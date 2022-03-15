GoHealth Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results

Focusing on Optimization in 2022
CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.
- Fourth quarter 2021 net revenue of $449.6 million increased 1% compared to the prior year period, and fiscal year 2021 net revenue of $1,062.4 million increased 21% compared to the prior year period. These are inclusive of an incremental 15% Medicare Advantage ('MA") lifetime value ("LTV") constraint applied to all MA policies sold in the fourth quarter of 2021 and negative revenue adjustments relating to performance obligations satisfied in 2018, 2019, 2020, and the first nine months of 2021 (the "Lookback Adjustments") of $155.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $165.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as further described below.
- Fourth quarter 2021 net loss of $432.3 million and fiscal year 2021 net loss of $534.2 million, inclusive of $386.6 million of goodwill impairment charges.
- Fourth quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA1 of $1.5 million decreased 99% compared to the prior year period, and fiscal year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA1 of $33.8 million decreased 88% compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA1 includes the negative impact of the Lookback Adjustments for both the fourth quarter of 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2021 and is inclusive of an incremental 15% constraint applied to all MA policies sold in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Fourth quarter 2021 MA Carrier Approved Submissions ("CAS") of 653,620 increased 99% compared to the prior year period, and fiscal year 2021 MA CAS's of 1,170,603 increased 84% compared to the prior year period.
- Negative revenue Lookback Adjustments were $155.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $165.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.
- The Company provided its full year 2022 outlook, and expects total net revenue of $900 - $1,100 million (-15% to +4%) powered by commission revenue of $700 - $900 million (-21% to +2%). The company expects Adjusted EBITDA1 of $110 - $150 million (+224% to +343%). The Company also expects negative cash flow from operations of $50 - $10 million (+83% to +97%).
2021 Highlights3
- Total company revenue grew 21% to $1,062.4 million
- Medicare—Internal revenue increased 27% to $844.9 million
- Encompass revenue of $72 million
- Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 88% to $33.8 million, resulting in full-year Adjusted EBITDA margins of 3%
- LTV per carrier Approved MA Submission decreased 7% from $900 in 2020 to $842 in 2021, adjusted for the impact of the Lookback Adjustments
- Grew commissions receivable balance by $452.1 million (+56%) in 2021 to $1,262.5 million
Fourth Quarter AEP Highlights3
- Total company revenue grew 1% to $449.6 million
- Medicare—Internal revenue increased 5% to $368.5 million
- Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 99% to $1.5 million, resulting in Adjusted EBITDA margins of 0.3%
2022 Financial Outlook
The trajectory of the US economy remains challenging to predict, particularly given the continued uncertainty associated with the pace of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company has provided its financial outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 based on current market conditions and expectations:
- Full-year 2022 net revenue of $900 - $1,100 million, representing year-over-year growth of (15)% - 4%
- Full-year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $110 - $150 million, representing year-over-year growth of 224% - 343%
- Full-year 2022 cash flow from operations of ($50) - ($10) million, representing year-over-year improvement of 83% to 97%
(1)
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, please see below.
(2)
Total Medicare Advantage Submitted Policies includes Commissionable and non-Commissionable Policies.
(3)
Fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results compared to the comparable prior year period.
Glossary
"Adjusted EBITDA" represents, as applicable for the period, EBITDA as further adjusted for goodwill impairment charges, share-based compensation expense, accelerated vesting of certain equity awards, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on sublease, non-recurring legal fees, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, one time indirect costs in connection with our IPO, and severance costs.
"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" refers to Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.
"Approved Submissions" refer to Submitted Policies approved by carriers for the identified product during the indicated period.
"LTV Per Approved Submission" refers to the Lifetime Value of Commissions per Approved Submission, which we define as (i) aggregate commissions estimated to be collected over the estimated life of all commissionable Approved Submissions for the relevant period based on multiple factors, including but not limited to, contracted commission rates, carrier mix and expected policy persistency with applied constraints, excluding revenue adjustments recorded in the period, but relating to performance obligations satisfied in prior periods, divided by (ii) the number of commissionable Approved Submissions for such period.
"Submitted Policies" refer to completed applications that, with respect to each such application, the consumer has authorized us to submit to the carrier.
