhanced significantly. Furthermore, the current incentive plan and performance appraisal system are effective and encouraging. Externally, China is facing the challenges of an aging population tendency and achieving carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals, which provides Hollysys with great developing opportunities and directions.

Based on the situations stated above, Hollysys mapped out developing strategy below. On IA business, we are initiating steps to extend aggressively by grasping the chance of market reshuffle with advantages of our exceptional and reliable solutions, sophisticated engineering work, competent personnel and national service network. Additionally, we are extending product lines down stream to hardware and upper stream to comprehensive integrated control platforms. On RTA business, we will sustain and fortify our market share in high speed rail, enrich product lines constantly, foster subway signaling for a further breakthrough, and promote application of new products of urban transportation. In new business segments, we intend to launch new energy related products and services after proper investigation and evaluation.

Then I would like to share some highlights and breakthrough the Company made in the first half of fiscal year 2022:

IA business continued its strong growth momentum with larger market shares. The Company keeps investment in research and development, aiming at users' challenges, carries out technological innovation, and strives to meet the needs of users. In the first half of fiscal year 2022, for example, Hollysys launched a new product—Industrial Optical Bus Control System ("OCS"), and achieved a number of contract breakthroughs. The application of the technology can help customers greatly reduce project cost, cut construction period and improve maintenance efficiency. This not only created huge economic benefits for customers, but also saved lots of non-ferrous copper for the society and fulfilled goals of energy saving and emission reduction. The smooth implementation of the projects also creates conditions for the full promotion of OCS in 2022. At the same time, Hollysys launched a fully self-controllable Distributed Control System ("DCS") to meet the increasing requirements of customers on reliability and security. In the first half of fiscal year 2022, such updated DCS system has been applied successfully in the project of 600MW power unit, the pipage of refined oil product, etc.

In the field of chemical and petrochemical industry, the Company has maintained its fast pace, which proves that its strategy of "vigorously developing chemical and petrochemical industry" is effective. In the first half of the fiscal year 2022, we gained a number of breakthrough projects, including signing a large scale oil refining project in Hainan. In addition, as of December 31, 2021, the Company has accumulated 38 offshore platform project orders, ranking first among domestic suppliers.

In our RTA business, we are excited about winning some key contracts. For example, we signed contracts to provide Automatic Train Protection ("ATP") with automatic train operation function to the Pearl River Delta region and the contract to provide Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition ("SCADA") system to Chengdu rail transit Line 30 Phase I. At the same time, the Company continues to offer various after-sales services, including software upgrading, spare parts sales, and maintenance and replacement services for high speed rail. Especially, in Hong Kong, we successfully entered into the second three-year maintenance contract with Mass Transit Railway Corporation Limited. In project delivery, several lines that we participated in went into operation, such as our track circuit which officially went into service, representing the first application of Hollysys track circuit on C2 high speed rail. Also, the first application of Hollysys subway signaling system in Kunming Changshui Airport Express went into full operation smoothly. In addition to boosting and exploring diversified development opportunities, the Company is also continuously promoting the incubation of innovative businesses. In the first half of the fiscal year 2022, both highway business and vocational education business have made remarkable progress. For example, in the field of vocational education, a comprehensive project of high-speed railway operation control drill field was signed with a railway vocational and technical college. In the field of highway, we signed the intelligent platform project of tunnel inspection and highway operation decision.

For overseas business, Thomson Line II in Singapore that the Company provided SCADA has been successfully put into operation. Under the threat of COVID-19, Hollysys project team worked unitedly to achieve the successful delivery of the project while ensuring personal safety and health, and won a very challenging and valuable award of the "Engineering Safety Excellence Award" 2021 from the Land Transport Authority of Singapore. Overall speaking, COVID-19 remains a challenge to the business unit of mechanical and electrical solutions and other overseas business. We will keep monitoring the impact of COVID-19, and risk control remains our key focus.

With our clear strategies, contentious dedication and experienced loyal expertise, we believe that we will continue to create greater value for our clients and shareholders."

