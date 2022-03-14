Compugen To Present New Insights into the Tumor Microenvironment Using Single Cell Spatial Transcriptomics at Keystone Symposium

HOLON, Israel, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (Nasdaq: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in computational target discovery, today announced that it has been selected to give an oral presentation on exploring the immune-tumor microenvironment using high resolution single-cell spatial transcriptomics at the Keystone Symposium on Cancer Immunotherapy to take place on March 20-24, 2022, in British Columbia, Canada.

Presentation & poster details

Oral presentation date: Monday, March 21, 2022

Meeting title: Cancer Immunotherapy: Decoding the Cancer Immunity Interactome

Session title: Imaging Cancer Immunity

Presentation & poster title: Exploring the immune-tumor microenvironment using high resolution single-cell spatial transcriptomics

Poster date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Poster number: Poster #2041

The abstract is available on the publication section of Compugen's website www.cgen.com.

The presentation will be made available on Compugen's website www.cgen.com on March 21, 2022.

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable predictive computational discovery capabilities to identify new drug targets and biological pathways for developing cancer immunotherapies. Compugen has developed two proprietary product candidates: COM701, a potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody, for the treatment of solid tumors, in Phase 1 as a single agent and in dual, and triple combinations; COM902, a potential best-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting TIGIT for the treatment of solid and hematological tumors, undergoing Phase 1 studies as a single agent and in dual combination with COM701. Partnered programs include an antibody targeting ILDR2 in Phase 1 development, licensed to Bayer under a research and discovery collaboration and license agreement, and a TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific derived from COM902 (AZD2939) in Phase 1/2 development by AstraZeneca through a license agreement for the development of bispecific and multi-specific antibodies. In addition, the Company's therapeutic pipeline of early-stage immuno-oncology programs consists of programs aiming to address various mechanisms of immune resistance, including myeloid targets. Compugen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in South San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN.

Company Contact:

Yvonne Naughton, Ph.D.

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Email: ir@cgen.com

Tel: +1 (628) 241-0071

View original content:

SOURCE Compugen Ltd.