The following tables set forth the components of our results of operations for the periods indicated (unaudited):
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Dollars
% of Net
Dollars
% of Net
$ Change
% Change
Net revenues:
Commission
$ 384,826
85.6%
$ 360,634
80.9%
$ 24,192
6.7%
Enterprise
64,774
14.4%
85,289
19.1%
(20,515)
(24.1)%
Net revenues
449,600
100.0%
445,923
100.0%
3,677
0.8%
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenue
99,886
22.2%
94,682
21.2%
5,204
5.5%
Marketing and advertising
195,411
43.5%
96,309
21.6%
99,102
102.9%
Customer care and enrollment
123,331
27.4%
60,229
13.5%
63,102
104.8%
Technology
15,178
3.4%
9,530
2.1%
5,648
59.3%
General and administrative
29,007
6.5%
19,828
4.4%
9,179
46.3%
Amortization of intangible assets
23,513
5.2%
23,514
5.3%
(1)
—%
Goodwill impairment charges
386,553
86.0%
—
—%
386,553
NM
Total operating expenses
872,879
194.1%
304,092
68.2%
568,787
187.0%
Income (loss) from operations
(423,279)
(94.1)%
141,831
31.8%
(565,110)
(398.4)%
Interest expense
9,619
2.1%
8,591
1.9%
1,028
12.0%
Other expense (income), net
(696)
(0.2)%
135
—%
(831)
NM
Income (loss) before income taxes
(432,202)
(96.1)%
133,105
29.8%
(565,307)
(424.7)%
Income tax expense (benefit)
118
—%
5
—%
113
NM
Net income (loss)
$ (432,320)
(96.2)%
$ 133,100
29.8%
$ (565,420)
(424.8)%
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(277,225)
(61.7)%
97,143
21.8%
(374,368)
(385.4)%
Net income (loss) attributable to GoHealth, Inc.
$ (155,095)
(34.5)%
$ 35,957
8.1%
$ (191,052)
(531.3)%
Net income (loss) per share:
Net income (loss) per share of common stock — basic
$ (1.35)
$ 0.43
Net income (loss) per share of common stock — diluted (1)
$ (1.35)
$ 0.41
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding — basic
115,045
84,194
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding — diluted
115,045
321,191
Non-GAAP financial measures:
EBITDA
$ (392,251)
$ 166,806
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 1,499
$ 169,889
Adjusted EBITDA margin
0.3%
38.1%
NM = Not meaningful
(1)
Net income per share of common stock - diluted for the three months ending December 31, 2020, of $0.41 is calculated by dividing net income of $133.1 million, which considers the reallocation of earnings after the assumed conversion of Class B Common Stock for Class A Common Stock, by the weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted of 321,191.
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
Twelve months ended
Twelve months ended
Dollars
% of Net
Dollars
% of Net
$ Change
% Change
Net revenues:
Commission
$ 881,263
82.9%
$ 671,140
76.5%
$ 210,123
31.3%
Enterprise
181,152
17.1%
206,210
23.5%
(25,058)
(12.2)%
Net revenues
1,062,415
100.0%
877,350
100.0%
185,065
21.1%
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenue
239,335
22.5%
199,202
22.7%
40,133
20.1%
Marketing and advertising
365,141
34.4%
206,864
23.6%
158,277
76.5%
Customer care and enrollment
320,165
30.1%
165,497
18.9%
154,668
93.5%
Technology
48,429
4.6%
59,348
6.8%
(10,919)
(18.4)%
General and administrative
98,183
9.2%
197,229
22.5%
(99,046)
(50.2)%
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability
—
—%
19,700
2.2%
(19,700)
(100.0)%
Amortization of intangible assets
94,056
8.9%
94,056
10.7%
—
—%
Goodwill impairment charges
386,553
36.4%
—
—%
386,553
NM
Total operating expenses
1,551,862
146.1%
941,896
107.4%
609,966
64.8%
Income (loss) from operations
(489,447)
(46.1)%
(64,546)
(7.4)%
(424,901)
658.3%
Interest expense
33,505
3.2%
32,969
3.8%
536
1.6%
Loss on extinguishment of debt
11,935
1.1%
—
—%
11,935
NM
Other (income) expense
(669)
(0.1)%
(358)
—%
(311)
86.9%
Income (loss) before income taxes
(534,218)
(50.3)%
(97,157)
(11.1)%
(437,061)
449.9%
Income tax expense (benefit)
(24)
—%
43
—%
(67)
(155.8)%
Net income (loss)
$ (534,194)
(50.3)%
$ (97,200)
(11.1)%
$ (436,994)
449.6%
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(344,837)
(32.5)%
(52,933)
(6.0)%
Net loss attributable to GoHealth, Inc.
