AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Affirm Holdings, Inc.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS APRIL 29, 2022

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased Affirm Holdings, Inc. ("Affirm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AFRM) on February 10, 2022 after the Company sent a Tweet concerning its Second Quarter 2022 financial results at approximately 1:15 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST) (the "Class Period").

All investors who purchased the shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in Affirm Holdings, Inc. you may, no later than April 29, 2022, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in Affirm Holdings, Inc.

The filed Complaint alleges that on February 10, 2022, at approximately 1:15 PM EST, the Company tweeted from its official Twitter account, disclosing certain metrics from its Second Quarter 2022 financial results. The tweet, which was published prior to the Company's planned release of its financial results,

portrayed a highly successful quarter, which included an increase in revenue of 77%. This caused the Company's share price to spike nearly 10% in intra-day trading.

The tweet was materially misleading, in that it omitted to disclose the full details of the Company's second quarter financial results. The Company deleted the tweet and released its full second quarter financial results ahead of schedule. The full financial results were lackluster – with the Company

posting a loss of $0.57 per share, compared with analyst expectations of $0.37 per share. On this news, the Company's share price plummeted from an intra-day high of $83.57 per share to close at $58.68 per share.