Second Quarter and First Half Year Ended December 31, 2021 Unaudited Financial Results Summary (In USD thousands, except for %, number of shares and per share data)













Three months ended

December 31,



Six months ended

December 31,

,

2021 2020 %

Change

2021 2020 %

Change

















Revenues $ 216,251 195,328 10.7% $ 369,636 324,795 13.8% Integrated solutions contracts revenue $ 166,505 142,468 16.9% $ 291,068 248,174 17.3% Products sales $ 9,871 8,458 16.7% $ 19,517 15,026 29.9% Service rendered $ 39,875 44,402 (10.2)% $ 59,051 61,595 (4.1)% Cost of revenues $ 138,264 121,709 13.6% $ 239,254 207,675 15.2% Gross profit $ 77,987 73,619 5.9% $ 130,382 117,120 11.3% Total operating expenses $ 54,268 40,172 35.1% $ 91,947 62,903 46.2% Selling $ 13,620 10,260 32.7% $ 23,029 18,435 24.9% General and administrative $ 25,965 14,404 80.3% $ 43,040 24,757 73.8% Research and development $ 20,611 18,620 10.7% $ 36,660 28,601 28.2% VAT refunds and government subsidies $ (5,928) (3,112) 90.5% $ (10,782) (8,890) 21.3% Income from operations $ 23,719 33,447 (29.1)% $ 38,435 54,217 (29.1)% Other (expense) income, net $ (9) 1,545 (100.6)% $ 959 2,774 (65.4)% Foreign exchange loss $ (1,288) (3,345) (61.5)% $ (1,714) (5,668) (69.8)% Gains on disposal of investments in an

equity investee $ 7,995 - 100.0% $ 7,995 - 100.0% Share of net income of equity investees $ 774 2,768 (72.0)% $ 986 4,659 (78.8)% Dividend income from equity investments $ 179 3 5866.7% $ 179 3 5866.7% Interest income $ 3,323 2,922 13.7% $ 6,183 6,720 (8.0)% Interest expenses $ (22) (141) (84.4)% $ (366) (277) 32.1% Income tax expenses $ 4,767 5,906 (19.3)% $ 8,669 10,666 (18.7)% Net loss attributable to non-controlling

interests $ (167) (71) 135.2% $ (341) (151) 125.8%

















Net income attributable to Hollysys

Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 30,071 31,364 (4.1)% $ 44,329 51,913 (14.6)% Basic earnings per share $ 0.49 0.52 (5.8)% $ 0.73 0.86 (15.1)% Diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 0.51 (3.9)% $ 0.72 0.86 (16.3)%

















Share-based compensation expenses $ 2,713 763 255.6% $ 6,306 938 572.3% Amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 353 79 346.8% $ 632 155 307.7% Non-GAAP net income attributable to

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.(1) $ 33,137 32,206 2.9% $ 51,267 53,006 (3.3)% Non-GAAP basic earnings per share(1) $ 0.54 0.53 1.9% $ 0.84 0.88 (4.5)% Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.54 0.53 1.9% $ 0.83 0.87 (4.6)% Basic weighted average number of ordinary

shares outstanding

60,946,596 60,500,387 0.7%

60,884,346 60,498,431 0.6% Diluted weighted average number of

ordinary shares outstanding

61,682,393 60,933,785 1.2%

61,556,602 60,693,633 1.4%



















(1) See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about these non-GAAP measures.

Operational Results Analysis for the Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

Compared to the second quarter of the prior fiscal year, the total revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2021 increased from $195.3 million to $216.3 million, representing an increase of 10.7%. In terms of revenues by type, integrated contracts revenue increased by 16.9% to $166.5 million, products sales revenue increased by 16.7% to $9.9 million, and services revenue decreased by 10.2% to $39.9 million.

The following table sets forth the Company's total revenues by segment for the periods indicated.

(In USD thousands, except for %)



























Three months ended December 31,

Six months ended December 31,





2021

2020

2021

2020





$ % of

Total

Revenue

$ % of

Total

Revenue

$ % of

Total

Revenue

$ % of

Total

Revenue

Industrial Automation

113,833 52.7

92,889 47.6

216,294 58.5

174,819 53.8

Rail Transportation Automation

79,411 36.7

81,269 41.6

115,346 31.2

109,965 33.9

Mechanical and Electrical Solution

23,007 10.6

21,170 10.8

37,996 10.3

40,011 12.3

Total

216,251 100.0

195,328 100.0

369,636 100.0

324,795 100.0







































Gross margin was 36.1% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 37.7% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The gross margin fluctuated mainly due to product and service mix. Gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, product sales, and service rendered was 27.5%, 75.0% and 62.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 27.9%, 85.6% and 59.8% for the same period of the prior fiscal year, respectively. Non-GAAP gross margin was 36.2% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 37.7% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts was 27.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 28.0% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts.

