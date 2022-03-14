SCREENVISION MEDIA ELEVATES SALES LEADS - HEADING NEW ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK & DIGITAL OOH BUSINESSES

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenvision Media, a national leader in delivering comprehensive advertising and content representation services for top-tier cinema exhibitors, sports venues, e-gaming platforms and other live events and venues, today announced the promotion of Christine Martino to Chief Revenue Officer, Screenvision Media Entertainment Network, and Gerald Griffin to Chief Revenue Officer, Front + Center Everywhere.

As live events return and the cinema industry dramatically recovers, Screenvision has refocused its sales organization to reflect the company's diversified portfolio of inventory that uniquely delivers for advertisers the highly engaged and extremely hard-to-reach audience, both within and beyond cinema.

"In the four years prior to the pandemic, Screenvision delivered record growth, revenue and profitability," said John Partilla, Screenvision Media CEO. "Beyond enduring and surviving the global pandemic, we used that time to expand and extend our inventory, supplementing Screenvision's core cinema business. In many ways, Christine and Gerald helped to diversify and transform an already innovative company and through their sales leadership, we see limitless potential."

As CRO for Screenvision's newly launched Entertainment Networks, Martino's responsibilities will include national advertising sales for cinema, sports, concerts and e-gaming. Screenvision's Entertainment Networks will deliver to brands the passionate fans that are highly engaged with the most premium video in theaters, arenas & live viewing screens. Combined, the Network doubled the available impressions to now reach more than 800M annual eyeballs on the largest screens in the country and in the most immersive and live environments.

Screenvision's Entertainment Network extends the company's reach beyond cinema and now includes the ability to:

Target sports fans via partnerships with the New York Mets, Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz, along with NASCAR, college football & basketball teams, as well as minor league hockey, baseball and basketball venues.

Build custom pre-shows for national concert tours to bring brands on-stage and on-screen prior to the headline performer; Screenvision's first tour launched in February with Imagine Dragons.

Deliver advertising solutions during live e-gaming and in the metaverse through an ongoing partnership with Super League Gaming.

Martino's career at Screenvision spans 15 years. She previously served as Executive Vice President, National Ad Sales, where she was instrumental in bringing the cinema sector from OOH into video teams.

"Christine Martino excels at results and outcomes - for her agency and brand partners, her teams and our company," added Partilla. "She is widely respected across the marketplace for delivering smart, creative thinking that our clients consistently seek, and we're extremely fortunate to have her helming our broader entertainment portfolio."

Griffin will become CRO for Front + Center Everywhere, an audience-based advertising solution that delivers precise audiences and preferred content on premium networks that are available on 130,000+ screens throughout the country.

Front + Center Everywhere enables brands to:

Target moviegoers regionally and locally via the 40ft screen, mobile devices and at home via the recently launched FCE CTV platform.

Expand their reach beyond the theaters with a fully immersive DOOH experience that targets consumers where they live, work, play and shop.

Leverage a powerful diversified network of venues featuring live music and entertainment venues, point of care networks, restaurants, bars, grocery stores, airports and others.

A media sales veteran for more than three decades, Griffin joined Screenvision in 2018. He previously developed and implemented diversified strategies while at ABC Owned Television Stations and CBS Television Stations including "ABC Regional Sports & Entertainment Sales" and "CBS360."

"Gerald Griffin is the complete professional -- he's been in the trenches his whole career, fighting for his clients and their businesses," said Partilla. "Gerald continues to lead the charge into the digital OOH space to diversify Screenvision's portfolio and has already driven real results."

