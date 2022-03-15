DJ Skee Joins TSX Entertainment as Chief Metaverse Officer

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment and technology platform TSX Entertainment today introduced Scott Keeney, (alias DJ Skee) renowned DJ, radio host and pioneer in the NFT realm, as its newly created Chief Metaverse Officer effective March 1, 2022.

Keeney's appointment complements TSX Entertainment's mission to combine the virtual and physical world and create live immersive entertainment experiences that are beyond imagination. As Chief Metaverse Officer, Scott will be responsible for providing the building blocks for an everlasting marketplace in the TSX metaverse.

"At TSX Entertainment, we embody an iconic and immersive future that brings the familiarity of the physical into the metaverse experiential setting," said Nick Holmstén, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of TSX Entertainment. "DJ Skee is a driving force behind some of the world's most recognized brands and is constantly identifying the next trends in music and culture. We wholeheartedly believe in his ability to create opportunities for artists, fans, and brands in the metaverse."

"I am so excited to join a company like TSX Entertainment that is continuously reimagining ways for artists to engage with their audiences," Keeney said. "The metaverse is constantly evolving, and I look forward to exploring how our audiences can have compelling interactions with their favorite artists' new content."

Keeney is the founder of Dash Radio, and is best known for introducing the world to artists on the radio, including Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Travis Scott and more. He has also produced for artists from Snoop Dogg to Michael Jackson and composed music for top selling video games series like Halo and Ghost Recon. An early pioneer in the metaverse, Keeney's gaming studio division produces events and programming within metaverse experiences, that include the recently launched Paris World on Roblox. He's also teamed up with eBay on several collectible collaborations with interactive components.

About TSX Entertainment

TSX Entertainment empowers the world's most innovative artists and brands as a one-of-a-kind entertainment company creating an integrated, innovative, interactive, and immersive brand platform that redefines the entertainment experience of the future. The company goes beyond music-creating integrations to make some of the world's biggest brand launches, drops and cultural moments in the metaverse and at its flagship property in Times Square. Check out the future of entertainment for yourself at tsxent.com .