$ (189,357)
(17.8)%
$ (44,267)
(5.0)%
Net income (loss) per share:
Net income (loss) per share of common stock — basic and diluted
$ (1.79)
$ (0.22)
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding — basic and diluted
105,991
84,189
Non-GAAP financial measures:
EBITDA
$ (393,206)
$ 34,364
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 33,821
$ 271,029
Adjusted EBITDA margin
3.2%
30.9%
NM = Not meaningful
The following tables set forth the reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated (unaudited):
(in thousands, except percentages)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Net revenues
$ 449,600
$ 445,923
Net income (loss)
(432,320)
133,100
Interest expense
9,619
8,591
Income tax expense
118
5
Depreciation and amortization expense
30,332
25,110
EBITDA
(392,251)
166,806
Goodwill impairment charges (1)
386,553
—
Share-based compensation expense (2)
7,197
3,083
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 1,499
$ 169,889
Adjusted EBITDA margin
0.3%
38.1%
(1)
Represents goodwill impairment charges related to the Medicare— Internal and Medicare— External reporting units for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
(2)
Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards.
(in thousands, except percentages)
Twelve months ended
Twelve months ended
Net revenues
$ 1,062,415
$ 877,350
Net income (loss)
(534,194)
(97,200)
Interest expense
33,505
32,969
Income tax expense (benefit)
(24)
43
Depreciation and amortization expense
107,507
98,552
EBITDA
(393,206)
34,364
Loss on extinguishment of debt (1)
11,935
—
Goodwill impairment charges (2)
386,553
—
Share-based compensation expense (3)
27,297
6,929
Loss on sublease (4)
1,062
—
Legal fees (5)
180
—
Accelerated vesting of certain equity awards (6)
—
209,300
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability (7)
—
19,700
IPO transactions costs (8)
—
659
Severance costs (9)
—
77
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 33,821
$ 271,029
Adjusted EBITDA margin
3.2%
30.9%
(1)
Represents the loss on debt extinguishment related to the Initial Term Loan Facility.
(2)
Represents goodwill impairment charges related to the Medicare— Internal and Medicare— External reporting units for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.
(3)
Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards.
(4)
Represents the loss related to a sublease agreement entered into during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.
(5)
Represents non-recurring legal fees unrelated to our core operations.
(6)
Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to the accelerated vesting of performance-vesting units in connection with the IPO for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
(7)
Represents the change in fair value of the contingent consideration liability due to the predecessor owners of the Company arising from the Centerbridge Acquisition.
(8)
Represents legal, accounting, consulting, and other indirect costs associated with the Company's IPO.
(9)
Represents costs associated with the termination of employment.
The following table summarizes share-based compensation expense by operating function for the periods indicated (unaudited):
(in thousands)
Successor
Twelve months ended
Twelve months ended
Marketing and advertising
$ 2,108
$ 24,890
Customer care and enrollment
3,775
12,599
Technology
3,775
33,085
General and administrative
17,639
145,655
Total share-based compensation expense
$ 27,297
$ 216,229
The following table sets forth our balance sheets for the periods indicated (unaudited):
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Dec. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 84,361
$ 144,234
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $558 in 2021 and $787 in 2020
17,276
14,211
Receivable from NVX Holdings, Inc.
—
3,395
Commissions receivable - current
268,663
188,128
Prepaid expense and other current assets
58,695
41,854
Total current assets
428,995
391,822
Commissions receivable - non-current
993,844
622,270
Operating Lease ROU Asset
23,462
—
Other long-term assets
3,608
2,072
Property, equipment, and capitalized software, net
24,273
17,353
Intangible assets, net
594,669
688,726
Goodwill
—
386,553
Total assets
$ 2,068,851
$ 2,108,796
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 39,843
$ 8,733
Accrued liabilities
52,788
26,926
Commissions payable - current
104,160
78,478
Short-term operating lease liability
6,126
—
Deferred revenue
536
736
Current portion of long-term debt
5,270
4,170
Other current liabilities
8,344
8,328
Total current liabilities
217,067
127,371
Non-current liabilities:
Commissions payable - non-current
274,403
182,596
Long-term operating lease liability
19,776
—
Long-term debt, net of current portion
665,115
396,400
Other non-current liabilities
—
3,274
Total non-current liabilities
959,294
582,270
Stockholders' equity:
Class A common stock – $0.0001 par value; 1,100,000 shares authorized; 115,487 and 84,196 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
11
8
Class B common stock – $0.0001 par value; 587,360 and 619,004 shares authorized; 205,352 and 236,997 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
21
24
Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 20,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
561,447
399,169
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(59)
17
Accumulated deficit
(208,317)
(18,802)
Total stockholders' equity attributable to GoHealth, Inc.