Selling expenses were $13.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, representing an increase of $3.3 million, or 32.7%, compared to $10.3 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year, which was primarily due to the significant increase of sales scale. Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 6.3% and 5.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

General and administrative expenses were $26.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, representing an increase of $11.6 million or 80.3% compared to $14.4 million for the same quarter of the prior year, which was primarily due to a $7.3 million increase in credit losses and increased investments in strategic planning, internal management, compliance and corporate governance to improve the Company's core competitiveness. Share-based compensation expenses were $2.7 million and $0.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 12.0% and 7.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Research and development expenses were $20.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, representing an increase of $2.0 million, or 10.7%, compared to $18.6 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year, which was primarily due to increased investments in R&D, including the upgrading of mainstream products and new products developed to meet the needs of the digital infrastructure market, such as the new generation DCS Macs V7, smart factory and smart city rail. Research and development expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 9.5% and 9.5% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

The VAT refunds and government subsidies were $5.9 million for three months ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $3.1 million for the same period in the prior fiscal year, representing a $2.8 million, or 90.5%, increase.

The income tax expenses and the effective tax rate were $4.8 million and 13.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, respectively, as compared to $5.9 million and 15.9% for comparable period in the prior fiscal year, respectively. The effective tax rate fluctuates, as the Company's subsidiaries contributed different pre-tax income at different tax rates.

Net income attributable to Hollysys was $30.1 million, representing a decrease of 4.1% from $31.4 million reported in the comparable period in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys, was $33.1 million or $0.54 per diluted share. See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.49 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of 3.9% from $0.51 reported in the reported in the comparable period in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.54 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 1.9% from $0.53 reported in the comparable period in the prior fiscal year. These were calculated based on 61.7 million and 60.9 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

Contracts and Backlog Highlights

Hollysys achieved $278.8 million of value of new contracts for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Order backlog of contracts presents the amount of unrealized revenue to be earned from the contracts that Hollysys won. The backlog was $772.1 million as of December 31, 2021. The following table sets forth a breakdown of the value of new contracts achieved and backlog by segment.

(In USD thousands, except for %)









Value of new contracts achieved

Backlog

for the three months ended December 31, 2021

as of December 31, 2021

$

% of Total

Contract Value

$ % of Total

Backlog Industrial Automation

92,989 33.3

308,882 40.0 Rail Transportation Automation

169,501 60.9

352,785 45.7 Mechanical and Electrical Solutions

16,294 5.8

110,418 14.3 Total

278,784 100.0

772,085 100.0

















Ca sh Flow Highlights

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the total net cash inflow was $11.4 million. The net cash provided by operating activities was $29.3 million. The net cash used in investing activities was $27.8 million, mainly consisting of $23.1 million purchases of short-term investments, $7.9 million purchases of property, plant and equipment, and $6.5 million acquisition of a subsidiary, partially offset by $9.5 million of receipts from collection of advances to equity investees.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The total amount of cash and cash equivalents were $715.5 million, $704.9 million, and $356.9 million as of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, DSO was 147 days, as compared to 142 days for the comparable prior fiscal year and 198 days for the last fiscal quarter; inventory turnover days were 50 days, as compared to 40 days for the comparable prior fiscal year and 55 days for the last fiscal quarter.

Financial Performance Guidance

Based on information available as of the date of this press release, Hollysys provides the following financial performance guidance for the full fiscal year 2022:

The total value of new contracts signed is expected to be between $770 million and $870 million , with a year-on-year increase of 5% to 18%.

