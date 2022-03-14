POD DIGITAL MEDIA ACQUIRES THE EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO THE LATINO & LATINA PODCASTERS NETWORK

This New Deal Positions Pod Digital Media to Continue to Grow Its Multicultural Podcast Network

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pod Digital Media (PDM), the first multicultural podcast agency network, announced today it has acquired exclusive rights to the Latino & Latina Podcasters Network. Pod Digital Media will now add 50 Latina, Latino, Latinx, and LGBTQ+ hosted and produced podcasts. The new partnership falls in line with PDM's mission to expand its creator network and connect diverse podcasts with targeted advertising.

"You can buy views, you can buy clicks, but you can't buy culture," says Gary Coichy, CEO and head of partnerships for Pod Digital Media. "We're thrilled to gain the exclusive rights to 50 Latina, Latino, Latinx, and LGBTQ+ podcasts to our networks such as Empodera Latina, Cuento Crimen True Crime Podcast, and Sippin Tea with Joey and Marie. Ultimately, we represent culture and the Latina Podcasters Network believes in our mission."

Latina Podcasters™ is the leading global podcast network for Latinas and the Latinx community with a slate of over 40+ podcasts that span the United States and Latin America. LPN connects brands to the over $1.7 trillion dollar buying power of the Latinx community and listenership through authentic voices of Latina's podcasters all over the world.

"I'm proud to announce that Latina Podcasters Network will be working with Pod Digital Media, Gary and his team to connect the podcasters on our network to monetization opportunities," says Rita Bautista, CEO, and Founder of Latina Podcasters. "PDM understands how to value the importance of an authentic connection for brands and advertisers to our culture through the voices of our podcasters. We look forward to growing our relationship throughout the years to come."

About Pod Digital Media

Pod Digital Media (PDM), based in New York City, is the first multicultural podcast agency network. PDM exclusively caters to podcasters with multicultural audiences and connects them with blue-chip advertisers for long-term, seasonal and special investments. The agency includes more than 400 podcasts, reaching primarily Black & Hispanic American audience segments, to place ads on their shows and deliver tangible results to advertisers.