353,103
380,416
Non-controlling interests
539,387
1,018,739
Total stockholders' equity
892,490
1,399,155
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,068,851
$ 2,108,796
The following table sets forth our statements of cash flows for the periods indicated (unaudited):
(in thousands)
Twelve months ended
Twelve months ended
Operating Activities
Net income (loss)
$ (534,194)
$ (97,200)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Share-based compensation
27,297
216,229
Depreciation and amortization
13,451
4,496
Amortization of intangible assets
94,056
94,056
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
2,222
2,430
Loss on extinguishment of debt
11,935
—
Loss on sublease
1,062
—
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
—
19,700
Goodwill impairment charges
386,553
—
Non-cash lease expense
5,033
—
Other non-cash items
(5)
(1,691)
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:
Accounts receivable
(2,758)
4,526
Commissions receivable
(452,950)
(427,467)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(18,613)
(30,194)
Accounts payable
30,477
(5,340)
Accrued liabilities
25,745
4,358
Deferred revenue
(200)
(14,482)
Commissions payable
117,489
107,583
Operating lease liabilities
(4,885)
—
Other liabilities
(721)
8,779
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(299,006)
(114,217)
Investing Activities
Acquisition of business, net of cash
—
—
Purchases of property, equipment and software
(19,801)
(14,523)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(19,801)
(14,523)
Financing Activities
Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock sold in initial public offering, net of offering costs
—
852,407
Payment of partial consideration to Blocker Shareholders in the Blocker Merger
—
(96,165)
Purchase of LLC Interests from Continuing Equity Owners
—
(508,320)
Settlement of Senior Preferred Earnout Units
—
(100,000)
Proceeds received upon issuance of preferred units
—
—
Proceeds received upon issuance of common units
—
10,000
Proceeds from borrowings
565,000
117,000
Repayment of borrowings
(298,970)
(3,878)
Call premium paid for debt extinguishment
(5,910)
—
Debt issuance cost payments
(4,108)
(6,293)
Principal payments under capital lease obligations
(318)
(293)
Distributions to non-controlling interests
—
(400)
Advancement to NVX Holdings, Inc.
3,395
(3,395)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
259,089
260,663
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(155)
35
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(59,873)
131,958
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
144,234
12,276
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 84,361
$ 144,234
The following tables set forth operating segment results for the periods indicated (unaudited):
(in thousands, except percentages)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Dollars
% of Net
Dollars
% of Net
$ Change
% Change
Net revenues:
Medicare - Internal
$ 368,503
82.0%
$ 351,082
78.7%
$ 17,421
5.0%
Medicare - External
72,447
16.1%
78,355
17.6%
(5,908)
(7.5)%
IFP and Other - Internal
6,182
1.4%
10,473
2.3%
(4,291)
(41.0)%
IFP and Other - External
2,468
0.5%
6,013
1.3%
(3,545)
(59.0)%
Net revenues
449,600
100.0%
445,923
100.0%
3,677
0.8%
Segment profit:
—
—
Medicare - Internal
10,771
2.4%
172,920
38.8%
(162,149)
(93.8)%
Medicare - External
3,075
0.7%
5,051
1.1%
(1,976)
(39.1)%
IFP and Other - Internal
2,162
0.5%
4,087
0.9%
(1,925)
(47.1)%
IFP and Other - External
472
0.1%
1,121
0.3%
(649)
(57.9)%
Segment profit
16,480
3.7%
183,179
41.1%
(166,699)
(91.0)%
Corporate expense
29,693
6.6%
17,834
4.0%
11,859
66.5%
Amortization of intangible assets
23,513
5.2%
23,514
5.3%
(1)
—%
Goodwill impairment charges
386,553
86.0%
—
—%
386,553
NM
Interest expense
9,619
2.1%
8,591
1.9%
1,028
12.0%
Other (income) expense, net
(696)
(0.2)%
135
—%
(831)
NM
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ (432,202)
(96.1)%
$ 133,105
29.8%
$ (565,307)
(424.7)%
NM = Not meaningful
Twelve months ended
Twelve months ended
(in thousands, except percentages)
Dollars
% of Net
Dollars
% of Net
$ Change
% Change
Medicare - Internal
$ 844,894
79.5%
$ 667,293
76.1%
$ 177,601
26.6%
Medicare - External
189,563
17.8%
155,660
17.7%
33,903
21.8%
IFP and Other - Internal
19,687
1.9%
32,271
3.7%
(12,584)
(39.0)%
IFP and Other - External
8,271
0.8%
22,126
2.5%
(13,855)
(62.6)%
Net revenues
1,062,415
100.0%
877,350
100.0%
185,065
21.1%
Segment profit:
Medicare - Internal
84,345
7.9%
296,865
33.8%
(212,520)
(71.6)%
Medicare - External
2,622
0.2%
5,944
0.7%
(3,322)
(55.9)%
IFP and Other - Internal
