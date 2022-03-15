COLERIDGE INITIATIVE ANNOUNCED DEMOCRATIZING OUR DATA CHALLENGE WINNERS

Ten teams are funded to innovate in the use of data and evidence to inform policy in a fast-changing world

CHEVY CHASE, Md., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coleridge Initiative, Inc. announced the first-round winners of the Democratizing our Data: A Challenge to Invest in Data and Evidence-based Policy on Tuesday, March 15. The Democratizing our Data Challenge was designed to build on successful investments made by government agencies to collaborate, develop, and scale tools and practices—such as dashboards, reemployment portals, applied data analytics training programs, and data models—in order to have better evidence that informs education and workforce policy.

Ten teams from 21 major agencies and seven universities have been funded to develop actionable information about pressing issues related to people seeking to enter or re-enter the workforce, including low-income workers and learners, at-risk youth, and formerly incarcerated individuals.

"The first round of the data challenge, launched in September, was a huge success and garnered an enormous amount of interest," said Julia Lane, chief scientist of the Coleridge Initiative. "The winning proposals showed that state government agencies are eager and able to collaborate with many types of organizations to produce useful products of value. There is enormous willingness to explore new domains, such as the training of formerly incarcerated individuals, K-12 education, and credentials. We're looking forward to the results–and to new proposals in Round 2."

The ten winning teams will move immediately to develop and scale their innovative approaches to understanding employment outcomes. Their work will be highlighted at a national meeting, Multi-state Data Collaboratives: From Projects to Products to Practice, on March 30-31. A series of lightning talks will provide a brief summary of each project from 2:05-2:55pm Eastern Time; more in-depth conversations with the community are featured the morning of March 31. Register here to attend. And check the Data Challenge website regularly for updates on the teams' progress.

The second round of the Democratizing our Data Challenge is launched on March 15, 2022, and is also intended to inspire collaboration between states and partners to produce actionable, evidence-based products to inform policy. State agencies, postsecondary institutions, nonprofits with data and research capabilities, and mission-driven private organizations are eligible and encouraged to submit a Letter of Intent (LOI) by June 15, 2022. For more information and to apply visit the Democratizing Our Data Challenge website.

Democratizing our Data Challenge Round 1 Winners

Transitions in Education to Workforce

The Value of Credentials in the Workforce

Unemployment to Reemployment Portals

Building Better Understanding and Use of K-12 Data

Support for the Democratizing our Data Challenge and the Multi-State Data Collaboratives convening is provided by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Ascendium Education Group, Overdeck Family Foundation, and the Walton Family Foundation.

About The Coleridge Initiative, Inc.

The Coleridge Initiative is a not-for-profit organization, originally established at New York University, which became fully independent in August 2020. Coleridge is at the forefront of transforming the empirical foundation of social science research and policymaking in the United States. Their work on building new technologies is combined with training programs and consulting services that help build agency capacity to better serve society.

The Coleridge Initiative works with government agencies to break down the barriers to accessing confidential data. They manage a secure computational research platform, the Administrative Data Research Facility (ADRF), to provide access to sensitive and confidential microdata. Since the organization was founded, they have worked with over 250 federal, state, and local agencies and trained almost 1,000 agency staff. For more information on Coleridge, the ADRF, training programs, and events, visit: www.coleridgeInitiative.org

