CECO Environmental Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Delivered Continued Quarterly Bookings Growth and Sequential Increases in Revenue and Margins
DALLAS, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment, and industrial equipment, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year results of 2021.
Highlights of the Fourth Quarter 2021*
- Revenue of $93.6 million, compared with $82.9 million
- Gross profit of $28.5 million (30.5% margin), compared with $26.2 million (31.6% margin)
- Operating income of $5.3 million, compared with $3.7 million
- Non-GAAP operating income of $7.7 million, compared with $8.8 million
- Net income of $1.2 million, compared with $1.8 million
- Non-GAAP net income of $3.4 million, compared with $5.6 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $9.1 million, compared with $9.9 million
- Bookings of $90.6 million, compared with $77.2 million
- Backlog of $213.9 million, compared with $183.1 million
- Net income per diluted share of $0.03, compared with $0.05
- Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.10, compared with $0.16
- Bank Debt of $65.5 million, compared with $74.0 million
- Repurchased approximately 177,000 shares of common stock at cost of $1.3 million
Highlights of Full Year 2021*
- Revenue of $324.1 million, compared with $316.0 million
- Gross profit of $100.9 million (31.1% margin), compared with $105.1 million (33.3% margin)
- Operating income of $9.9 million, compared with operating income of $13.3 million
- Non-GAAP operating income of $19.1 million, compared with $28.2 million
- Net income of $1.4 million, compared with $8.2 million
- Non-GAAP net income of $9.8 million, compared with $19.5 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $25.0 million, compared with $32.8 million
- Bookings of $360.8 million, compared with $279.6 million
- Net income per diluted share of $0.04, compared with $0.23
- Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.28, compared with $0.55
- Repurchased approximately 699,000 shares of common stock at cost of $5.0 million
*All comparisons are versus the comparable prior year period, unless otherwise stated
"Our continued orders growth in the fourth quarter capped a year in which we grew overall bookings 29 percent and put CECO in position for solid growth in 2022," said Todd Gleason, Chief Executive Officer. "As we expected, CECO delivered sequential growth in revenue and margins in the fourth quarter, despite unprecedented inflation, labor and material shortages. We also completed the purchase of all of the shares authorized by our previously announced share repurchase program and continued to reduce net debt levels."
Mr. Gleason concluded, "We expect to continue to reshape our portfolio to expand our leadership positions in industrial air, industrial water and to support the energy transition. Already in 2022, we completed the acquisition of GRC which grows our short-cycle industrial sales and expands our presence in the water infrastructure and flow management markets. We expect to deliver solid organic sales growth and double-digit EBITDA growth in 2022, which will be enhanced by strategic, accretive acquisitions."
ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL
CECO Environmental is a global leader in industrial air quality and water treatment, serving a diversified set of niche markets through an attractive asset-light business model. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom engineered systems for applications including power generation, petrochemical processing, general industrial, refining, midstream oil & gas, electric vehicle production, poly silicon fabrication, battery recycling, and wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE". For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
29,902
$
35,992
Restricted cash
2,093
1,819
Accounts receivable, net
74,991
63,046
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts
51,429
45,498
Inventories, net
17,052
17,343
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
10,760
11,530
Prepaid income taxes
2,784
7,790
Assets held for sale
—
467
Total current assets
189,011
183,485
Property, plant and equipment, net
15,948
16,228
Right-of-use assets from operating leases
10,893
11,376
Goodwill
161,183
161,820
Intangible assets – finite life, net
25,841
29,637
Intangible assets – indefinite life
9,629
12,937
Deferred income taxes
505
—
Deferred charges and other assets
3,187
3,831
Total assets
$
416,197
$
419,314
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of debt
$
2,203
$
3,125
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
84,081
84,997
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
28,908
20,691
Income taxes payable
1,493
543
Total current liabilities
116,685
109,356
Other liabilities
14,826
20,576
Debt, less current portion
61,577
69,491
Deferred income tax liability, net
8,390
6,970
Operating lease liabilities
8,762
9,310
Total liabilities
210,240
215,703
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 10,000 shares authorized, none issued
—
—
Common stock, $.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 35,028,197 and 35,504,757 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
350
355
Capital in excess of par value
252,989
255,296
Accumulated loss
(36,715)
(38,141)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(12,070)
(14,496)
204,554
203,014
Less treasury stock, at cost, zero and 137,920 shares at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
—
(356)
Total CECO shareholders' equity
204,554
202,658
Non-controlling interest
1,403
953
Total shareholders' equity
205,957
203,611
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
416,197
$
419,314
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
For the Year Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales
$
93,589
$
82,930
$
324,140
$
316,011
Cost of sales
65,054
56,707
223,218
210,883
Gross profit
28,535
26,223
100,922
105,128
Selling and administrative expenses
20,903
17,561
81,797
76,926
Amortization and earnout expenses
1,940
3,253
7,789
8,799
Restructuring expenses (income)
(23)
578
632
2,331
Acquisition and integration expenses
461
287
818
1,354
Executive transition expenses
—
—
29
1,522
Intangible asset impairment
—
850
—
850
Income from operations
5,254
3,694
9,857
13,346
Other income (expense), net
(1,076)
976
(2,231)
2,033
Interest expense
(800)
(795)
(2,952)
(3,535)
Income before income taxes
3,378
3,875
4,674
11,844
Income tax expense
1,878
2,123
2,691
3,672
Net income
1,500
1,752
1,983
8,172
Non-controlling interest
(298)
28
(557)
39
Net income attributable to CECO Environmental Corp.