Revenue is expected to be between $625 million and $695 million , with a year-on-year increase of 5% to 17%.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

Hollysys is a leading automation control system solutions provider in China, with overseas operations in eight other countries and regions throughout Asia. Leveraging its proprietary technology and deep industry know-how, Hollysys empowers its customers with enhanced operational safety, reliability, efficiency, and intelligence which are critical to their businesses. Hollysys derives its revenues mainly from providing integrated solutions for industrial automation and rail transportation automation. In industrial automation, Hollysys delivers the full spectrum of automation hardware, software, and services spanning field devices, control systems, enterprise manufacturing management and cloud-based applications. In rail transportation automation, Hollysys provides advanced signaling control and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems for high-speed rail and urban rail (including subways). Founded in 1993, with technical expertise and innovation, Hollysys has grown from a research team specializing in automation control in the power industry into a group providing integrated automation control system solutions for customers in diverse industry verticals. As of June 30, 2021, Hollysys had cumulatively carried out more than 35,000 projects for approximately 20,000 customers in various sectors including power, petrochemical, high-speed rail, and urban rail, in which Hollysys has established leading market positions.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding the ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident," or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements, based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Hollysys' management, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data)







Three months ended

Six months ended



December 31,

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net revenues















Integrated solutions contracts revenue $ 166,505 $ 142,468 $ 291,068 $ 248,174 Products sales

9,871

8,458

19,517

15,026 Revenue from services

39,875

44,402

59,051

61,595 Total net revenues

216,251

195,328

369,636

324,795

















Costs of integrated solutions contracts

120,654

102,656

213,963

181,737 Cost of products sold

2,469

1,218

4,898

2,947 Costs of services rendered

15,141

17,835

20,393

22,991 Gross profit

77,987

73,619

130,382

117,120

















Operating expenses















Selling

13,620

10,260

23,029

18,435 General and administrative

25,965

14,404

43,040

24,757 Research and development

20,611

18,620

36,660

28,601 VAT refunds and government subsidies

(5,928)

(3,112)

(10,782)

(8,890) Total operating expenses

54,268

40,172

91,947

62,903

















Income from operations

23,719

33,447

38,435

54,217

















Other (expense) income, net

(9)

1,545

959

2,774 Foreign exchange loss

(1,288)

(3,345)

(1,714)

(5,668) Gains on disposal of an investment in an equity investee

7,995

-

7,995

- Share of net income of equity investees

774

2,768

986

4,659 Dividend income from equity investments

179

3

179

3 Interest income

3,323

2,922

6,183

6,720 Interest expenses

(22)

(141)

(366)

(277) Income before income taxes

34,671

37,199

52,657

62,428

















Income taxes expenses

4,767

5,906

8,669

10,666 Net income

29,904

31,293

43,988

51,762

















Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (167)

(71)

(341)

(151) Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation

Technologies Ltd. $ 30,071 $ 31,364 $ 44,329 $ 51,913

















Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil













Translation adjustments

17,456

44,703

16,559

83,653 Comprehensive income

47,360

75,996

60,547

135,415

















Less: comprehensive (loss) income attributable to non-

controlling interests (58)

(28)

(175)

53 Comprehensive income attributable to Hollysys

Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 47,418 $ 76,024 $ 60,722 $ 135,362

















Net income per ordinary share:















Basic

0.49

0.52

0.73

0.86 Diluted

0.49

0.51

0.72

0.86 Shares used in net income per share computation:















Basic 60,946,596

60,500,387

60,884,346

60,498,431 Diluted 61,682,393

60,933,785

61,556,602

60,693,633

















HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data)





















Dec- 31,

Sep- 30,







2021

2021







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) ASSETS









Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 715,537 $ 704,870



Short-term investments

34,769

11,578



Restricted cash

37,998

37,366



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $74,331 and $67,535 as

of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively

359,816

326,264



Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings, net of allowance for credit losses

of $11,747 and $12,526 as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021,

respectively

222,480

211,892



Accounts receivable retention

6,219

5,670



Other receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $16,335 and $16,287 as of

