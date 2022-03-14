CTA Announces New Executive Positions

ARLINGTON, Va., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® announced several new executive staff positions. The technology industry has seen fast-paced growth in recent years from new entrants to traditional companies repositioning themselves as tech companies. These executive changes position CTA and CES to continue to grow and catalyze innovation making the world better.

Karen Chupka , now Executive Vice President, CES, will become Chief Strategy Officer. In this new role, Karen will have broad responsibility for strategic relationships, business opportunities and representing the organization in industry fora.

"Karen has successfully run and developed CES and secured important strategic partnerships. In her new capacity, Karen will focus fulltime on the growth of the organization. She will play a key role in mentoring staff," said Gary Shapiro , president and CEO, CTA.

Kinsey Fabrizio, CTA Vice President of Membership, is promoted to Senior Vice President, Membership and Sales. Kinsey has been with CTA for almost 14 years, most recently leading the growth of CTA membership. In this position, Kinsey will be responsible for much of the CTA and CES revenue.

John T. Kelley , Director, CES International Programs, is promoted to Vice President, CES and Acting Show Director. John has held multiple positions in almost 14 years at CTA, including full responsibility for CES Asia and several international programs. He is now responsible for running all aspects of CES events, including operations, conferences and all international components.

Michael Brown , Senior Director CTA/CES Marketing, is promoted to Vice President, CTA Marketing. Michael has proven his expertise in marketing in a diverse array of functions in his 21 years at CTA. In his new role, Michael will be responsible for continuing to drive growth of the CTA brand and for membership engagement.

Jamie Kaplan , Senior Director, CES Communications, is promoted to Vice President, Communications. Jamie joined CTA from Edelman three years ago and has successfully led the development of media relations and coverage of CES. In her expanded role, she will be responsible for communications and earned media for CES events and for CTA Membership and Market Research programs.

Melissa Matalon , Senior Director, Membership Programs, is promoted to Vice President, Membership. Melissa joined CTA in 2010 and has been a key player in driving CTA Membership. She has built several new member groups in emerging tech areas and leads CTA's Division Executive Board. She will take on Kinsey Fabrizio's previous role.

"CTA has strong momentum as the tech industry continues to expand and we see every company becoming a tech company," said Shapiro. "We had a strong CES 2022 as we reconvened the industry in Las Vegas. These important changes and additions to our executive team position CTA and CES for growth. Each of these individuals has an incredible track record of success and excellence at CTA. I am pleased to recognize their contributions to the organization."

In addition to these changes, CTA continues to grow the team with additional new positions. A full list of CTA career opportunities can be found here.

