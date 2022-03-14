Amwins Launches New Consolidated Personal Lines Portal; Seacoast Brokers Rebrands to 'Amwins Access'

Amwins' Personal Lines portal and Seacoast Brokers' Homeowners portal are combined into one.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Amwins , a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, announced the launch of its new Personal Lines portal which combines the best elements of the existing Amwins underwritten Personal Lines business with the Seacoast Brokers automated instant bind Homeowners platform. Additionally, Seacoast Brokers, which partnered with Amwins in 2018, will now officially market and operate under the Amwins Access brand.

(PRNewsfoto/Amwins) (PRNewswire)

The new Personal Lines portal will allow users to quickly enter risk level data and receive bindable quotes for light touch risks, thus increasing efficiency for both agents and underwriters. The portal will also enable real-time policy issuance, as well as real-time endorsement and cancellation transactions. Higher value accounts and more complex risks will continue to be seamlessly routed to Amwins underwriters to place via an industry leading assortment of binding authority and brokerage markets.

"In times of unprecedented change, it's never been more important for agents to be fast and thorough to support the ever-evolving needs of their small account clients," said Dave Lavins, president of Amwins Access. "We're confident that the new Personal Lines portal will allow for both the effectiveness and efficiency retail agents need, and we look forward to continuing to enhance the portal's capabilities in the future to serve our retail and market clients with turnkey Personal Lines products and solutions."

With the newly combined platform, retailers will have access to proprietary products, binding authorities, and brokerage markets, making homeowners' business streamlined and simple. Providing more than a customer portal, Amwins also connects retail brokers with dedicated underwriters providing localized expertise, specialized products and best-in-class service that continues to solve their clients' unique challenges.

"We are excited to get this new technology in our retail agents' hands. At Amwins, we are focused on creating the best placement experiences, and with this new portal, we have created a seamless hybrid experience that balances digital and human interaction," said Tom Parsons, head of digital at Amwins. "Our portal combines instant rate, quote, and issues digital services with specialist underwriting and brokerage services to provide an unparalleled Personal Lines experience."

About Amwins Group, Inc.

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the United States, dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $26.4 billion annually. To learn more, visit amwins.com .

For further information contact:

Amwins Group, Inc.

Lisa Kuszmar

Telephone: 704.749.2780

Email: lisa.kuszmar@amwins.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amwins