December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively

16,318

18,037



Advances to suppliers

29,171

27,356



Amounts due from related parties

28,310

16,612



Inventories

67,656

68,380



Prepaid expenses

779

878



Income tax recoverable

393

1,278

Total current assets

1,519,446

1,430,181













Non-current assets











Restricted cash

6,015

5,928



Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

2,482

1,066



Accounts receivable retention

4,558

4,401



Prepaid expenses

2

1



Property, plant and equipment, net

109,297

97,515



Prepaid land leases

18,120

16,409



Intangible assets, net

12,152

13,031



Investments in equity investees

46,920

61,824



Investments securities

2,659

2,621



Goodwill

22,527

21,568



Deferred tax assets

13,635

11,865



Operating lease right-of-use assets

5,221

5,983

Total non-current assets

243,588

242,212

Total assets

1,763,034

1,672,393













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities











Short-term bank loans

12

-



Current portion of long-term loans

15,371

15,223



Accounts payable

180,653

158,040



Construction costs payable

3,540

917



Deferred revenue

208,173

194,164



Accrued payroll and related expenses

33,263

24,694



Income tax payable

6,054

4,819



Warranty liabilities

6,474

6,239



Other tax payables

16,138

9,596



Accrued liabilities

47,653

53,947



Amounts due to related parties

8,544

15,038



Other liability

3

3



Operating lease liabilities

378

598

Total current liabilities

526,256

483,278













Non-current liabilities











Accrued liabilities

4,535

4,831



Long-term loans

568

581



Accounts payable

994

1,035



Deferred tax liabilities

13,617

14,914



Warranty liabilities

3,038

3,293



Operating lease liabilities

4,432

4,945



Other liability

78

78

Total non-current liabilities

27,262

29,677

Total liabilities

553,518

512,955















Commitments and contingencies

-

-















Stockholders' equity:











Ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized;

61,961,324 shares and 61,960,524 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021

62

62



Additional paid-in capital

240,073

237,361



Statutory reserves

76,829

64,449



Retained earnings

838,547

820,860



Accumulated other comprehensive income

49,207

31,860

Total Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stockholder's equity

1,204,718

1,154,592



Non-controlling interests

4,798

4,846

Total equity

1,209,516

1,159,438

Total liabilities and equity $ 1,763,034 $ 1,672,393

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In USD thousands).





Three months ended

Six months ended December 31, 2021

December 31, 2021





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 29,904 $ 43,988 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

2,586

5,084

Amortization of prepaid land leases

107

211

Amortization of intangible assets

579

661

Allowance for credit losses

7,874

8,002

Gains on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(6)

(1)

Share of net income of equity investees

(774)

(986)

Share-based compensation expenses

2,713

6,306

Deferred income tax expenses

(2,983)

(4,287)

Other income (expense), net

(263)

-

Gains on disposal of an investment in an equity investee

(7,995)

(7,995) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable and retention

(37,548)

(24,810)

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

(8,978)

(21,797)

Inventories

1,695

(12,612)

Advances to suppliers

(1,434)

(8,006)

Other receivables

1,872

3,161

Prepaid expenses

104

154

Due from related parties

3,950

6,072

Accounts payable

22,863

29,382

Deferred revenue

11,026

11,057

Accruals and other payables

(4,136)

(2,329)

Due to related parties

(228)

6,883

Income tax payable

2,049

2,572

Other tax payables

6,371

10,429

Net cash provided by operating activities

29,348

51,139











Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchases of short-term investments

(23,111)

(26,259)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(7,890)

(11,095)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

44

44

Maturity of short-term investments

190

40,430

Receipts from collection of advances to equity investees

9,497

9,497

Acquisition of a subsidiary, net of cash acquired

(6,527)

(8,726)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(27,797)

3,891











Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from short-term bank loans

49

49

Repayments of short-term bank loans

(38)

(38)

Proceeds from long-term bank loans

156

228

Repayments of long-term bank loans

(179)

(365)

Net cash used in financing activities

(12)

(126)













Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

9,847

9,099

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 11,386

64,003













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period $ 748,164

695,547

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

759,550

759,550

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, in evaluating our results, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., as well as non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.

These non-GAAP financial measures serve as additional indicators of our operating performance and not as any replacement for other measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures help identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the share-based compensation expenses, which are calculated based on the number of shares or options granted and the fair value as of the grant date, and amortization of acquired intangible assets. They will not result in any cash inflows or outflows. We believe that using non-GAAP measures help our shareholders to have a better understanding of our operating results and growth prospects.

Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., as well as non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to gross profit and gross margin, gross profit and gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., basic and diluted earnings per share, or any other measure of performance, or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., as well as non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data. The Company encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

We define non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin as gross profit and gross margin, respectively, adjusted to exclude non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles. The following table provides a reconciliation of our gross profit and gross margin to non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin for the periods indicated.

