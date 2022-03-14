The Perry Group Joins The Real Brokerage

Salt Lake City-Based Real Estate Team to be Led by Founders Jack and Michael Perry

TORONTO and NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. ("Real" or the "Company") (TSXV: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), an international, technology-powered real estate brokerage, today announced that The Perry Group, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, is joining its growing network of agents.

The Perry Group has a team of more than 85 agents and was ranked as the top team in Utah on RealTrend's Mega Teams list for 2021. The Perry Group was co-founded by Jack Perry and his son, Michael Perry.

"Real estate in both Salt Lake City and the country is changing," said Jack Perry. "People want something new that combines a traditional brokerage with cutting-edge technology. At The Perry Group, we want to provide that for our customers and Real delivers on both fronts. This model is the future of real estate."

Jack, a 13-year veteran of the industry, spent six years at Coldwell Banker, six years at Keller Williams, and one at eXp Realty. Michael, a college football player, entered real estate five years ago. The father-and-son team first worked as solo agents buying Zillow leads and established a team of agents four years ago in the Salt Lake City area.

"A number of leading groups from the Salt Lake City area have recently transitioned to Real and The Perry Group marks another successful team we are proud to add to our community," said Real co-founder and CEO Tamir Poleg. "Buyers are moving in large numbers to Utah and Jack, Michael and the team have a proven track record as leaders in the market."

"We really felt that our vision aligned with Tamir's vision," said Michael Perry. "We want to build organically at scale and do it the right way."