2,819
0.3%
4,269
0.5%
(1,450)
(34.0)%
IFP and Other - External
245
—%
1,910
0.2%
(1,665)
(87.2)%
Segment profit
90,031
8.5%
308,988
35.2%
(218,957)
(70.9)%
Corporate expense
98,869
9.3%
259,778
29.6%
(160,909)
(61.9)%
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability
—
—%
19,700
2.2%
(19,700)
(100.0)%
Amortization of intangible assets
94,056
8.9%
94,056
10.7%
—
—%
Loss on extinguishment of debt
11,935
1.1%
—
—%
11,935
NM
Goodwill impairment charges
386,553
36.4%
—
—%
386,553
NM
Interest expense
33,505
3.2%
32,969
3.8%
536
1.6%
Other (income) expense, net
(669)
(0.1)%
(358)
—%
(311)
86.9%
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ (534,218)
(50.3)%
$ (97,157)
(11.1)%
$ (437,061)
449.9%
NM = Not meaningful
The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, for those submissions that are commissionable (compensated through commissions received from carriers):
Three months ended
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
Twelve months ended
Medicare Advantage
669,079
330,604
1,190,530
644,669
Medicare Supplement
1,631
2,955
4,508
9,119
Prescription Drug Plans
34,762
10,293
42,469
16,762
Total Medicare - Commissionable Submitted Policies
705,472
343,852
1,237,507
670,550
The following tables present the number of Approved Submissions by product relating to commissionable policies for the Medicare segments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. Only commissionable policies are used to calculate our LTV.
Medicare - Internal
Three months ended
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
Twelve months ended
Medicare Advantage
508,004
250,251
903,808
478,863
Medicare Supplement
527
1,514
1,229
3,116
Prescription Drug Plans
17,481
8,263
24,006
13,582
Total Medicare - Internal Commissionable Approved Submissions
526,012
260,028
929,043
495,561
Medicare - External
Three months ended
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
Twelve months ended
Medicare Advantage
145,616
77,669
266,795
158,325
Medicare Supplement
708
1,219
2,531
5,254
Prescription Drug Plans
11,628
1,798
12,344
3,036
Total Medicare - External Commissionable Approved Submissions
157,952
80,686
281,670
166,615
The following table presents the LTV per Approved Submission by product for the Medicare segments, adjusted for the impact of the Lookback Adjustments, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:
Three months ended
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
Twelve months ended
Medicare Advantage
$ 810
$ 949
$ 842
$ 900
Medicare Supplement
$ 683
$ 934
$ 856
$ 849
Prescription Drug Plans
$ 215
$ 213
$ 215
$ 215
The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, for those submissions that are non-commissionable (compensated via hourly fees and enrollment fees) and do not result in commission revenue:
Three months ended
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
Twelve months ended
Medicare Advantage
12,711
23,993
23,414
44,799
Medicare Supplement
3,223
3,520
8,242
8,782
Prescription Drug Plans
2,478
2,994
4,696
5,781
Total Medicare - Non-commissionable Submitted Policies
18,412
30,507
36,352
59,362
The following table sets forth the components of our results of operations for each quarter of 2021 (unaudited):
(in thousands)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
Net revenues:
Commission
$ 173,981
$ 147,508
$ 174,948
$ 384,826
$ 881,263
Enterprise
30,198
49,394
36,786
64,774
181,152
Net revenues
204,179
196,902
211,734
449,600
1,062,415
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenue
48,375
37,442
53,632
99,886
239,335
Marketing and advertising
54,484
55,735
59,511
195,411
365,141
Customer care and enrollment
47,094
61,927
87,813
123,331
320,165
Technology
9,617
11,983
11,651
15,178
48,429
General and administrative
19,693
25,251
24,232
29,007
98,183
Amortization of intangible assets
23,514
23,515
23,514
23,513
94,056
Goodwill impairment charges
—
—
—
386,553
386,553
Total operating expenses
202,777
215,853
260,353
872,879
1,551,862
Income (loss) from operations
1,402
(18,951)
(48,619)
(423,279)
(489,447)
Interest expense
8,688
8,277
6,921
9,619
33,505
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
11,935
—
—
11,935
Other (income) expense, net
13
44
(30)
(696)
(669)
Income (loss) before income taxes, net
(7,299)
(39,207)
(55,510)
(432,202)
(534,218)
Income tax expense (benefit)
(31)
(32)
(79)
118
(24)
Net income (loss)
$ (7,268)
$ (39,175)
$ (55,431)
$ (432,320)
$ (534,194)
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(5,178)
(27,186)
(35,248)
(277,225)
(344,837)
Net income (loss) attributable to GoHealth, Inc.