(In USD thousands, except for %)





Three months ended

Six months ended





December 31,

December 31,





2021

2020

2021

2020





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



















Gross profit $ 77,987

73,619

130,382

117,120 Gross margin(1)

36.1%

37.7%

35.3%

36.1% Add:















Amortization of acquired intangible assets

353

79

632

155 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 78,340 $ 73,698 $ 131,014 $ 117,275 Non-GAAP gross margin(2)

36.2%

37.7%

35.4%

36.1%



















(1) Gross margin represents gross profit for the period as a percentage of revenue for such period. (2) Non-GAAP gross margin represents non-GAAP gross profit for the period as a percentage of revenue for such period.

We define non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts as gross profit and gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, respectively, adjusted to exclude non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles associated with integrated solutions contracts. The following table provides a reconciliation of the gross profit of integrated solutions contracts to non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts for the periods indicated.

(In USD thousands, except for %)



Three months ended December 31,

Six months ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Gross profit of integrated

solutions contracts $ 45,851 $ 39,812 $ 77,105 $ 66,437 Gross margin of integrated

solutions contracts(1)

27.5%

27.9%

26.5%

26.8%

















Add: Amortization of acquired intangible

assets

353

79

632

155 Non-GAAP gross profit of

integrated solutions contracts $ 46,204 $ 39,891 $ 77,737 $ 66,592 Non-GAAP gross margin of

integrated solutions contracts(2)

27.7%

28.0%

26.7%

26.8%

















(1) Gross margin of integrated solutions contracts represents gross profit of integrated solutions contracts for the period as a percentage of integrated solutions contracts revenue for such period. (2) Non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts represents non-GAAP gross profit of integrated solutions contracts for the period as a percentage of integrated solutions contracts revenue for such period.

We define non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys as net income attributable to Hollysys adjusted to exclude the share-based compensation expenses and non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income attributable to Hollysys to non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys for the periods indicated.

(In USD thousands)





Three months ended

Six months ended





December 31,

December 31,





2021

2020

2021

2020





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



















Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation

Technologies Ltd. $ 30,071 $ 31,364 $ 44,329 $ 51,913 Add:

















Share-based compensation expenses

2,713

763

6,306

938

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

353

79

632

155 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys

Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 33,137 $ 32,206 $ 51,267 $ 53,006





















Non-GAAP basic (or diluted) earnings per share represents non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods (or on a diluted basis). The following table provides a reconciliation of our basic (or diluted) earnings per share to non-GAAP basic (or diluted) earnings per share for the periods indicated.

(In USD thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)





Three months ended

Six months ended





December 31,

December 31,





2021

2020

2021

2020





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



















Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation

Technologies Ltd. $ 30,071 $ 31,364 $ 44,329 $ 51,913 Add:















Share-based compensation expenses

2,713

763

6,306

938 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

353

79

632

155 Non-GAAP net income attributable to

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 33,137 $ 32,206 $ 51,267 $ 53,006

















Weighted average number of basic ordinary shares

60,946,596

60,500,387

60,884,346

60,498,431 Weighted average number of diluted ordinary shares

61,682,393

60,933,785

61,556,602

60,693,633

















Basic earnings per share(1)

0.49

0.52

0.73

0.86 Add:

non-GAAP adjustments to net income per

share(2)

0.05

0.01

0.11

0.02 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share(3) $ 0.54 $ 0.53 $ 0.84 $ 0.88

















Diluted earnings per share(1)

0.49

0.51

0.72

0.86 Add:

non-GAAP adjustments to net income per

share(2)

0.05

0.02

0.11

0.01 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(3) $ 0.54 $ 0.53 $ 0.83 $ 0.87





















(1) Basic (or diluted) earnings per share is derived from net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for computing basic (or diluted) earnings per share divided by weighted average number of shares (or on a diluted basis). (2) Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share is derived from non-GAAP adjustments to net income divided by weighted average number of shares (or on a diluted basis). (3) Non-GAAP basic (or diluted) earnings per share is derived from non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for computing non-GAAP basic (or diluted) earnings per share divided by weighted average number of shares (or on a diluted basis).

