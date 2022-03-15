110 Grill® Opens Second Connecticut Location

New England's Fastest Growing Restaurant Brand Brings Allergy-Friendly Dining To Southington, Conn.

WESTFORD, Mass., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 110 Grill®, New England's fastest growing allergy-friendly restaurant brand, is opening a new location at 99 Executive Blvd. N. in Southington, Conn. on Thursday, March 17, 2022. The Southington location features trademarks unique to 110 Grill®, such as a classic selection of modern American cuisine, an unmatched commitment to allergy awareness, an extensive gluten free menu, and an upscale-casual atmosphere. Also, unique to this location is its "buy one, get one free" Happy Hour specials. The opening of the Southington establishment marks the 36th location for the seven-year-old restaurant group and the second Connecticut location, following Canton's opening in 2020.

110 Grill Logo (PRNewswire)

110 Grill® is recognized for its award-winning allergy commitment, and it is the only New England restaurant brand to offer its full standard menu with both traditional and gluten free options. All fryolators are completely free from gluten products, which means that items such as fried pickles and calamari are all prepared with a notably lower risk of cross contamination. This impressive commitment to allergy awareness goes beyond the kitchen. Every allergy-related dish is marked with an allergen pick and is delivered to the table by a manager, who is extensively trained and certified in food safety and allergen awareness. Employees also receive training in this area to further ensure guest safety.

110 Grill's atmosphere is made inviting and enjoyable by its spacious dining room, outdoor patio, and a large bar and lounge area. Guests enjoy a variety of dishes, from firecracker shrimp tossed in a sweet chili sauce to chorizo totchos, which are fried tater tots topped with delicious nacho fixings. Other menu favorites include Pulled Pork mac and cheese, chicken caprese, the 100% plant-based Beyond Burger, an oreo brownie sundae, and more.

At its signature horseshoe bar, 110 Grill® Southington will serve a diverse selection of wine, local and national beers, a variety of seasonal cocktails, and a few non-alcoholic mocktails to satisfy a diverse crowd. Happy Hour specials, which includes "buy one, get one free" select wine and beer options, will be offered Monday through Thursday from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET.

110 Grill® Southington opens Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 4:00 pm ET, serving lunch and dinner daily thereafter during regular hours of operation: Sunday through Thursday from 11:30 am – 8:00 pm and Friday and Saturday from 11:30 am – 9:00 pm.

About 110 Grill®

110 Grill® is the fastest growing restaurant brand in New England. With more than 30 locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island, 110 Grill is recognized as one of the top allergy-friendly restaurant brands in the United States by AllergyEats and the best Gluten Free Multi-Unit Restaurant by New Hampshire Magazine. 110 Grill offers an upscale-casual atmosphere with a modern American restaurant menu. Locations feature open kitchens, private dining rooms, horseshoe-shaped bars and outdoor patios, creating the ideal dining environment for any occasion. Headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, and established in 2014, 110 Grill is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies. For more information, visit https://www.110grill.com/ .

110 Grill Menu Items (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 110 Grill