Cox Automotive Presents Leader in Sustainability Award to LaFontaine Automotive Group

The LaFontaine Automotive Group maintains a robust sustainability program at all its locations to protect the environment.

Four LaFontaine dealerships are LEED-certified, featuring sustainable building systems plus geothermal power and solar panels to provide heat and cooling.

To promote sales and ownership of electric and hybrid vehicles, the dealer group makes the EV ownership experience special.

ATLANTA, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive presented its annual Leader in Sustainability Award to LaFontaine Automotive Group, a Michigan-based dealership group with 51 retail franchises, eight collision centers and 29 retail locations.

The Cox Automotive Leader in Sustainability Award recognizes a dealership for outstanding in-dealership sustainability programs related to waste reduction, energy or water conservation and focused on innovation, creativity, and engagement with its employees and the community. Cox Automotive President Steve Rowley presented the award during NADA Show 2022 in Las Vegas.

"I am pleased to present the Cox Automotive Leader in Sustainability Award to LaFontaine Automotive Group for its extraordinary commitment to the environment and doing business the right way," said Rowley. "The Cox commitment to building a better future for the next generation is fundamentally tied to protecting the planet through sustainability. LaFontaine Automotive Group is truly raising the bar on environmental sustainability standards by implementing green business practices and educating other organizations on innovative environmental practices that are making a measurable difference."

The LaFontaine Automotive Group is dedicated to protecting the environment and promoting the green movement. The organization has developed four LEED-certified dealerships throughout the metro Detroit area. The LEED (leadership in energy and environmental design) certification, awarded by the U.S. Green Building Council, means the dealership buildings were constructed using the most environmentally friendly materials and engineering designs. In addition to other energy-efficient systems, the LaFontaine buildings use a geothermal system to provide heat and cooling. Also, LaFontaine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram installed the largest solar panel array in the Midwest, which reduces its electricity requirements by about 60% per year.

Other green initiatives include using environmentally friendly supplies such as composite materials from 3M Co. for wheel balancing, Envirobase High Performance paint from PPG Industries for repairs and vegetable oil lubricant for hydraulic lifts.

Additionally, the group actively promotes and sells electric and hybrid vehicles. From EV charging stations for customers to preferred parking for EVs, LaFontaine Automotive Group is working to make the EV ownership experience special. The Group is investing in the electrified future, both in infrastructure, training and knowledge. It has invested in state-of-the-art equipment, both in service lanes and on the sales floor. A focus on training is also imperative so guests can be educated, both when purchasing and servicing their electric vehicles.

"What a true honor to be recognized by Cox Automotive for our ongoing commitment to be better stewards of the environment and our local communities," said Ryan LaFontaine, CEO, LaFontaine Automotive Group. "My mom, Maureen LaFontaine, was a true pioneer in terms of our dealerships focusing on green initiatives and that commitment has translated to a positive impact on our bottom line, our workplace culture, our customers and our partners."

For leadership in promoting green business practices and making a difference through community service, LaFontaine Automotive Group will receive $10,000 to fund a sustainability project, as well as receive an energy audit from the Cox Conserves team.

"Hands-on, active community involvement has been a cornerstone of our Group and we are actively reviewing numerous sustainable projects that will better our community and the residents that live within them," said Kelley LaFontaine, vice president, LaFontaine Automotive Group. "This recognition and sustainability fund from Cox Automotive will help us further our mission and we sincerely thank them."

As a part of Cox Enterprises, Cox Automotive is committed to doing business the right way, not just the easy way. That means continuously working to reduce the company's environmental impact through the national sustainability program, Cox Conserves . Cox Automotive is also investing heavily in new technologies and services to become the world's best electric-vehicle battery health innovator and end-to-end solutions provider. At NADA, Cox Automotive Mobility will be showcasing new battery health diagnostic tools and grading systems that can greatly benefit the vehicle market by providing an independent, third-party standard for EV battery health.

For more information on the Cox Automotive Leader in Sustainability Award, visit: https://www.coxautoinc.com/about-us/community/leader-sustainability-award/

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

About Cox Conserves

For well over a decade, our national sustainability program Cox Conserves has been instrumental in driving meaningful progress toward environmental change — inside our company and within the communities we serve. With nearly $140 million invested in more than 400 projects, we're on track to meet our aggressive Cox Conserves goals: zero waste to landfill by 2024 and becoming carbon and water neutral by 2034. To learn more about Cox Conserves, visit: www.coxenterprises.com/cox-conserves

About LaFontaine Automotive Group

Founded in 1980 by Michael Sr. and Maureen LaFontaine, the award-winning and nationally-recognized LaFontaine Automotive Group includes 51 retail franchises, 8 collision centers and 29 Michigan retail locations. The group employs nearly 2,100 individuals. It's the mission of the LaFontaine Family to personalize the automotive experience by building lifelong relationships that connect families and strengthen communities. The LaFontaine commitment to customers, staff, and local communities is demonstrated by active participation and contributions to numerous non-profit organizations, educational institutions and charities throughout southeast Michigan. The combination of both the mission and core values provides the basic foundation of our promise … to treat every customer like they are members of our family. From sales, to service to parts, LaFontaine Automotive Group is able to meet any customer's specific needs. LaFontaine represents the following brands: Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Fiat, Genesis, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, KIA, Mazda, RAM, Polestar, Subaru, Toyota, Volvo and Volkswagen. The LaFontaine Family Deal; it's not just what you get, it's how you feel. Visit www.familydeal.com for additional details.

