AIP Publishing and Los Alamos National Laboratory: Read & Publish Agreement supports research advancing the nation's security

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing, a leading not-for-profit scholarly publisher in the physical sciences, is delighted to announce a three-year Read & Publish agreement with Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL).

The agreement runs from January 2022 until the end of 2024. During this time, LANL authors have the option to make their work Open Access at no additional cost in 28 of AIP Publishing's peer-reviewed journals. The agreement also includes unlimited reading access for all LANL-affiliated researchers to published articles in 30 AIP Publishing journals.

"Our new Read & Publish Agreement with LANL is a significant milestone for the dissemination of world-class research, contributing to the public good," said Penelope Lewis, AIP Publishing's Chief Publishing Officer. "Not only does it facilitate the route to publication for LANL's authors, it enables the widest possible audience to read and use their cutting-edge research in areas that impact us."

ABOUT LANL

Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) is one of the largest science and technology institutions in the world, with partnerships across government agencies, laboratories, universities, and industry. With multidisciplinary research capabilities, LANL runs programs focusing on energy, medical, biotechnology, high-energy physics, and advanced scientific computing, integrating research and development solutions to achieve the maximum impact on strategic national security priorities and emerging world challenges.

ABOUT AIP PUBLISHING

AIP Publishing's mission is to advance, promote, and serve the physical sciences for the benefit of humanity by breaking barriers to open, equitable research communication and empowering researchers to accelerate global progress. AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP) and supports the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities on its behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners.

