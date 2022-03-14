ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services has won a Stevie Award® for the sixth year in a row, now for the Paychex Pre-Check technology solution. A panel of judges selected Paychex Pre-Check, which gives employees the opportunity to confirm paycheck accuracy before payday and introduces more automation into the payroll cycle for employers, as a 2022 bronze winner in the Award for Innovation in Customer Service—Financial Services Industry category.

Paychex Pre-Check Wins 2022 Stevie Award® (PRNewswire)

Presented annually, this year's Stevie Awards competition yielded more than 2,300 nominations from organizations in 51 nations of all sizes and industries. Winners were evaluated and determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees.

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success."

Paychex Pre-Check provides employees the opportunity to preview their paycheck with a self-review of the gross-to-net paystub on a device of their choice to confirm its accuracy before payday. This solution was designed to increase payroll processing accuracy, reduce errors and expenses associated with payroll corrections, and offer a streamlined feedback loop between employers and employees through Paychex Flex®, the company's SaaS-based HR software solution.

"We're pulling back the curtain on the payroll process with an innovative solution that gives employees visibility into their paycheck amount ahead of time to ensure there are no errors on payday," said Tom Hammond, vice president of corporate strategy and product management at Paychex. "Payroll accuracy is paramount to employee satisfaction and retention and may even strengthen the employer-employee relationship, which is key to a business thriving in today's competitive labor market."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex served more than 710,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2021 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact

Chelsea Wernick

Public Relations Program Manager II

Paychex, Inc.

585-216-2974

cwernick@paychex.com

Paychex Logo (PRNewsfoto/Paychex, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paychex, Inc.