$
1,202
$
1,780
$
1,426
$
8,211
Income per share:
Basic
$
0.03
$
0.05
$
0.04
$
0.23
Diluted
$
0.03
$
0.05
$
0.04
$
0.23
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
35,399,724
35,366,837
35,345,785
35,289,616
Diluted
35,537,136
35,655,014
35,594,779
35,520,670
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
Three Months Ended December 31,
For the Year Ended December 31,
(dollars in millions)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating income as reported in accordance with GAAP
$
5.3
$
3.7
$
9.9
$
13.3
Operating margin in accordance with GAAP
5.7
%
4.5
%
3.1
%
4.2
%
Amortization and earnout expenses
1.9
3.3
7.8
8.8
Restructuring expenses
—
0.6
0.6
2.3
Acquisition and integration expenses
0.5
0.3
0.8
1.4
Executive transition expenses
—
—
—
1.5
Intangible asset impairment
—
0.9
—
0.9
Non-GAAP operating income
$
7.7
$
8.8
$
19.1
$
28.2
Non-GAAP operating margin
8.2
%
10.6
%
5.9
%
8.9
%
Three Months Ended December 31,
For the Year Ended December 31,
(dollars in millions)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income as reported in accordance with GAAP
$
1.2
$
1.8
$
1.4
$
8.2
Amortization and earnout expenses
1.9
3.3
7.8
8.8
Restructuring expenses
—
0.6
0.6
2.3
Acquisition and integration expenses
0.5
0.3
0.8
1.4
Executive transition expenses
—
—
—
1.5
Intangible asset impairment
—
0.9
—
0.9
Foreign currency remeasurement
0.5
—
2.0
0.3
Tax benefit expense of adjustments
(0.7)
(1.3)
(2.8)
(3.9)
Non-GAAP net income
$
3.4
$
5.6
$
9.8
$
19.5
Depreciation
0.8
0.6
3.2
2.5
Non-cash stock compensation
0.9
0.5
3.3
2.0
Other (income) expense
0.6
(1.0)
0.2
(2.3)
Interest expense
0.8
0.8
3.0
3.5
Income tax expense
2.6
3.4
5.5
7.6
Adjusted EBITDA
$
9.1
$
9.9
$
25.0
$
32.8
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.03
$
0.05
$
0.04
$
0.23
Diluted
$
0.03
$
0.05
$
0.04
$
0.23
Non-GAAP net income per share:
Basic
$
0.10
$
0.16
$
0.28
$
0.55
Diluted
$
0.10
$
0.16
$
0.28
$
0.55
NOTE REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
CECO is providing certain non-GAAP historical financial measures as presented above as the Company believes that these figures are helpful in allowing individuals to better assess the ongoing nature of CECO's core operations. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is a numerical measure of a company's historical financial performance that excludes amounts that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA, as we present them in the financial data included in this press release, have been adjusted to exclude the effects of amortization expenses for acquisition related intangible assets, contingent retention and earnout expenses, restructuring expenses primarily relating to severance and legal expenses, acquisition and integration expenses which include retention, legal, accounting, banking, and other expenses, executive transition expenses, foreign currency remeasurement and other nonrecurring or infrequent items and the associated tax benefit of these items. Management believes that these items are not necessarily indicative of the Company's ongoing operations and their exclusion provides individuals with additional information to compare the Company's results over multiple periods. Management utilizes this information to evaluate its ongoing financial performance. Our financial statements may continue to be affected by items similar to those excluded in the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items from our non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that all such costs are unusual or infrequent.
Non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP earnings per basic and diluted share and adjusted EBITDA are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, and should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of our business as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of CECO's results as reported under GAAP. Additionally, CECO cautions investors that non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
In accordance with the requirements of Regulation G issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP earnings per basic and diluted share and adjusted EBITDA stated in the tables above are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
SAFE HARBOR