$ (2,090)
$ (11,989)
$ (20,183)
$ (155,095)
$ (189,357)
The following table sets forth the share-based compensation expense embedded in the operating expense line items for each quarter of 2021 (unaudited):
(in thousands)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
Marketing and advertising
$ 337
$ 426
$ 698
$ 647
$ 2,108
Customer care and enrollment
796
1,043
957
979
3,775
Technology
747
1,133
910
985
3,775
General and administrative
3,232
4,997
4,824
4,586
17,639
Total share-based compensation
$ 5,112
$ 7,599
$ 7,389
$ 7,197
$ 27,297
The following table sets forth operating segment results for each quarter of 2021 (unaudited):
(in thousands)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
Net revenues:
Medicare - Internal
$ 157,353
$ 160,433
$ 158,605
$ 368,503
$ 844,894
Medicare - External
39,500
31,379
46,237
72,447
189,563
IFP and Other - Internal
3,975
3,788
5,742
6,182
19,687
IFP and Other - External
3,351
1,302
1,150
2,468
8,271
Net revenues
$ 204,179
$ 196,902
$ 211,734
$ 449,600
$ 1,062,415
Segment profit (loss):
Medicare - Internal
$ 46,443
$ 31,257
$ (4,126)
$ 10,771
$ 84,345
Medicare - External
(631)
(1,688)
1,866
3,075
2,622
IFP and Other - Internal
(729)
(800)
2,186
2,162
2,819
IFP and Other - External
160
(57)
(330)
472
245
Segment profit
$ 45,243
$ 28,712
$ (404)
$ 16,480
$ 90,031
The following tables set forth the reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for each quarter of 2021 (unaudited):
(in thousands, except percentages)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
Net revenues
$ 204,179
$ 196,902
$ 211,734
$ 449,600
$ 1,062,415
Net income (loss)
(7,268)
(39,175)
(55,431)
(432,320)
(534,194)
Interest expense
8,688
8,277
6,921
9,619
33,505
Income tax expense (benefit)
(31)
(32)
(79)
118
(24)
Depreciation and amortization expense
25,367
25,738
26,070
30,332
107,507
EBITDA
26,756
(5,192)
(22,519)
(392,251)
(393,206)
Loss on extinguishment of debt (1)
—
11,935
—
—
11,935
Goodwill impairment charges (2)
—
—
—
386,553
386,553
Share-based compensation expense (3)
5,112
7,599
7,389
7,197
27,297
Loss on sublease (4)
—
—
1,062
—
1,062
Legal fees (5)
180
—
—
—
180
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 32,048
$ 14,342
$ (14,068)
$ 1,499
$ 33,821
Adjusted EBITDA margin
15.7%
7.3%
(6.6)%
0.3%
3.2%
(1)
Represents the loss on debt extinguishment related to the Initial Term Loan Facility.
(2)
Represents goodwill impairment charges related to the Medicare— Internal and Medicare— External reporting units for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
(3)
Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards.
(4)
Represents the loss related to a sublease agreement entered into during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.
(5)
Represents non-recurring legal fees unrelated to our core operations.
